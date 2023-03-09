6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Susan Estrich: Donald Trump's fighting words

From the commentary: At best, it will be a costly distraction and, most likely, an embarrassing one, as is everything that revisits Jan. 6, and makes the case — without a word being spoken — that the Republicans need to move on beyond Trump.

Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich commentary
Tribune graphic
Susan Estrich
Opinion by Susan Estrich
March 09, 2023 01:01 PM

Former President Donald Trump lost an important round with the Justice Department last week, when the department chose to file a brief not taking his side in the fight over his responsibility for the Jan. 6 riots. The department generally takes a broad view of executive privilege. But even a broad view has limits.

Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich commentary
Tribune graphic
More Susan Estrich:
Drag show
Columns
Susan Estrich: What's wrong with drag queens: Playing politics with prejudice
From the commentary: Drag shows are, at their core, political speech in the sense that they challenge our perception of gender and gender roles and force us to reexamine familiar stereotypes even as we laugh at the exaggerated representations of femininity.
March 10, 2023 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
News headlines on the impeachment trial of Donald Trump are displayed outside of the Fox headquarters on Feb. 9, 2021, in New York.
Columns
Susan Estrich: Fox News and a defense of First Amendment
From the commentary: Did Fox News recklessly disregard the truth? To act recklessly is to know that there is a substantial risk of falsity and to act nonetheless.
March 07, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Former US President Donald Trump, joined by US Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC) (R), and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (L), speaks at a 2024 election campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, on January 28, 2023.
Columns
Susan Estrich: Donald Trump and the curse of the front-runner
From the commentary: (Donald Trump) has to do all of this against a backdrop of continuing investigations, which is not only a distraction of gargantuan proportion but a financial drain of unimaginable dimension.
March 01, 2023 01:03 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing about Twitter's handling of 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop, in Washington
Columns
Susan Estrich: A national divorce?
From the commentary: There has to be a better way, better than screaming for a divorce and then screaming back that we don't need one. What we need is less screaming all together.
February 25, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Load More

The lawsuit in question, brought by Democratic members of Congress and Capitol police officers, claims that Trump's speech to his supporters incited the violence that followed. The former president has claimed that even if it did, he is — as president — absolutely immune from suit.

The Justice Department was asked to weigh in on that point by the United States Court of Appeals. The Department did, last week, in a brief that took issue with Trump's claim to be absolutely immune from suit. "I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters," Trump famously claimed in the 2016 campaign. He might not lose voters, but he would lose the protections of the presidency.

"Speaking to the public on matters of public concern is a traditional function of the presidency, and the outer perimeter of the president's office includes a vast realm of such speech," the brief asserted. "But that traditional function is one of public communication. It does not include incitement of imminent private violence of the sort the district court found that plaintiffs' complaints have plausibly alleged here."

In other words, even the president of the United States does not have the right to incite "private violence." Such speech is not protected. It may be a basis for liability. Even the shield of absolute immunity does not protect against the incitement of imminent private violence. Even the president of the United States cannot falsely cry "fire" in a crowded theatre.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The United States here expresses no view on the district court's conclusion that plaintiffs have plausibly alleged that President Trump's Jan. 6 speech incited the subsequent attack on the Capitol," the Justice Department wrote. "But because actual incitement would be unprotected by absolute immunity even if it came in the context of a speech on matters of public concern, this court should reject the categorical argument President Trump pressed below and renews on appeal."

In other words, Trump cannot hide behind a wall of executive privilege. He must put forward his own defense in this action. What did Trump think his supporters were going to do when they got to the Capitol? What was he sending them to do? What did he expect them to do? Why didn't he try to stop them, if that wasn't what he wanted?

More Commentary:
Airline pilots with ALPA National picket outside O’Hare International Airport in support of improved working conditions and benefits across their profession Sept. 1, 2022, in Chicago.
Columns
Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger: Safety in the skies is paramount. Don’t cheapen pilot training and experience
From the commentary: High levels of pilot training and experience literally make the difference between success and failure, life and death.
March 10, 2023 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger / Chicago Tribune
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows ChatGPT logo
Columns
Vishal Gupta: Worried that ChatGPT is coming for your job? An old assessment tool may have the answer
From the commentary: Using Bloom’s Taxonomy we can see that effective human-AI collaboration will largely mean delegating lower-level cognitive tasks so that we can focus our energy on more complex, cognitive tasks.
March 09, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Vishal Gupta / Los Angeles Times
Newly announced Republican candidate for President Nikki Haley during a town hall on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Exeter, New Hampshire.
Columns
Jenice Armstrong: Nikki Haley isn't past her 'prime.' But Don Lemon said what a lot of people think
From the commentary: America needs to get over its obsession with women's appearance and age. Lemon felt comfortable saying what he did because he knew a lot of people would agree with him.
March 08, 2023 08:54 AM
 · 
By  Jenice Armstrong / The Philadelphia Inquirer
DeSantis speaks at Reagan Library in Simi Valley
Columns
Carl P. Leubsdorf: The GOP's war on woke
From the commentary: In a broader sense, its critics are signaling to the more conservative elements within the country’s shrinking white majority that they want to roll back the clock to an era where these issues were neither openly discussed nor accepted as valid influences.
March 07, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Carl P. Leubsdorf / The Dallas Morning News
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (left) talks with Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., as they arrive for a closed-door policy luncheon with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh met with the senators to encourage them to pass legislation to avert a nationwide railroad workers strike.
Columns
Jay Ambrose: Pete Buttigieg defames Pete Buttigieg
From the commentary: (Joe) Biden, who obviously believes in (Pete Buttigieg), just maybe has done America an unintended favor by putting his shortcomings on national display.
March 06, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Jay Ambrose / Tribune News Service
Ukraine service men
Columns
Cal Thomas: Pay any price? Bear any burden?
From the commentary: The president should explain the goal )(of the United States in Ukraine) and in the meantime ask European nations to step up their aid to Kyiv.
March 06, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, walks to his office from the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 1, 2023.
Columns
Jonathan Bernstein: Kevin McCarthy’s GOP leadership strategy shows no sign of working
From the commentary: (Kevin) McCarthy can defy extremist Republicans before a government default or he can defy them after a default. His real choice isn’t whether to avoid that clash; it’s whether or not to precipitate an economic calamity.
March 06, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Bernstein / Bloomberg Opinion
FILE PHOTO: Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at the 2017 Business Insider Ignition: Future of Media conference in New York
Columns
Froma Harrop: They would kill our democracy for money
From the commentary: ... Rupert Murdoch, chairman of his conservative media empire, admitted that Fox hosts "endorsed" ludicrous and dangerous claims against Dominion Voting Systems' machines — and acknowledged that they were "BS."
March 04, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Test tube with Corona virus name label is seen in this illustration picture
Columns
Cal Thomas: Who(m) do you trust?
From the commentary: Public trust reached a three-decade high shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but declined quickly thereafter. Since 2007, those saying they can trust the government always or most of the time has not surpassed 30 percent.
March 04, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: I was a teenage librarian. Don't arrest me
From the commentary: Threats against librarians begin the end of civilization.
March 03, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop

Trump seems determined to rerun the 2020 election, at least in his rallies. But it is one thing to revisit the old applause lines in a speech, and another to be caught on the defensive in expensive and intrusive litigation. Trump needs more court battles like a hole in the head. This is one more source of aggravation for him, one more occasion for him to be dragged through the mud for inciting a riot that resulted in deaths and serious injuries. That the Justice Department, which was willing to stand up for his claims to immunity for his comments about E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of rape, would not stand up for him here, is noteworthy.

Even absolute immunity has its limits. Leave it to Donald Trump to exceed them. This is one more lawsuit that he has to defend. At best, it will be a costly distraction and, most likely, an embarrassing one, as is everything that revisits Jan. 6, and makes the case — without a word being spoken — that the Republicans need to move on beyond Trump.

This Susan Estrich commentary is her opinion. She can be reached at sestrich@wctrib.com.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg

Susan Estrich
Opinion by Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich is an American lawyer, professor, author, political operative, and political commentator. She can be reached via sestrich@wctrib.com.
What To Read Next
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Passing communion on to the next generation
March 10, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
IMG_4338.JPG
Columns
Agweek Farm Show returns for agribusiness, fun, food, music and important conversations
March 10, 2023 07:10 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
A girl in a black coat, red dress, brown boots and tights sits next to a boy with tan pants, white socks, red sweater and white shirt sit in a brown chair.
Columns
Clinging to joy on the journey through life and death
March 06, 2023 05:38 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
022623.S.FF.Moorhead.Kraft
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 08:34 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
BOLD sophomore Jack Gross, 3, hoists up a 3-pointer during a Section 2A-North semifinal game against Lester Prairie on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Sibley East High School in Arlington.
Prep
Boys basketball: BOLD goes cold in Section 2A-North semifinals
March 09, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Junior college baseball: Ridgewater Warriors drop 2 games to Lake Michigan College
March 09, 2023 09:41 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.001.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Lainey Braulick joins the show
March 09, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne