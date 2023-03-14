6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Susan Estrich: Israel and the independent judiciary

From the commentary: For it to turn its back on its own values, and on the voices of concern it is hearing from its friends in the American Jewish community, would be a very troubling and dangerous mistake.

Benjamin Netanyahu
File photo of Benjamin Netanyahu.
Bloomberg / Dario Pignatelli
Susan Estrich
Opinion by Susan Estrich
March 14, 2023 01:19 PM


Israel is being torn apart by the political battle over an independent judiciary. If Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing colleagues have their way, the courts will effectively serve at the will of the legislature, subject to being overruled and replaced by a one-vote majority. The purpose of the "reforms," according to the critics, is to protect Netanyahu from the corruption charges he faces, and to clear the way for settlements free from judicial interference. Even the military has gotten involved in the protests, and the United States, while not openly taking a position, has called for "consensus" — which there isn't.

Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich commentary
Tribune graphic

The question facing American Jews is straightforward: Is this any of our business or not?

For decades, we have argued that Israel's internal politics are for Israelis to decide, that it is not our place — as strongly as we sometimes may feel — to second-guess the internal politics of another country, no matter how closely we feel attached to that country. Do we ask Israelis their opinion of whether our Supreme Court should be expanded by adding more justices, or whether the Senate should be able to filibuster judicial nominees? We do not. Is this the same?

It isn't.

The so-called reform that Netanyahu is pushing goes directly to Israel's values as a democracy. It is those values that we as Americans share with Israel, that are the common ground that is the basis of our close alliance. It is those values that make it our business. Supporting democracy around the world is very much our business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those of us who are old enough to remember the Holocaust don't take for granted Israel's special place in the world. A new generation is not so sure. They do not see Israel as the special place that we do. They do not see support for Israel as the special commitment that we have. Netanyahu is playing with fire, and taking for granted that the world will allow him to do so because of the special place that Israel has occupied. It won't do.

There is a reason that prominent American Jews are concerned. There is a reason for the op-eds from prominent leaders like former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. There is a reason that some 90 House Democrats have sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him "to use all diplomatic tools available to prevent Israel's current government from further damaging the nation's democratic institutions." There is a reason rabbis across the country are taking to the pulpits to sermonize about Israel and democracy. They recognize that Israel is losing support, especially among young people and among progressives who cannot understand the security situation and do not see Israel as trying to resolve its Palestinian problems.

More Commentary:
Contemporary people using smartphones and smiling
Columns
Margena Christian: Include men in conversations about menopause
From the commentary: We need to start the conversation about menopause by extending explicit invitations to men to join in.
March 14, 2023 10:07 AM
 · 
By  Margena Christian / Chicago Tribune
U.S. President Joe Biden in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, May 9, 2022.
Columns
Froma Harrop: Biden knew full well to resist DC's softer criminal code
From the commentary: So what's Biden up to? His motive could be simple opposition to a law that reduces punishments for serious crimes. It could be to seem tough-on-crime at a time when public disorder has become a potent campaign issue. It could be both.
March 13, 2023 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
OPED-CARTER-HUMANRIGHTS-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Elizabeth Shackelford: Jimmy Carter was right about human rights
From the commentary: If human rights records had the clout that Carter intended, reports like these would have shaped our foreign policy instead, ensuring that those who foster injustice and violence would not remain beneficiaries of U.S. support.
March 13, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Elizabeth Shackelford Chicago Tribune
2381563+jesus-christ-returns.jpg
Columns
Aaron Rosen: What would Jesus see in the world today? A Jewish take
From the commentary: Here was the kind of light Jesus was talking about, the kind I wanted my son to bask in. Prismatic, inclusive, but dazzlingly clear in the face of evil.
March 11, 2023 10:11 PM
 · 
By  Aaron Rosen / The Baltimore Sun
Supporters of then-President Donald Trump protest on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.
Columns
Cal Thomas: A different narrative on Jan. 6?
From the commentary: Donald Trump has accumulated his own heavy baggage, but the Fox videos are the alternative view of some on the right that the story of that day was only partially told and the narrative created by the committee was designed to produce a predetermined political outcome.
March 11, 2023 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Drag show
Columns
Susan Estrich: What's wrong with drag queens: Playing politics with prejudice
From the commentary: Drag shows are, at their core, political speech in the sense that they challenge our perception of gender and gender roles and force us to reexamine familiar stereotypes even as we laugh at the exaggerated representations of femininity.
March 10, 2023 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Airline pilots with ALPA National picket outside O’Hare International Airport in support of improved working conditions and benefits across their profession Sept. 1, 2022, in Chicago.
Columns
Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger: Safety in the skies is paramount. Don’t cheapen pilot training and experience
From the commentary: High levels of pilot training and experience literally make the difference between success and failure, life and death.
March 10, 2023 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger / Chicago Tribune
Susan Estrich
Columns
Susan Estrich: Donald Trump's fighting words
From the commentary: At best, it will be a costly distraction and, most likely, an embarrassing one, as is everything that revisits Jan. 6, and makes the case — without a word being spoken — that the Republicans need to move on beyond Trump.
March 09, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows ChatGPT logo
Columns
Vishal Gupta: Worried that ChatGPT is coming for your job? An old assessment tool may have the answer
From the commentary: Using Bloom’s Taxonomy we can see that effective human-AI collaboration will largely mean delegating lower-level cognitive tasks so that we can focus our energy on more complex, cognitive tasks.
March 09, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Vishal Gupta / Los Angeles Times
Newly announced Republican candidate for President Nikki Haley during a town hall on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Exeter, New Hampshire.
Columns
Jenice Armstrong: Nikki Haley isn't past her 'prime.' But Don Lemon said what a lot of people think
From the commentary: America needs to get over its obsession with women's appearance and age. Lemon felt comfortable saying what he did because he knew a lot of people would agree with him.
March 08, 2023 08:54 AM
 · 
By  Jenice Armstrong / The Philadelphia Inquirer

That is why they are speaking out. They are right. This is a dangerous moment for Israel. Its opponents will surely use this as a wedge issue. They will use it to attack the very values that bind us to Israel and that we hold dear. Why? To protect Bibi? Is that what this is all about? That is certainly how it is playing out, and it can only hurt a country that we all love and cherish.

At the end of the day, obviously, it will be for Israel to decide. And we will, I hope, continue to stand by Israel whatever it decides. But Israel faces great challenges, and cannot count on the automatic support and loyalty of Americans that it once enjoyed. For it to turn its back on its own values, and on the voices of concern it is hearing from its friends in the American Jewish community, would be a very troubling and dangerous mistake.

This Susan Estrich commentary is her opinion. She can be reached at sestrich@wctrib.com.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg

Susan Estrich
Opinion by Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich is an American lawyer, professor, author, political operative, and political commentator. She can be reached via sestrich@wctrib.com.
What To Read Next
Tight Soybean.jpg
Columns
Could your soybeans treat cancer?
March 13, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
031223.O.FNS.SUNSHINEweb.jpg
Columns
Column: Sunshine laws hold government accountable only when we use them
March 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Rob Port
Sunshine Week logo 2023
Columns
Sunshine Week promotes open government and your right to know
March 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Dawson-Boyd sophomore Brayson Boike, 5, blocks a shot by CMCS' Ryan Harrington during the Section 3A-North championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Section 3A boys basketball championship moved to Wednesday
March 14, 2023 02:28 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KMS vs. Border West, 031323.010.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs. Border West, Monday, March 13, 2023
March 14, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KMS vs. Border West, 031323.005.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Border West Buccaneers find some redemption against KMS Fighting Saints
March 13, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
With the BBE student section looking on, Jaguars senior Brady Schwinghammer lines up a 3-pointer during a Section 6A-South semifinal game against Hancock on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
Prep
Boys basketball: BBE Jaguars weather the storm in Section 6A-South semifinals
March 13, 2023 10:41 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne