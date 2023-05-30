99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Susan Estrich: Lady Macbeth? Here we go again.

From the commentary: Casey DeSantis has three young children to raise while her husband runs for president. Anyone and everyone can find something to fault her for in how she chooses to balance her family and the campaign and on her roles as wife, partner and mother, which is why none of us should be sitting in judgment.

Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey after DeSantis was elected governor in 2018
FILE PHOTO: Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey from video as DeSantis talks to the press at his midterm election night victory party after being elected Governor of Florida in Orlando, Florida, U.S. November 6, 2018.
REUTERS/Joey Roulette/File Photo
Susan Estrich
Opinion by Susan Estrich
Today at 11:07 AM

Here we go again.

A strong, prominent woman in the political arena comes under attack for being too strong, too ambitious, having too big a role in her spouse's campaign.

Sound familiar? Painfully so. Sexist? No question.

Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich commentary
Tribune graphic
More Susan Estrich:
silhouette-women-profile-1393076317ggo.jpg
Columns
Susan Estrich: Why women in the workplace are stuck
From the commentary: It's the "mini-me" factor that no one is even aware of and that leads people (men) to duplicate themselves. Then there is the "comfort factor," also unconscious but no less powerful, the measure of who the decisionmaker literally feels more comfortable with, generally someone like him.
May 23, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Republican presidential hopefuls make their pitch to evangelical voters at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-off in West Des Moines
Columns
Susan Estrich: Prime-Time Trump was a pack of lies
From the commentary: CNN attempted to do the balancing act, clearly rehearsed for days, and satisfied no one, earning loud criticism for giving him a forum to continue to belittle Carroll and peddle his lies about the last election.
May 17, 2023 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Donald Trump
Columns
Susan Estrich: Will the Teflon Don survive?
From the commentary: Will Republicans fall in line, like Tommy Tuberville did, or will they have the courage to stand up and say that character counts and that Trump is fatally flawed?
May 15, 2023 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Donald Trump
Columns
Susan Estrich: The Trump surge in the latest polls
From the commentary:
May 08, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Load More

Only this time, the target is not Hillary Clinton, although the treatment is the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

This time, the target is not a self-described feminist, but the wife of a hardcore right winger, Casey DeSantis. It doesn't matter. Sexism comes in many colors, red as well as blue.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is married to a former television anchor and breast cancer survivor who is the mother of three young children and, reportedly, a powerful voice in her husband's campaigns. Sort of like Bill and Hill. The presidential campaign has yet to formally begin, but already she has been the target of criticism because she is her husband's partner in many ways and plays a powerful role in his innermost circle of advisers.

Why shouldn't she? Why should she be attacked for it? Haven't we gotten to the point where the spouse -- whether it be husband or wife — has a right to play any role their spouse wants them to play in the campaign?

In a much-quoted article last week, Politico described Casey DeSantis as her husband's greatest asset and his greatest liability, with the emphasis on the latter. The Lady Macbeth analogy was attributed to Roger Stone, a longtime Trump supporter and opponent of DeSantis, who remarked in a Telegram post: "Have you ever noticed how much Ron DeSantis' wife Casey is like Lady Macbeth?" — an agent, in other words, of her husband's undoing.

Maybe Roger Stone is an agent of his Don's undoing?

I probably don't agree with Casey DeSantis, and I certainly can't imagine any reason I'd ever support her husband, but the best thing I've heard about him is that he has a strong, outspoken wife, and I'll be damned if I've spent most of my life in politics promoting powerful women only to see the same old shabby treatment heaped on a woman I disagree with.

Take her at her word and disagree with her. About something she says or does. Not just for being her. Not for being too bright, too charming or, even worse, not charming enough.

More Commentary:
College graduation
Columns
Maureen Downey: Where the boys aren’t — college graduations
From the commentary: College grads not only make more money on average; they live longer, according to research.
May 26, 2023 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Maureen Downey / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts debt limit talks with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2023.
Columns
Froma Harrop: Are Republicans giving up on investors, too?
From the commentary: The numbers: Republicans hold a House majority of only nine members, one of whom is the notorious George Santos. Biden won 18 of the districts currently held by Republicans. One can assume that many of their swing-voting constituents are most unhappy over the party's opposition to reproductive rights. They're sickened by its defense of lunatics' strutting through Walmarts with weapons of war.
May 25, 2023 12:47 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
FILE PHOTO: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at The Heritage Foundation event in Maryland
Columns
Froma Harrop: DeSantis should worry whether he can even win Florida again
From the commentary: If Florida Democrats find an acceptable candidate, they might just recapture the governorship. America probably doesn't want to become DeSantis' Florida. Florida may not like that either.
May 25, 2023 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
The Kids Online Safety Act aims to restrict harmful content that social media companies are pumping at children.
Columns
Jean Guerrero: Smartphones take a toll on teenagers. What choice do parents have?
From the commentary: For now, parents have no choice but to do the best they can to protect children based on insights from experts and researchers.
May 25, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Jean Guerrero / Los Angeles Times
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attends the Florida Family Policy Council Annual Dinner Gala, in Orlando
Columns
Cal Thomas: Ron DeSantis for president?
From the commentary: Not only must DeSantis effectively introduce himself in these and other states, he must overcome former president Donald Trump's large lead in the polls.
May 24, 2023 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Books
Columns
Scott Maxwell: The Florida purge: Whitewashing history, banning books
From the commentary: The leader of a Holocaust Center in South Florida made a similar point recently stressing: “The Holocaust, it didn’t start with guns and death camps. It started with words.” ... Well, words are precisely what Florida is trying to ban, censor and distort. In unprecedented fashion.
May 24, 2023 10:18 AM
 · 
By  Scott Maxwell / Orlando Sentinel
FILE PHOTO: Asylum-seeking migrants cross the Rio Bravo river in El Paso
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Republicans can't wait to exploit a border crisis they helped create
From the commentary: Republicans preach people taking responsibility for their actions, decisions and mistakes. ... You first, folks.
May 23, 2023 09:45 AM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Texas National Guard troops block immigrants from entering a high-traffic border crossing area along Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as viewed from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Columns
Froma Harrop: America needs both parties to secure the border
From the commentary: America needs both parties to secure the border. Democrats have started, and Republicans are invited.
May 22, 2023 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Pres. Calvin Coolidge
Columns
Cal Thomas: Joe Biden vs. Calvin Coolidge at Howard
From the commentary: The president told the graduates the biggest threat to America is "white supremacy." Not China, Russia, the debt, or the open border? Nope. White supremacy.
May 20, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Columns
Richard Davies: If it’s Biden vs. Trump…will Americans tune out the next election?
From the commentary: The 2024 political season is just beginning. A great deal may change. But if you feel disenchanted and depressed by the choice voters may well be presented with, you are not alone.
May 19, 2023 12:51 PM
 · 
By  Richard Davies / The Fulcrum

Not for bragging too much about her husband's accomplishments, as Politico did about Casey (and isn't this what wives are supposed to do?) or not bragging enough. It's time to stop judging wives for being too involved, or not involved enough, too powerful an influence on their husbands or too removed from what matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Casey DeSantis has three young children to raise while her husband runs for president. Anyone and everyone can find something to fault her for in how she chooses to balance her family and the campaign and on her roles as wife, partner and mother, which is why none of us should be sitting in judgment. I talk about spouses, but let's be real. What Casey DeSantis faces is uniquely a woman's problem, and Stone's comment is sexism 101.

This Susan Estrich commentary is her opinion. She can be reached at sestrich@wctrib.com.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg

Susan Estrich
Opinion by Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich is an American lawyer, professor, author, political operative, and political commentator. She can be reached via sestrich@wctrib.com.
What To Read Next
052823.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Columns
Bjorn Lomborg: Vaccines a stunning success story — with room for improvement
May 30, 2023 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Bjorn Lomborg / Copenhagen Consensus Center
A bride in a white dress and a groom in a dark suit dance.
Columns
Wedding bells ring in reflections on marriage
May 29, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Amy Klobuchar
Columns
Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Never leave the memories of our soldiers behind
May 28, 2023 06:55 AM
 · 
By  U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo senior Brady Snell reacts after getting a strikeout for the final out in the Thunder Hawks' 4-2 win over NLS in a Section 3AA-North playoff game at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Prep
Class AA baseball roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawks make it to Marshall
May 29, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
CMCS vs. DB, 052723.002.jpg
Prep
Class A baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays win a wild one from D-B Blackjacks
May 29, 2023 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints reach 3A semifinals after wild win
May 29, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.015.jpg
Prep
Track and field: NLS Wildcat is having a season to remember
May 26, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne