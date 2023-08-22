Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Susan Estrich: Let the debate games begin for 2024

Debate frenzy before GOP presidential debate. Trump refuses participation, sparks speculation. Christie urges DeSantis to challenge Trump. Candidates prep strategies, potential attacks. Uncertainty about key players' roles.

Ron DeSantis
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Marathon County Lincoln Day Dinner annual fundraiser on May 6, 2023, in Rothschild, Wisconsin.
(Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS)
Susan Estrich
Opinion by Susan Estrich
Today at 8:44 AM

The debate games are in full swing leading up to the first Republican presidential debate. Of course, the biggest move is by the Don, who is, as predicted, refusing to play altogether, taking the risk of not being there as less than the risk of giving the gang a real shot at him. Or, as he posted: "Reagan didn't do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate?"

Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich commentary
Tribune graphic
More Susan Estrich:
Los Angeles city workers hold a rally in protest over labor negotiations, in Los Angeles
Columns
Susan Estrich: The wage gap in our United States
Columnist Susan Estrich writes on New Zealand's new legislation requires businesses to report gender pay gaps to promote workplace equity, in contrast to the widening wage gap in the United States.
Aug 14
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Abortion rights protestors
Columns
Susan Estrich: Abortion on the ballot in 2024
The recent Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturning Roe v. Wade has ignited a significant political shift, evident in Ohio's rejection of a measure aimed at impeding abortion rights amendments and in the broader trend of abortion-related issues driving voter engagement, potentially impacting the 2024 elections.
Aug 14
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump faces charges at federal court in Washington
Columns
Susan Estrich: The new political normal in 2023
Columnist Susan Estrich discusses the shift in perception where indictments of political candidates have become commonplace and almost integrated into the electoral process, highlighting the juxtaposition between former President Trump's recent indictment and his political maneuvers, while emphasizing the seriousness of the charges he faces and the uncertainties surrounding his legal battles
Aug 7
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Migrant attempt to surrender to offcials in Eagle Pass
Columns
Susan Estrich: Sending 23 adults and 13 children from Texas. Why?
Columnist Susan Estrich criticizes Texas Governor Abbott's political actions, using 36 asylum seekers as pawns for his agenda, highlighting the inhumane treatment and lack of compassion in dealing with immigration issues.
Aug 2
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Load More

It could have gone either way. This way is maybe more fun. We get to watch them all go after him. Or not.

Give Chris Christie the best mark for scoring a pregame hit by going to Florida to tell poor Ron DeSantis that he better beat up on Donald Trump or he should go home and endorse him. If he's going to follow the advice of the political consultants to defend Trump in the debate, "he should do Donald Trump a favor and do our party a favor, come back to Tallahassee and endorse Donald Trump," Christie said to a friendly crowd in South Miami. "The only way to beat someone is to beat him."

Got him a headline in The New York Times at DeSantis' expense. Poor Ron, who got his whole debate prep notebook leaked, complete with the instructions to write a handwritten note that says "LIKEABLE" at the top of the page.

I mean, when something like that happens, you either have to ignore the (good) advice in the book lest you look like you're following it closely, or follow it closely and get called out for that (like attacking Vivek Ramaswamy), or just get called out in general, which is what is happening to DeSantis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poor Ron is not having a good week. You know Christie will come out swinging against the Don. The question is what the other candidates, starting with the Ron, will do. Play to the base? Play past the base? Play it safe? Leave it open to Christie to bash?

With no Don, the question is who emerges as the challenger to him, the non-Don, not to mention whether the cattle show elevates the participants as I expect it will or not. They will be on a presidential stage whether the Don joins them or not.

And these are some serious debaters. Ron is facing some real challengers. Mike Pence used to be a conservative talk show host; he has something to say. So does Ramaswamy, who, along with Tim Scott and Nikki Haley, has been waiting for his close-up and will be ready for this performance. Ramaswamy will give Ron a run for his money on the woke attack. Scott is an effective speaker.

More Commentary:
FILE PHOTO: Trump attends a campaign event in Council Bluffs
Columns
Patricia Murphy: How Georgia became Donald Trump’s Waterloo
Georgia indictments against Donald Trump read like a thriller with secret meetings, taped calls, and Republican resistance. GOP figures like Georgia Brian Kemp, House Speaker David Ralston and Secretary of Date Raffensperger stopped Trump's bid to overturn elections. Drama continues as Trump vows exoneration, but Kemp firmly opposes fraud claims.
23h ago
 · 
By  Patricia Murphy / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis
Columns
Harry Litman: What makes the Georgia indictment of Donald Trump so different from all the others
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's indictment of Donald Trump and 18 others, utilizing Georgia's version of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), marks a significant prosecutorial step towards holding Trump accountable for his alleged efforts to unlawfully retain power after the 2020 election, with a focus on both familiar and new details, encompassing a broad range of alleged accomplices and raising legal and policy challenges.
2d ago
 · 
By  Harry Litman / Los Angeles Times
Northwestern running back Justin Jackson (21) rushes past Minnesota wide receiver Yale Van Dyne (87) during the first half Saturday, Nov. 18, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Now is the time to remind teams about the inappropriateness of hazing
Anyone who scoffs simply needs to review the lawsuits, firings and cancellations that continue to make headlines across the nation.
3d ago
 · 
By  Grand Forks Herald Editorial Board
FILE PHOTO: Hunter Biden
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: To be president, you need good judgment - even when your son is involved
President Biden's struggles with holding his son accountable reveal a contradiction between his role as president, requiring good judgment, and his inability to address his son's issues effectively
3d ago
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Hawaii wildfires
Columns
Vanessa Kerry: The wildfires in Hawaii are another wake-up call that the climate crisis imperils our health
From the commentary, "The apocalyptic challenges we confront today reflect a third pandemic — one of poor and expedient choices by world leaders, the private sector and a powerful few who drive the decisions that continue to harm our planet and its population."
3d ago
 · 
By  Vanessa Kerry / Chicago Tribune
Electric car
Columns
Danny Westneat: The great debate about climate and gas prices is only heating up
Inflation's resurgence, with a 3.2% increase in July, has exposed the impact of "Bidenomics" and its contribution to rising prices, budget deficits, and a soaring national debt, ultimately challenging the claimed economic progress of the administration.
5d ago
 · 
By  Danny Westneat / The Seattle Times
Election Workers
Columns
Tracy Adair: Increased security a must for nation's election workers
Amid rising threats, election workers' safety and security urgently demand increased attention and funding to safeguard the integrity of the democratic process.
Aug 14
 · 
By  Tracy Adair / The Fulcrum
FILE PHOTO: Biden's tough sell in Pennsylvania: green energy to union workers
Columns
Commentary: Inflation Reduction Act helped make America healthier
The Inflation Reduction Act effectively decreased inflation, lowered energy costs, and improved healthcare affordability, contributing to a healthier economy in the US.
Aug 14
 · 
By  Jamie DeMarco and Vincent DaMarco / The Baltimore Sun
090121.op.wct.AmericanOpinion.AfghanPartners.02.jpg
Columns
Cal Thomas: The Afghanistan withdrawal re-examined
Rep. Darrell Issa held a forum where parents of service members killed during the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal criticized the Biden administration for insensitivity and a lack of information, while also questioning the accountability of military and civilian leadership, raising concerns about lies, incomplete reports, and disrespectful handling of the situation.
Aug 12
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Utah
Columns
Solomon D. Stevens: Finding a path to healthy conflict
Spencer Cox, chairman of the National Governors Association, advocates for "healthy conflict" in addressing toxic arguments and personal attacks that hinder productive disagreements, emphasizing the need to focus on substantive issues rather than resorting to ad hominem attacks to promote understanding and unity in a divided society.
Aug 12
 · 
By  Solomon D. Stevens / Tribune News Service

Attacking Joe Biden and Hunter Biden and Merrick Garland is easy stuff. The question is who, if anyone, will attack Trump? What will they say about the indictments? About Jan. 6?

And Trump? Oh, yes, will Trump pledge to support the Republican nominee for president? Is that part of the package, even though he is skipping the Fox News/Republican National Committee Event? I guess he's skipping that part, too. The rest of us can stay tuned for the shenanigans that are about to begin in earnest. Tis the season.

This Susan Estrich commentary is her opinion. She can be reached at sestrich@wctrib.com.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg

Susan Estrich
Opinion by Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich is an American lawyer, professor, author, political operative, and political commentator. She can be reached via sestrich@wctrib.com.
What To Read Next
081720.AG.EasternMTGrasshoppers.jpg
Columns
Hopping into fall with trepidation
1d ago
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: The benefits of community
3d ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
A close up of the inside of a summer squash plant.
Columns
Finding new recipes before the squash squashes me
Aug 14
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.001.jpg
Prep
2023 Hengstler-Ranweiler Award: A fitting finish for Montevideo star
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Litchfield goes 1-1 at Pine City
11h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Elrosa's Gavin Kampsen snags the ball for an out during a Class C state first-round game against Hadley on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Bird Island, Elrosa find out their venues
14h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warrior logo
College
College volleyball: Ridgewater wraps up tournament with a split
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott