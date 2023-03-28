99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Susan Estrich: Ron DeSantis is an enemy of free speech

From the commentary: If anchorman Ron DeSantis has his way, freedom (of speech) loses. Liberty loses. And that's not a victory for anyone.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Unite and Win Rally in support of Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano at the Wyndham Hotel on Aug. 19, 2022, in Pittsburgh.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Unite and Win Rally in support of Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano at the Wyndham Hotel on Aug. 19, 2022, in Pittsburgh.
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images/TNS
Susan Estrich
Opinion by Susan Estrich
Today at 1:04 PM

He sat in an anchorman's chair for the publicity stunt, but he is no friend of the free press. With the words "speak truth" flashing behind him, and with guests who had sued The Washington Post and Fox News joining him, the Florida governor and would-be presidential candidate denounced what he called "the leading purveyors of disinformation in our entire society" that is "corporate media."

More Susan Estrich:
Donald Trump
Columns
Susan Estrich: The Stormy Daniels of it all
From the commentary: If Stormy Daniels were all he had to worry about, Donald Trump would be in better shape than he is. Stay tuned.
March 27, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich
Columns
Susan Estrich: Swastikas on campus is a danger
From the commentary: The antisemitism on college campuses coincides with a troubling rise in anti-Israel sentiment.
March 21, 2023 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Wellesley College file photo
Columns
Susan Estrich: Wellesley is for women
From the commentary: Sometimes, for some women, separate is not only equal but better.
March 20, 2023 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Benjamin Netanyahu
Columns
Susan Estrich: Israel and the independent judiciary
From the commentary: For it to turn its back on its own values, and on the voices of concern it is hearing from its friends in the American Jewish community, would be a very troubling and dangerous mistake.
March 14, 2023 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Load More

In fact, DeSantis seems to welcome the support he's received from Fox News hosts, even as he has shunned most of the mainstream media in favor of granting exclusive interviews with right-wing outlets. At the same time, he's trumpeting legislation in Florida aimed at making it easier to sue the media, even as some conservatives have joined with civil libertarians in warning that DeSantis' approach would be the death of talk radio in Florida.

Under the bill that DeSantis is supporting, relying on anonymous sources, frequently necessary in investigative reporting, would be presumed to be false, making it much more difficult to uncover government corruption. Expressing controversial opinions — on all sides of the spectrum — would presumably be more open to litigation.

Conservative? Not necessarily. In fact, conservatives dominate the airwaves, and could easily face the most severe consequences. As the current lawsuits against Fox News make clear, it is not only the so-called liberal media that is in the crosshairs these days, and the threats to free expression come from all directions.

DeSantis and his supporters claim that it is nearly impossible for "the little guy" to bring a defamation action. That is simply not so. In fact, if it's impossible for anyone, it's for public figures, who face a much tougher standard under the First Amendment, and must show actual malice, defined as reckless disregard for the truth, in order to prevail in a defamation claim. When a public figure brings suit, it's not enough that the statement is false and that it causes injury to reputation, even if intentional.

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics on both sides have sounded the alarm about what's being proposed in Florida. "A death knell for American traditions of free speech," was the response of the First Amendment Foundation. James Schwartz, the owner of a Florida talk radio station that broadcasts Sean Hannity's show, among others, told The Washington Post that the bill working its way to DeSantis' desk would be "the death of conservative talk throughout the state of Florida" and would cost Republicans "one of their most prominent platforms to reach their base forever."

More Commentary:
A mariachi takes pictures with a mobile phone Tuesday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians in Mexico City, Mexico
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: War cries against Mexico summon ghosts from the past
From the commentary: Mexico is not our enemy. It's a friend, ally, trading partner and good neighbor. In fact, Americans don't realize how lucky we are that — unlike many other countries around the globe — we don't have a hostile country on our border.
March 28, 2023 09:54 AM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Columns
Simon Johnson: The Fed just raised interest rates. Does that mean there is no banking crisis?
From the commentary: Increasing the deposit insurance cap and focusing on small business transaction accounts could stabilize midsize banks, reduce more deposit transfers out of those institutions, and shore up confidence in the banking system. If there is enough support in Congress, the Biden administration should submit a request for rapid approval.
March 27, 2023 09:59 AM
 · 
By  Simon Johnson / Los Angeles Times
Long shadows are cast as the sun sets over West Madison Street on the final day of winter on March 19, 2021, in Chicago.
Columns
Barbara Mahany: The yin and yang of springtime, which brings equal measure of light and shadow
From the commentary: Take springtime, season of quickening, season of equal parts shadow and light — the very equation at its astronomical heart, the vernal equinox marking the fleeting moment when earth’s axis aligns directly with the sun, and the planet is neatly halved with equal allotments of light, and the sun shines squarely on the equator.
March 25, 2023 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Barbara Mahany / Chicago Tribune
Voters fill out their absentee ballots as people look for books to check out at the Madison Central Public Library on the last day of early voting on Nov. 6, 2022, in Milwaukee.
Columns
Annie Caplan and Cristy Moran: The power of libraries to connect communities
From the commentary: During these times of increasing polarization, community conversations in libraries continue to show us there is so much more that connects us than divides us.
March 25, 2023 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Annie Caplan and Cristy Moran
Alaska oil project
Columns
Stephen J. Lyons: Biden’s compromise on new oil drilling is devastating for the Arctic
From the commentary: In the administration’s rush to appease the powerful oil industry, it has once again demonstrated that no matter which party is in power, it must kowtow to corporate interests who green-wash their way to record profits at the expense of our planet’s health
March 24, 2023 10:09 AM
 · 
By  Stephen J. Lyons / Chicago Tribune
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a bill signing ceremony at Nido's Backyard Mexican Restaurant on Feb. 9, 2022, in San Francisco.
Columns
Froma Harrop: 'Woke' or not, executives are into money
From the commentary: There is a way, meanwhile, politicians can put themselves in charge: They can buy the business.
March 23, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Book: The Teachers — A year inside America's most vulnerable important profession
Columns
Maureen Downey: New book: If we don’t fight for teachers, we will lose them
From the commentary: Parents are witnessing the fallout from these political attacks on teachers as districts resort to substitutes and larger class sizes because they can’t hire enough staff.
March 23, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Maureen Downey / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Donald Trump
Columns
Joe Battenfeld: Trumped up charges could become rallying cry for Republicans
From the commentary: The divisive rhetoric permeating the political landscape today is even filtering down to what used to be less partisan areas — like official White House and congressional accounts.
March 22, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Battenfeld / Boston Herald
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Columns
Froma Harrop: Before DeSantis, Miami was fun
From the commentary: As bystanders in the political farce consuming much of the Republican race for president, we can give thanks that DeSantis has decided to battle against the sinister forces of wokeness and leave the important issues pretty much alone.
March 22, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visits Fairfax High School in Los Angeles.
Columns
Minerva Canto: Being multilingual is no longer a liability for students. That’s good for the US
From the commentary: The fact that most Americans speak only English puts our country at an economic disadvantage and threatens national security if we cannot understand and analyze potential threats such as terrorism or contagions.
March 22, 2023 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Minerva Canto / Los Angeles Times

Whether conservatives or liberals stand to lose the most is almost beside the point. The right answer to bad reporting is not more lawsuits but more reporting and better reporting. Recent years have seen an explosive growth of conservative media, especially conservative talk radio, not to mention cable news. In fact, it is only big corporate media that can afford to defend itself against libel lawsuits, and the smaller outlets that will be driven out of business by laws that make them easier to sue.

At the end of the day, this should not be a partisan issue. DeSantis may see this as a winning issue for him in the Republican primaries, but that is a short-sighted approach. If anchorman Ron DeSantis has his way, freedom loses. Liberty loses. And that's not a victory for anyone.

This Susan Estrich commentary is her opinion. She can be reached at sestrich@wctrib.com.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg

Susan Estrich
Opinion by Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich is an American lawyer, professor, author, political operative, and political commentator. She can be reached via sestrich@wctrib.com.
What To Read Next
A crowd at a basketball game
Columns
Last one out, turn off the lights — unless you can't leave the cows
March 27, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Church is a perfection-free zone
March 24, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
PinkeFam_91.jpg
Columns
5 highly esteemed qualities in a living 80-year-old example
March 24, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
whitecaps3271.jpg
Pro
Whitecaps come up just short in quest for another Isobel Cup
March 26, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report