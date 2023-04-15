99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Susan Estrich: Supreme hypocrisy

From the commentary: The Texas case will, in the short run, go up to the circuit court and potentially the Supreme Court on the issue of whether the judge's decision will be stayed pending appeal — meaning that the drug will continue to be available pending appeal — and whether the Supreme Court will ultimately decide to hear the case.

Abortion rights supporters attend "Rally for Our Rights" ahead of the 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court in Madison
Romy Stokes, 5, and her mother Lindsey Stokes, attend the "Rally for Our Rights" ahead of the 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court election outside the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S., April 2, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Susan Estrich
Opinion by Susan Estrich
Today at 1:56 PM

There is nothing conservative about the ruling last week by Trump appointee Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas that invalidated the Food and Drug Administration's approval of mifepristone, which is the first pill used in the typical two-drug medication abortion regimen that accounts for half of the abortions in the United States. The decision has been temporarily stayed, meaning it has not yet gone into effect, and the question now is whether the stay will be extended, even as there is talk of stockpiling the drug.

Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich commentary
Tribune graphic
More Susan Estrich:
Former U.S. President Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury, in New York City
Columns
Susan Estrich: What the world has been waiting to hear
From the commentary: It disserves the interests of justice by putting a weak case first and raising questions of fairness and justice, which are difficult to answer.
April 11, 2023 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Waco, Texas
Columns
Susan Estrich: Donald Trump gets just what he wanted
From the commentary: ... Alvin Bragg, far from proving himself to be Trump's greatest nightmare, has proven himself to be, in many respects, Trump's best hope.
April 03, 2023 01:11 AM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Unite and Win Rally in support of Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano at the Wyndham Hotel on Aug. 19, 2022, in Pittsburgh.
Columns
Susan Estrich: Ron DeSantis is an enemy of free speech
From the commentary: If anchorman Ron DeSantis has his way, freedom (of speech) loses. Liberty loses. And that's not a victory for anyone.
March 28, 2023 01:04 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Donald Trump
Columns
Susan Estrich: The Stormy Daniels of it all
From the commentary: If Stormy Daniels were all he had to worry about, Donald Trump would be in better shape than he is. Stay tuned.
March 27, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Load More

The lawsuit was brought in Amarillo, Texas, because that is where Kacsmaryk, a vocal critic of Roe v. Wade, sits. It was brought by anti-abortion groups 23 years after the drug was approved by the FDA. Traditional conservative standing doctrine would hold that the anti-abortion groups who brought the suit waited too long and could complain of no specific injury sufficient to give them standing to sue. They would be thrown out of court. But this is abortion. Will traditional rules apply?

Conservatives have been willing to jettison traditional rules -- like respect for precedent, and stare decisis, not to mention standing and judicial restraint — when the issue is abortion. But Kacsmaryk really pushed the envelope, finding that the FDA failed to adequately review the scientific data on mifepristone, a claim that the agency vigorously contested with 23 years' worth of data that is tough to debate.

What is really going on here is a long-planned strategy to eliminate access to abortion. It depends on hypocrisy at every level. That must include courts, who must be willing to abandon at least two sets of doctrines that conservatives tend to hold dear. The first requires that someone show actual injury to file suit, and the second requires the courts to show deference to executive agencies charged by Congress with implementing their statutory authority, as the FDA has done here in regulating drugs. Time and again, the Supreme Court has deferred to the FDA's regulatory expertise. Does that expertise end because the subject is abortion? There is only one judge who sits in Amarillo, Texas, and he happened to have written extensively and critically about Roe v. Wade.

There is another case making its way through the courts, this one involving a suit by the attorneys general of 17 states and the District of Columbia before Judge Thomas O. Rice of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington, an Obama appointee. The suit challenged additional restrictions the FDA had placed on mifepristone to maintain the status quo. The district judge said the FDA had to maintain the availability of mifepristone in the states that filed the lawsuit, which make up the majority of states where abortion remains legal.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Commentary:
U.S. Supreme Court
Columns
Robin Abcarian: Hang on to the pill and your IUD. After abortion, birth control is the next fight
From the commentary: The idea that abortion and contraception are two sides of the same coin is not a fringe view in right-wing Christian circles. And it's why women of childbearing age in the United States should be very, very afraid.
April 15, 2023 10:40 AM
 · 
By  Robin Abcarian / Los Angeles Times
Glorifi Bank
Columns
Froma Harrop: Do you worry that your bank is too liberal?
From the commentary: The enterprise shut down last November, right after Thiel spent $32 million trying to elect a Congress to his liking. The super-patriot was also obtaining a passport from Malta. That gave him citizenship in four countries.
April 14, 2023 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
071319.op.wct.toon2.Perot.jpg
Columns
Carl P. Leubsdorf: A spoiler alert for the 2024 presidential race
From the commentary: It’s hard to see how either Manchin or Hogan, or an even less well-known figure, can be anything but a “spoiler” in a race that — like the last two — seems likely to be dominated by attitudes toward Donald Trump.
April 13, 2023 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Carl P. Leubsdorf / The Dallas Morning News
Anti-Trump protesters outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse
Columns
Froma Harrop: Free speech needs muscle
From the commentary: There has to be punishment with teeth. The prospect of getting kicked out of an elite law school could well have deterred the self-appointed censors.
April 13, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
A parent walks with their child from Woodmont Baptist Church where children were reunited with their families after a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Columns
Froma Harrop: Guns kill people. Zombie politicians see to it
From the commentary: When employers consider relocating, they may well look at numbers in addition to tax rates. They may include the number of gun deaths per 100,000 population — which is 3.7 in Massachusetts but 21.3 in Tennessee.
April 12, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 4, 2023
Columns
Cal Thomas: Trump unites, then divides
From the commentary: Letting voters decide Trump's fate might help restore some of the public's faith in the legal and political systems which are now in serious disrepair.
April 12, 2023 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
US President Donald Trump with Vice President Mike Pence
Columns
Lynn Schmidt: The Pence-Trump divide defines today's Republican Party conundrum
From the commentary: The road ahead for the GOP isn’t about making big decisions. The future is in the small choices, like a primary vote, that may have big consequences and may reveal themselves to be of crucial importance later.
April 11, 2023 10:59 AM
 · 
By  Lynn Schmidt / St. Louis Post-Dispatch
President Donald Trump, right, and Florida's governor Ron DeSantis hold a COVID-19 and storm preparedness roundtable in Belleair, Florida, July 31, 2020.
Columns
Joe Battenfeld: Trump-DeSantis ticket in 2024 would be formidable team
From the commentary: And there have been shifts in DeSantis’s views of Trump lately that could smooth things over between the two power-hungry pols.
April 10, 2023 01:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Battenfeld / Boston Herald
New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg
Columns
Harry Litman: Don't underestimate the strengths of Alvin Bragg's case against Donald Trump
From the commentary: Here is where it's important that Bragg alleged an entire course of conduct — not just the Daniels payout but also a broader "scheme to boost [Trump's] election prospects" by squelching other potentially damaging stories.
April 10, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Harry Litman / Los Angeles Times
President Dwight Eisenhower
Columns
Andrew Bacevich: Dwight Eisenhower's misgivings about military power still ring true
From the commentary: In 1953, Eisenhower tallied up the costs exacted by the militarization of U.S. policy prompted by the onset of the Cold War.
April 08, 2023 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Bacevich / Tribune News Service

The Texas case will, in the short run, go up to the circuit court and potentially the Supreme Court on the issue of whether the judge's decision will be stayed pending appeal — meaning that the drug will continue to be available pending appeal — and whether the Supreme Court will ultimately decide to hear the case.

In the meantime, however, it introduces even more uncertainty into an already uncertain and confusing landscape that young, poor and vulnerable women must navigate. And that, sadly, seems to be the point of this exercise. To make a difficult and sad situation even more difficult. Why? It is supreme hypocrisy, at its worst.

This Susan Estrich commentary is her opinion. She can be reached at sestrich@wctrib.com.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg

Susan Estrich
Opinion by Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich is an American lawyer, professor, author, political operative, and political commentator. She can be reached via sestrich@wctrib.com.
What To Read Next
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: We meet God in those around us
April 14, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Cows huddle up in the midst of a blizzard.
Columns
A hearty thank you to those who have made a miserable winter bearable
April 10, 2023 05:29 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
A church
Columns
Jerad Morey: Faith leaders help heal divided communities
April 07, 2023 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Jerad Morey / The Fulcrum
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
051322.S.WCT.DB base Aiden Swenson.JPG
Prep
Baseball preview: Lots of experience gives Dawson-Boyd hope
April 15, 2023 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
051722.S.WCT.CMCS base Bulthuis.JPG
Prep
Baseball preview: CMCS banks on its experience
April 15, 2023 01:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
042222.S.WCT.BOLD base Rylan Gass.JPG
Prep
Baseball preview: BOLD looking for a return to form
April 15, 2023 01:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
042222.S.WCT.Benson Base Reece Larson.JPG
Prep
Baseball preview: Benson hopes experience pays off in 2023
April 15, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne