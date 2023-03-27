99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Susan Estrich: The Stormy Daniels of it all

From the commentary: If Stormy Daniels were all he had to worry about, Donald Trump would be in better shape than he is. Stay tuned.

Donald Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with members of Congress at the White House this week.
Bloomberg / Yuri Gripas
Susan Estrich
Opinion by Susan Estrich
Today at 12:27 PM

Donald Trump did what many men do when confronted with extortion from a woman he may or may not have had a sexual relationship with.

He paid her to remain silent.

Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich commentary
Tribune graphic
More Susan Estrich:
Susan Estrich
Columns
Susan Estrich: Swastikas on campus is a danger
From the commentary: The antisemitism on college campuses coincides with a troubling rise in anti-Israel sentiment.
March 21, 2023 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Wellesley College file photo
Columns
Susan Estrich: Wellesley is for women
From the commentary: Sometimes, for some women, separate is not only equal but better.
March 20, 2023 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Benjamin Netanyahu
Columns
Susan Estrich: Israel and the independent judiciary
From the commentary: For it to turn its back on its own values, and on the voices of concern it is hearing from its friends in the American Jewish community, would be a very troubling and dangerous mistake.
March 14, 2023 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Drag show
Columns
Susan Estrich: What's wrong with drag queens: Playing politics with prejudice
From the commentary: Drag shows are, at their core, political speech in the sense that they challenge our perception of gender and gender roles and force us to reexamine familiar stereotypes even as we laugh at the exaggerated representations of femininity.
March 10, 2023 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Load More

There is nothing inherently criminal about that, unlike so many other things Donald Trump did -- like inciting a riot or trying to fix an election or hiding classified documents that he had no business possessing. If Trump were facing an indictment for Jan. 6 or for his activities in Georgia or for the results of the Mar-a-Lago search, I'd be ready to cheer the perp walk.

But a novel violation of federal and state election law that has never been prosecuted as such? Is this really what should bring a former president down? Is this the first charge that should be brought?

4154388+Cohen.jpg
Michael Cohen, personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, exits from Federal Court in New York on April 16, 2018.
Bloomberg photo by Victor J. Blue

It appears that Michael Cohen, the president's fix-it man, did not fix it well. He may well have violated federal and state law in the way he made the payment. It may well have been a misdemeanor. Turning it into a felony is even more complicated. Turning it into a felony that the president himself was aware of is even more complicated. Convincing a jury to convict the former president may be even more difficult.

ADVERTISEMENT

The closest precedent is the prosecution brought against former Sen. John Edwards, a Democrat of North Carolina who got involved with a videographer covering his campaign who ended up pregnant with his child and also received a payoff that gave rise to a trial on federal election charges — and a deadlocked jury.

The key question in the Trump case, or one of them, seems to be the motivation for the payment — was it to further the campaign (making it a campaign contribution) or to protect his family from embarrassment or, obviously, both?

But if I'm having trouble following the legal trail of this prosecution — and I taught election law for years — can a jury be blamed if they have trouble? And is this really the best case that can be made against the former president? Why this case, to go first, and not the Jan. 6 case or the Georgia case or the Mar-a-Lago case? If I were in the Trump camp, I would welcome this opportunity as one to show that Democratic prosecutors would stop at nothing — would be willing to make new law — in their zeal to prosecute Trump.

More Commentary:
wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: Gen Z gets ready to don the gray flannel suit
From the commentary: With a return to many offices, young Americans are trying to enter the gray flannel world at a time when many aren't even sure what that world wears these days.
March 27, 2023 01:59 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Columns
Simon Johnson: The Fed just raised interest rates. Does that mean there is no banking crisis?
From the commentary: Increasing the deposit insurance cap and focusing on small business transaction accounts could stabilize midsize banks, reduce more deposit transfers out of those institutions, and shore up confidence in the banking system. If there is enough support in Congress, the Biden administration should submit a request for rapid approval.
March 27, 2023 09:59 AM
 · 
By  Simon Johnson / Los Angeles Times
Long shadows are cast as the sun sets over West Madison Street on the final day of winter on March 19, 2021, in Chicago.
Columns
Barbara Mahany: The yin and yang of springtime, which brings equal measure of light and shadow
From the commentary: Take springtime, season of quickening, season of equal parts shadow and light — the very equation at its astronomical heart, the vernal equinox marking the fleeting moment when earth’s axis aligns directly with the sun, and the planet is neatly halved with equal allotments of light, and the sun shines squarely on the equator.
March 25, 2023 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Barbara Mahany / Chicago Tribune
Voters fill out their absentee ballots as people look for books to check out at the Madison Central Public Library on the last day of early voting on Nov. 6, 2022, in Milwaukee.
Columns
Annie Caplan and Cristy Moran: The power of libraries to connect communities
From the commentary: During these times of increasing polarization, community conversations in libraries continue to show us there is so much more that connects us than divides us.
March 25, 2023 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Annie Caplan and Cristy Moran
Alaska oil project
Columns
Stephen J. Lyons: Biden’s compromise on new oil drilling is devastating for the Arctic
From the commentary: In the administration’s rush to appease the powerful oil industry, it has once again demonstrated that no matter which party is in power, it must kowtow to corporate interests who green-wash their way to record profits at the expense of our planet’s health
March 24, 2023 10:09 AM
 · 
By  Stephen J. Lyons / Chicago Tribune
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a bill signing ceremony at Nido's Backyard Mexican Restaurant on Feb. 9, 2022, in San Francisco.
Columns
Froma Harrop: 'Woke' or not, executives are into money
From the commentary: There is a way, meanwhile, politicians can put themselves in charge: They can buy the business.
March 23, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Book: The Teachers — A year inside America's most vulnerable important profession
Columns
Maureen Downey: New book: If we don’t fight for teachers, we will lose them
From the commentary: Parents are witnessing the fallout from these political attacks on teachers as districts resort to substitutes and larger class sizes because they can’t hire enough staff.
March 23, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Maureen Downey / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Donald Trump
Columns
Joe Battenfeld: Trumped up charges could become rallying cry for Republicans
From the commentary: The divisive rhetoric permeating the political landscape today is even filtering down to what used to be less partisan areas — like official White House and congressional accounts.
March 22, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Battenfeld / Boston Herald
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Columns
Froma Harrop: Before DeSantis, Miami was fun
From the commentary: As bystanders in the political farce consuming much of the Republican race for president, we can give thanks that DeSantis has decided to battle against the sinister forces of wokeness and leave the important issues pretty much alone.
March 22, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visits Fairfax High School in Los Angeles.
Columns
Minerva Canto: Being multilingual is no longer a liability for students. That’s good for the US
From the commentary: The fact that most Americans speak only English puts our country at an economic disadvantage and threatens national security if we cannot understand and analyze potential threats such as terrorism or contagions.
March 22, 2023 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Minerva Canto / Los Angeles Times

4375923+DANIELS_ARREST2.JPG
A photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office of Stephanie Clifford, who is known by the stage name Stormy Daniels.
Contributed / Franklin County Sheriff's Office

I'm not suggesting that the payoff was legal. It might very well have violated state and federal laws. But that's because, when you come right down to it, federal election law, particularly if you combine it with state election law, is a bit of a maze, or maybe a quagmire, which requires a lawyer a whole lot smarter than Michael Cohen to navigate.

The payoff to Stormy Daniels could have been done legally, and should have, and the fact that it wasn't owes as much to Trump's selection of an incompetent fix-it lawyer as it does to anything else. Remember this is the lawyer who used phony names on the agreement and otherwise displayed a fairly shocking level of incompetence in handling the affairs of a high-profile client who needed the highest quality representation.

No wonder Trump is fixated on his perp walk, and his Republican allies intend to turn this indictment into a partisan attack. It's the weakest of the cases against him, and he's lucky in that regard, but the worst is yet to come. If Daniels were all he had to worry about, he would be in better shape than he is. Stay tuned.

ADVERTISEMENT

This Susan Estrich commentary is her opinion. She can be reached at sestrich@wctrib.com.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg

Susan Estrich
Opinion by Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich is an American lawyer, professor, author, political operative, and political commentator. She can be reached via sestrich@wctrib.com.
What To Read Next
A crowd at a basketball game
Columns
Last one out, turn off the lights — unless you can't leave the cows
March 27, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Church is a perfection-free zone
March 24, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
PinkeFam_91.jpg
Columns
5 highly esteemed qualities in a living 80-year-old example
March 24, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
whitecaps3271.jpg
Pro
Whitecaps come up just short in quest for another Isobel Cup
March 26, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report