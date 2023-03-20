99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Susan Estrich: Wellesley is for women

From the commentary: Sometimes, for some women, separate is not only equal but better.

Wellesley College file photo
A file photo from Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, on Friday, May 06, 2011.
Wellesley College contributed / Yoon S. Byun
Susan Estrich
Opinion by Susan Estrich
Today at 2:11 PM

Wellesley College, my alma mater, is one of only 30 women's colleges left in the country. Should it stay that way?

Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich commentary
Tribune graphic
More Susan Estrich:
Benjamin Netanyahu
Columns
Susan Estrich: Israel and the independent judiciary
From the commentary: For it to turn its back on its own values, and on the voices of concern it is hearing from its friends in the American Jewish community, would be a very troubling and dangerous mistake.
March 14, 2023 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Drag show
Columns
Susan Estrich: What's wrong with drag queens: Playing politics with prejudice
From the commentary: Drag shows are, at their core, political speech in the sense that they challenge our perception of gender and gender roles and force us to reexamine familiar stereotypes even as we laugh at the exaggerated representations of femininity.
March 10, 2023 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich
Columns
Susan Estrich: Donald Trump's fighting words
From the commentary: At best, it will be a costly distraction and, most likely, an embarrassing one, as is everything that revisits Jan. 6, and makes the case — without a word being spoken — that the Republicans need to move on beyond Trump.
March 09, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
News headlines on the impeachment trial of Donald Trump are displayed outside of the Fox headquarters on Feb. 9, 2021, in New York.
Columns
Susan Estrich: Fox News and a defense of First Amendment
From the commentary: Did Fox News recklessly disregard the truth? To act recklessly is to know that there is a substantial risk of falsity and to act nonetheless.
March 07, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Load More

This week, students overwhelmingly passed a non-binding referendum calling for open admissions to all nonbinary and transgender students, and for making communications more inclusive by using the word students or alumni instead of "women."

The referendum was opposed by the College's president, who said that the mission of the school was to educate women. In a statement, the college said that it "will continue to engage all students, including transgender male and nonbinary students, in the important work of building an inclusive academic community where everyone feels they belong."

I sympathize with the students and their concern that all women — including all those who identify as women — should feel welcome on campus. What I don't understand is what's wrong with the current college policy, which offers admission to anyone "who lives as a woman and consistently identifies as a woman," a policy that was adopted in 2015.

Not all women's colleges are so open. Sweet Briar College, for example, requires birth certificates or amended birth certificates that identify an applicant as a woman. Wellesley does not. In fact, as the student body president acknowledged to reporters, "trans men go to Wellesley, nonbinary people go to Wellesley, and they kind of always have." In her view, "we're just asking the administration to put on paper what's already true of the student body."

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the college president, however, more than that is at stake. No one is trying to exclude students who identify as women. The question is whether there is a place for a college for women that focuses on educating women. To lose that in the name of nondiscrimination would be to lose a very special mission.

What's wrong with using the word "women"?

What's wrong with focusing on the history of discrimination against women?

What's wrong with a culture that ensures that women are encouraged to become anything and everything they can be, in a supportive culture that is special and unique because it is a community of women?

Wellesley was the only women's college I applied to. To be honest, it was my last choice. Wellesley picked me, with a scholarship too big to say no to, while my first choice offered me nothing at all. So off I went, to a world where, for the first time in my life, I met women in positions of power, women who could do anything, where I found a community of supportive classmates, lifelong friends and sisters.

In a coed high school where smart girls weren't popular, I learned to twirl a baton and do splits in the mud. In a women's college, I learned to speak up in class, speak my mind, debate with vigor, run the show. I had women professors, more women than men; the college was run by women administrators; every student organization was run by women, no more sitting back and letting the men take over. Seeing women who could do anything, I came to believe that I could, too. What made Wellesley special was not its beautiful campus and iconic buildings but the special culture that came with it being a women's college. In so many ways, I became the woman I am now at Wellesley, precisely because it was a women's college — and a safe haven.

Would the referendum change that?

More Commentary:
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Christ Chapel on the campus of Hillsdale College, on March 1, 2023, in Hillsdale, Michigan.
Columns
Gene Collier: 2024? Forget it, Mike Pence
From the commentary: Further, Pence was perfectly willing to watch a multi-front coup attempt inflate on every side of him for months without making a sound, the same way he spent every hour of Trump’s decency-mocking presidency as its primary lickspittle.
March 18, 2023 10:04 PM
 · 
By  Gene Collier / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
FILE PHOTO: Silicon Valley Bank location in San Francisco
Columns
Cal Thomas: SVB not anyone's fault?
From the commentary: Government bailouts do not penalize bad management and lack of oversight, or risky investment strategies that caused the problem.
March 18, 2023 03:16 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
2017-06-29t131058z2lynxmped5s10irtroptp3walgreens-boots-results.jpg
Columns
Cal Thomas: A hard pill to swallow
From the commentary: While it is increasingly difficult to launch successful boycotts against large companies, pro-lifers can take their business to Walgreens that don't dispense the pill, or to independent pharmacies.
March 17, 2023 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Bonus editorial cartoon for March 16, 2023
Columns
Tom Purcell: Wishing you St. Patrick's Day laughter
From the commentary: In describing the 1930s Depression, humorist Will Rogers said, “If stupidity got us into this mess, then stupidity can get us out of it.” That would appear to be the strategy of the “smart” people now running our government.
March 16, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Purcell / Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 7, known as the “Stop Woke” bill, in Hialeah Gardens, Florida, on April 22, 2022.
Columns
David L. Nevins: Learning to recognize political rhetoric
From the commentary: "Every tribe has its own words, basically, and it becomes more and more difficult to have conversations across tribal fault lines if we can't even agree on the terminology."
March 16, 2023 10:10 AM
 · 
By  David L. Nevins / The Fulcrum
President Joe Biden, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris wave to the audience
Columns
Froma Harrop: Warren was right before she corrected herself
From the commentary:
March 15, 2023 12:51 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Bonus editorial cartoon for March 15, 2023
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Get to the center and stay there — if you can
From the commentary:
March 15, 2023 09:28 AM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Contemporary people using smartphones and smiling
Columns
Margena Christian: Include men in conversations about menopause
From the commentary: We need to start the conversation about menopause by extending explicit invitations to men to join in.
March 14, 2023 10:07 AM
 · 
By  Margena Christian / Chicago Tribune
U.S. President Joe Biden in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, May 9, 2022.
Columns
Froma Harrop: Biden knew full well to resist DC's softer criminal code
From the commentary: So what's Biden up to? His motive could be simple opposition to a law that reduces punishments for serious crimes. It could be to seem tough-on-crime at a time when public disorder has become a potent campaign issue. It could be both.
March 13, 2023 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
OPED-CARTER-HUMANRIGHTS-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Elizabeth Shackelford: Jimmy Carter was right about human rights
From the commentary: If human rights records had the clout that Carter intended, reports like these would have shaped our foreign policy instead, ensuring that those who foster injustice and violence would not remain beneficiaries of U.S. support.
March 13, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Elizabeth Shackelford Chicago Tribune

If it wouldn't, why is it needed?

ADVERTISEMENT

If it would, why is it needed?

Sometimes, for some women, separate is not only equal but better.

This Susan Estrich commentary is her opinion. She can be reached at sestrich@wctrib.com.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg

Susan Estrich
Opinion by Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich is an American lawyer, professor, author, political operative, and political commentator. She can be reached via sestrich@wctrib.com.
What To Read Next
IMG_2893.jpg
Columns
Nature deserves our respect
March 20, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: John 3:16 is the Bible summed up on a sign
March 17, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: Fighting to protect Native children, for generations
March 15, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
wct.STOCK.PrepTournament.jpg
Prep
Prep Tournament Central — Winter 2023
March 17, 2023 08:45 AM
WCT.s.basketball.girls.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball roundup: BBE Jaguars earn a 3rd-place trophy at state
March 19, 2023 06:58 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.001.jpg
Prep
Tom Elliott: BOLD brings home some more hardware
March 18, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.005.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A state championship, Saturday, March 18, 2023
March 18, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne