6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Susan Estrich: What's wrong with drag queens: Playing politics with prejudice

From the commentary: Drag shows are, at their core, political speech in the sense that they challenge our perception of gender and gender roles and force us to reexamine familiar stereotypes even as we laugh at the exaggerated representations of femininity.

Susan Estrich
Janessa Jaye Champagne lip-syncs a song at the 10 percent Society drag show recently in Grand Forks, N.D. Chris Stoner, who developed the character, says “Janessa is there to be seen and cause a scene.” (Forum News Service photo)
Susan Estrich
Opinion by Susan Estrich
March 10, 2023 01:51 PM

A friend on Facebook posted a picture of Bob Hope in drag, entertaining the troops. No Republican legislators in sight. No protests. No problem.

Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich commentary
Tribune graphic
More Susan Estrich:
Susan Estrich
Columns
Susan Estrich: Donald Trump's fighting words
From the commentary: At best, it will be a costly distraction and, most likely, an embarrassing one, as is everything that revisits Jan. 6, and makes the case — without a word being spoken — that the Republicans need to move on beyond Trump.
March 09, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
News headlines on the impeachment trial of Donald Trump are displayed outside of the Fox headquarters on Feb. 9, 2021, in New York.
Columns
Susan Estrich: Fox News and a defense of First Amendment
From the commentary: Did Fox News recklessly disregard the truth? To act recklessly is to know that there is a substantial risk of falsity and to act nonetheless.
March 07, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Former US President Donald Trump, joined by US Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC) (R), and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (L), speaks at a 2024 election campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, on January 28, 2023.
Columns
Susan Estrich: Donald Trump and the curse of the front-runner
From the commentary: (Donald Trump) has to do all of this against a backdrop of continuing investigations, which is not only a distraction of gargantuan proportion but a financial drain of unimaginable dimension.
March 01, 2023 01:03 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing about Twitter's handling of 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop, in Washington
Columns
Susan Estrich: A national divorce?
From the commentary: There has to be a better way, better than screaming for a divorce and then screaming back that we don't need one. What we need is less screaming all together.
February 25, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Load More

Comedian Melissa McCarthy is right. In a viral post, she defended drag queens. Why not? We've all been entertained by drag shows all our lives.

Why all of a sudden is this a national danger deserving of legislative action?

The answer is not that children need protection from RuPaul.

It's about how you play wedge politics, how you find issues that divide people. That's what the culture wars are all about. It's not a matter of solving the nation's most pressing problems. It's about dividing people along ideological lines and using conscious and unconscious bias for political benefit. That's what is going on here, and it is for sure a dangerous game, not because drag queens are dangerous but because playing politics with prejudice is.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drag queens pose no bigger threat to our communities than transgender women in sports do. These are issues right-wing extremists have gotten hold of because they work politically, not because they've suddenly taken an interest in women's sports or children's story hours, much less because there's some crisis demanding attention in these arenas.

But it's an effort whose impact is not limited to cross-dressing entertainers or competitive women athletes.

Wikipedia defines a drag queen as "a person, usually male, who uses drag clothing and makeup to imitate and often exaggerate female gender signifiers and gender roles for entertainment purposes. Historically, drag queens have usually been gay men, and part of gay culture."

Banning drag shows, as Tennessee has now led the nation in doing, is banning what has been a part of gay culture and entertainment for decades. It is not a "neutral" act. It is plainly discriminatory along gender lines, and it raises all kinds of gender issues.

Activists are right to see such efforts as the tip of the iceberg of discrimination and to be concerned about the message that is being sent. Because there is indeed a message that is intended — a message about who and what is acceptable and tolerable, and who will not be accepted and tolerated.

Because it's not just about drag queens. It's about recognizing and accepting people who are different and about taking on gender roles rather than being bound by them. Drag queens make us laugh as they take on gender issues. They explode stereotypes. They use laughter as a weapon against ignorance. It's not just about falsies and fancy makeup. They challenge us at every level. We laugh with them, at ourselves. "La Cage Aux Folles." Acceptance is the ultimate act.

More Commentary:
Airline pilots with ALPA National picket outside O’Hare International Airport in support of improved working conditions and benefits across their profession Sept. 1, 2022, in Chicago.
Columns
Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger: Safety in the skies is paramount. Don’t cheapen pilot training and experience
From the commentary: High levels of pilot training and experience literally make the difference between success and failure, life and death.
March 10, 2023 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger / Chicago Tribune
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows ChatGPT logo
Columns
Vishal Gupta: Worried that ChatGPT is coming for your job? An old assessment tool may have the answer
From the commentary: Using Bloom’s Taxonomy we can see that effective human-AI collaboration will largely mean delegating lower-level cognitive tasks so that we can focus our energy on more complex, cognitive tasks.
March 09, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Vishal Gupta / Los Angeles Times
Newly announced Republican candidate for President Nikki Haley during a town hall on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Exeter, New Hampshire.
Columns
Jenice Armstrong: Nikki Haley isn't past her 'prime.' But Don Lemon said what a lot of people think
From the commentary: America needs to get over its obsession with women's appearance and age. Lemon felt comfortable saying what he did because he knew a lot of people would agree with him.
March 08, 2023 08:54 AM
 · 
By  Jenice Armstrong / The Philadelphia Inquirer
DeSantis speaks at Reagan Library in Simi Valley
Columns
Carl P. Leubsdorf: The GOP's war on woke
From the commentary: In a broader sense, its critics are signaling to the more conservative elements within the country’s shrinking white majority that they want to roll back the clock to an era where these issues were neither openly discussed nor accepted as valid influences.
March 07, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Carl P. Leubsdorf / The Dallas Morning News
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (left) talks with Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., as they arrive for a closed-door policy luncheon with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh met with the senators to encourage them to pass legislation to avert a nationwide railroad workers strike.
Columns
Jay Ambrose: Pete Buttigieg defames Pete Buttigieg
From the commentary: (Joe) Biden, who obviously believes in (Pete Buttigieg), just maybe has done America an unintended favor by putting his shortcomings on national display.
March 06, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Jay Ambrose / Tribune News Service
Ukraine service men
Columns
Cal Thomas: Pay any price? Bear any burden?
From the commentary: The president should explain the goal )(of the United States in Ukraine) and in the meantime ask European nations to step up their aid to Kyiv.
March 06, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, walks to his office from the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 1, 2023.
Columns
Jonathan Bernstein: Kevin McCarthy’s GOP leadership strategy shows no sign of working
From the commentary: (Kevin) McCarthy can defy extremist Republicans before a government default or he can defy them after a default. His real choice isn’t whether to avoid that clash; it’s whether or not to precipitate an economic calamity.
March 06, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Bernstein / Bloomberg Opinion
FILE PHOTO: Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at the 2017 Business Insider Ignition: Future of Media conference in New York
Columns
Froma Harrop: They would kill our democracy for money
From the commentary: ... Rupert Murdoch, chairman of his conservative media empire, admitted that Fox hosts "endorsed" ludicrous and dangerous claims against Dominion Voting Systems' machines — and acknowledged that they were "BS."
March 04, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Test tube with Corona virus name label is seen in this illustration picture
Columns
Cal Thomas: Who(m) do you trust?
From the commentary: Public trust reached a three-decade high shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but declined quickly thereafter. Since 2007, those saying they can trust the government always or most of the time has not surpassed 30 percent.
March 04, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: I was a teenage librarian. Don't arrest me
From the commentary: Threats against librarians begin the end of civilization.
March 03, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop

And it's not just about transgender athletes who are being banned. It's also about recognizing that not everyone fits squarely into the binary system, that human sexuality takes more forms than traditional heterosexuality. It's about acceptance as opposed to rejection.

Drag shows are, at their core, political speech in the sense that they challenge our perception of gender and gender roles and force us to reexamine familiar stereotypes even as we laugh at the exaggerated representations of femininity. To prohibit them is to send a message that gender roles are sacrosanct and cannot be challenged. That is the iceberg. Drag shows are the tip.

ADVERTISEMENT

This Susan Estrich commentary is her opinion. She can be reached at sestrich@wctrib.com.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg

Susan Estrich
Opinion by Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich is an American lawyer, professor, author, political operative, and political commentator. She can be reached via sestrich@wctrib.com.
What To Read Next
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Passing communion on to the next generation
March 10, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
IMG_4338.JPG
Columns
Agweek Farm Show returns for agribusiness, fun, food, music and important conversations
March 10, 2023 07:10 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
A girl in a black coat, red dress, brown boots and tights sits next to a boy with tan pants, white socks, red sweater and white shirt sit in a brown chair.
Columns
Clinging to joy on the journey through life and death
March 06, 2023 05:38 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
022623.S.FF.Moorhead.Kraft
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 08:34 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
BOLD sophomore Jack Gross, 3, hoists up a 3-pointer during a Section 2A-North semifinal game against Lester Prairie on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Sibley East High School in Arlington.
Prep
Boys basketball: BOLD goes cold in Section 2A-North semifinals
March 09, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Junior college baseball: Ridgewater Warriors drop 2 games to Lake Michigan College
March 09, 2023 09:41 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.001.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Lainey Braulick joins the show
March 09, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne