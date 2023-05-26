99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Editorials

American Opinion: Colorado River water deal gives California another reprieve. For now

From the editorial: The West lives amid two competing and contradictory narratives. We are the home of the pioneering, can-do spirit, where initiative and engineering can outthink Mother Nature and turn deserts into sparkling cities and emerald fields of kale and romaine (and almonds and pistachios). Or we’re thirsty fools who built our lives and fortunes on an evaporating resource.

A “bathtub ring” displays the drop in water levels on Lake Mead, which provides much of Southern California’s water and is fed by a diminishing Colorado River. Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the U.S.
A “bathtub ring” displays the drop in water levels on Lake Mead, which provides much of Southern California’s water and is fed by a diminishing Colorado River. Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the U.S.
Allen J. Schaben/TNS
By Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
Today at 12:06 PM

The Colorado River deal announced Monday is more of a temporary reprieve than a solution to plummeting water supplies. The deep water cuts for California, Arizona and Nevada will tide over thirsty residents and farmers only until the end of 2026.

American Opinion
American Opinion
Tribune graphic / Forum News Service
More American Opinion:
032523.op.dnt.covertoon1.jpg
Editorials
American Opinion: US invasion of Iraq 20 years later: Heed the lifetime of lessons learned
From the editorial: "Thousands of service members and U.S. contractors paid for the administration’s mistakes with their lives. Others will forever bear debilitating physical and emotional scars."
March 28, 2023 06:42 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
OPED-TRUMP-MARALAGO-SEARCH-JUDGE-EDITORIAL-ZUM
Editorials
American Opinion: Judge in documents case is clearly playing for Team Trump. She shouldn't preside
The Justice Department should ask Cannon to recuse herself, and if she refuses, it should appeal for reassignment of the case.
October 10, 2022 06:07 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
A flag waves along the route of the 2022 Chicago Pride Parade
Editorials
American Opinion: Congress must protect marriage equality
From the editorial: The right to marry whom you love should not be subject to the whims of an out-of-step conservative court or be left to a patchwork of state regulations. Congress must make the Respect for Marriage Act the law of the land.
September 17, 2022 06:05 AM
 · 
By  Seattle Times Editorial Board
Herald pull quote, 8/6/22
Editorials
American Opinion: More work still needed to stem the tide of robocalls
From American Opinion editorial: Enter the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, a nationwide effort that’s being made to investigate and take legal action against companies who bring foreign robocalls into the United States. The coalition includes attorneys general from all 50 states.
August 09, 2022 06:07 AM
 · 
By  Grand Forks Herald Editorial Board
Load More

The real reckoning comes when operating agreements expire for Lake Mead, which feeds the Colorado’s water to Southern California and the two other lower-basin states, and Lake Powell, which regulates the flow into Lake Mead while serving Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and New Mexico.

The agreement among the seven states gives California, especially, some additional time (although very little) to prepare for a drier future, including a much steeper permanent reduction in its allotment of Colorado River water. Many of the projects that will be needed to replace diminished river supplies are well into the planning, approval and financing stages, including recycling projects that allow all that precious water to be used multiple times. We’ll need even more locally generated supplies and water-saving measures to meet the needs of a state with an increasingly arid climate.

The 20th century brought a Western population and economic boom that was largely enabled by the river and the great engineering projects that harnessed it. We now know that it was also an unusually wet period that allowed us to delude ourselves into thinking there would always be more than enough to go around. Now we know better, but we’ve already set urban and agricultural patterns that rely on water in amounts we won’t be seeing again.

It’s too easy to pretend otherwise. The recent wet and snowy winter may tempt us to believe that our water crisis is behind us. The steep decline in Lake Mead’s surface level has reversed a bit. Lake Powell is rising a stunning foot a day. Much of the San Joaquin Valley is on flood watch as record-setting Sierra snowpacks melt.

ADVERTISEMENT

That wet abundance helped pave the way for the current short-term accord. So did, counterintuitively, the pandemic and inflation, which spurred federal spending programs, including the Inflation Reduction Act. That legislation appropriated $5 billion for conservation. In a key part of the accord, water users are eligible to receive even more federal funding in exchange for reducing their demand.

But the federal largesse and the unusually wet weather are anomalies. They prevented the federal government from imposing unilateral cuts this time, but they’re unlikely to return on an annual basis, refill the still vastly reduced reservoirs, or bail California and its neighboring states out of their water crisis. California takes the most Colorado River water by far, so its cuts now and in future operating agreements will also be the largest and most deeply felt.

More Opinion:
Poplar Cemetery sign on May 20, 2023
Columns
Kelly Boldan: The storms of Memorial Day 2022 struck hard and close to home in Poplar Township
The Memorial Day storm in 2022 that swept across South Dakota and Minnesota struck multiple communities and came close to home for West Central Tribune editor Kelly Boldan.
May 26, 2023 12:04 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
College graduation
Columns
Maureen Downey: Where the boys aren’t — college graduations
From the commentary: College grads not only make more money on average; they live longer, according to research.
May 26, 2023 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Maureen Downey / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Now is the time to come together
"Come Holy Spirit, come. ... I wonder if that’s what Peter prayed for on the day that Pentecost occurred?"
May 26, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Editorial cartoon for May 26, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the purpose of Memorial Day.
May 26, 2023 04:56 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts debt limit talks with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2023.
Columns
Froma Harrop: Are Republicans giving up on investors, too?
From the commentary: The numbers: Republicans hold a House majority of only nine members, one of whom is the notorious George Santos. Biden won 18 of the districts currently held by Republicans. One can assume that many of their swing-voting constituents are most unhappy over the party's opposition to reproductive rights. They're sickened by its defense of lunatics' strutting through Walmarts with weapons of war.
May 25, 2023 12:47 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
FILE PHOTO: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at The Heritage Foundation event in Maryland
Columns
Froma Harrop: DeSantis should worry whether he can even win Florida again
From the commentary: If Florida Democrats find an acceptable candidate, they might just recapture the governorship. America probably doesn't want to become DeSantis' Florida. Florida may not like that either.
May 25, 2023 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
The Kids Online Safety Act aims to restrict harmful content that social media companies are pumping at children.
Columns
Jean Guerrero: Smartphones take a toll on teenagers. What choice do parents have?
From the commentary: For now, parents have no choice but to do the best they can to protect children based on insights from experts and researchers.
May 25, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Jean Guerrero / Los Angeles Times
The Partners: Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse
Editorials
American Opinion: DeSantis vs. Disney has a $1B price tag for Florida. National voters, be warned
From the editorial: No, this is about suppressing free speech. It’s about punishing political enemies using the power of the state. It’s about a nakedly ambitious, vindictive governor who can’t tolerate dissent.
May 25, 2023 06:20 AM
 · 
By  The Miami Herald Editorial Board
Politicians and activists reacted with dismay last week upon the news that the FBI illegally tapped into foreign intelligence data looking for dirt on U.S. citizens.
Editorials
American Opinion: The bad news just keeps coming for the FBI
From the editorial: FBI officials maintain that all these errors — made during the Trump investigation or while illegally snooping under Section 702 — have been addressed and “corrective” action has been taken. It would be nice to believe so.
May 25, 2023 06:11 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 25, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 25, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 25, 2023 04:59 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund

The West lives amid two competing and contradictory narratives. We are the home of the pioneering, can-do spirit, where initiative and engineering can outthink Mother Nature and turn deserts into sparkling cities and emerald fields of kale and romaine (and almonds and pistachios). Or we’re thirsty fools who built our lives and fortunes on an evaporating resource.

Both stories contain an element of truth. A happy ending will require thought, creativity and a little more good luck of the kind we got over the winter.

This American Opinion editorial is the view of the Los Angeles Times Editorial Board. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
Nursing
Editorials
American Opinion: Immigration can help solve the nursing shortage
May 24, 2023 05:56 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
Fishing
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Be safe this boating season
May 23, 2023 06:25 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch Editorial Board
A Chevrolet Bolt EV sits parked at a charging station at Stewart Chevrolet on April 25, 2023, in Colma, California.
Editorials
American Opinion: Electric vehicles alone can’t solve climate change
May 22, 2023 06:32 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Benson vs. KMS, 052323.004.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: 'Blondie' retiring; Braves bound for state
May 24, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield sophomore Anthony Estrada is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a 3-run home run in a Section 5AA first-round game against Maple Lake on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Litchfield Dragons aim for spoiler role
May 25, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Benson/KMS trio advances to the Section 3A semifinals
May 25, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys golf roundup
Prep
Boys golf: NLS Wildcats sitting in 1st place at 3AA tourney
May 25, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne