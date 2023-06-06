American Opinion: Doug Burgum for president? American voters should take a good look

We’ve got to hand it to Doug Burgum: He doesn’t shy away from a daunting challenge. His expected announcement that he'll enter the sweepstakes for the Republican presidential nomination strikes many as … bold.

Even Burgum’s staunchest supporters will acknowledge that he’s a long shot. His disadvantages out of the starting gate are obvious.

American Opinion

Related



Although well-known and popular among North Dakota voters, Burgum is largely unknown to a national and even to a regional audience.

There are serious questions about how much a shoulder-to-the-wheel pragmatist like Burgum can appeal to a party in thrall to Donald Trump, a shameless showman who has made grievances and divisive cultural issues the red meat that makes the GOP base salivate.

Burgum is betting that he’ll be able to break through the culture wars fixation and appeal to persuadable voters by his stands on important pocketbook issues including the economy and energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-term governor recently told The Forum Editorial Board he believes there is a sizable “silent majority” of voters who have been neglected by a political debate dominated by the noisy ideological fringes .

Portrait of Governor Doug Burgum

Given the carnival sideshow atmosphere created by Trump, Burgum could provide a real service by focusing attention on substantive issues, including how North Dakota is using incentives and innovation instead of heavy-handed mandates to prepare for a carbon-neutral future.

North Dakota has been a real leader in energy innovation, and has planted a flag with its carbon storage policies, so Burgum will have a compelling story to tell on the campaign trail. He also has an impressive record of business achievements, as technology entrepreneur and real-estate developer, to run on.

Burgum, who will make his announcement on Wednesday, June 7, is keenly aware that he’ll have to overcome a geographical bias against small rural states like North Dakota.

More American Opinion







Those who are quick to write off Burgum’s candidacy as hopeless should remember that Bill Clinton was a little-known governor of Arkansas before he won the nomination and the presidency. Similarly, Barack Obama was an inexperienced U.S. senator from Illinois with no national following who also went on to win his party’s nomination and the White House.

Surprises still are possible in presidential politics. At the outset, this is a race whose favorites — President Joe Biden and former President Trump — are unpopular and carry heavy political baggage.

That presents opportunities for an unknown like Burgum to break through with an appealing message.

This won’t be the first race Burgum enters as an underdog. When he launched his first run for the governor’s office in 2016 as a political novice, he trailed far behind in the polls and had to defeat a popular, well-established rival, the late Wayne Stenehjem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if Burgum’s campaign fails to catch fire — hardly a cause for shame for a newcomer to national politics — we’re confident he will acquit himself well in the race and make a good impression.

One sure sign he’s breaking through will be if Trump tries to saddle Burgum with a nickname.

Voters should give Burgum a chance to make his case.