99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Editorials

American Opinion: Fistfights aren't gunfights. Knives don't go off accidentally. Yes, guns kill

From the editorial: So, yes, guns kill. But only to the extent that America’s gun-addled politicians — and the voters who keep electing them — allow them to.

Screenshot of a GoFundMe site.
Screenshot of a GoFundMe site started to raise money for Ralph Yarl's medical bills and other expenses. (GoFundMe screenshot/TNS)
GoFundMe screenshot/TNS
By St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Today at 6:39 AM

There’s an old cliché in America’s gun debate that is so anathema to common sense — Guns don’t kill, people kill — that politically serious defenders of gun culture seldom even invoke it anymore. Like “thoughts and prayers,” it has become a dark and self-defeating punchline. Yet former President Donald Trump and his former vice president, Mike Pence, both went there last week, while speaking separately to the National Rifle Association’s annual gathering in Indiana.

American Opinion
American Opinion
Tribune graphic / Forum News Service
More American Opinion:
032523.op.dnt.covertoon1.jpg
Editorials
American Opinion: US invasion of Iraq 20 years later: Heed the lifetime of lessons learned
From the editorial: "Thousands of service members and U.S. contractors paid for the administration’s mistakes with their lives. Others will forever bear debilitating physical and emotional scars."
March 28, 2023 06:42 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
OPED-TRUMP-MARALAGO-SEARCH-JUDGE-EDITORIAL-ZUM
Editorials
American Opinion: Judge in documents case is clearly playing for Team Trump. She shouldn't preside
The Justice Department should ask Cannon to recuse herself, and if she refuses, it should appeal for reassignment of the case.
October 10, 2022 06:07 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
A flag waves along the route of the 2022 Chicago Pride Parade
Editorials
American Opinion: Congress must protect marriage equality
From the editorial: The right to marry whom you love should not be subject to the whims of an out-of-step conservative court or be left to a patchwork of state regulations. Congress must make the Respect for Marriage Act the law of the land.
September 17, 2022 06:05 AM
 · 
By  Seattle Times Editorial Board
Herald pull quote, 8/6/22
Editorials
American Opinion: More work still needed to stem the tide of robocalls
From American Opinion editorial: Enter the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, a nationwide effort that’s being made to investigate and take legal action against companies who bring foreign robocalls into the United States. The coalition includes attorneys general from all 50 states.
August 09, 2022 06:07 AM
 · 
By  Grand Forks Herald Editorial Board
Load More

“We don’t need gun control, we need crime control,” Pence declared, offering a clever rhetorical construct that neatly ignores the undeniable relationship between crime and guns. Trump opined: “This is not a gun problem, this is a mental health problem, this is a social problem, this is a cultural problem, this is a spiritual problem,” a laundry list that more closely resembles his own psychological maladies.

The undeniable fact they keep avoiding is this: Yes, it’s the guns.

Consider these recent incidents:

  • Kaylin Gillis, 20, was shot and killed in upstate New York Saturday by a man sitting on his porch after the driver of the car in which Gillis was a passenger accidentally turned into the wrong driveway while trying to find a friend’s house.
  • Two teenage cheerleaders in Texas were shot Tuesday when one mistakenly opened a car door in a parking lot, thinking it was their car.
  • Four people were killed and more than two-dozen wounded after shooting broke out at a teenager’s birthday party in Alabama.
  • An 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest in East St. Louis after gunfire erupted during a dispute between two women over clothing. His condition was unclear.
  • Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot in the head by a Kansas City resident whose door Yarl mistakenly approached while trying to pick up his siblings. Yarl survived.

In each of case, conflicts that might have ended with flying fists instead ended with flying bullets. This is the reality of a nation with far more civilian guns per capita than any other, during an era when red states like Missouri are loosening gun restrictions with ideological abandon.
Mass shootings wouldn’t have anything like the body count they do if the attackers had less access to such lethal weapons. In fact, on the same day that a gunman attacked Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012, a man armed with a knife attacked a school in China. The American death toll: 26. The Chinese death toll: zero.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Opinion:
U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA) announces she will not seek re-election in Washington
Columns
Jamie Stiehm: Missing 'DiFi' in the Senate: A Dilemma for Democrats
From the commentary: Back to Feinstein's plight. She proposed a temporary removal from the Judiciary committee. Republicans refused. She counted many as friends, but that time is past, DiFi, partisanship is all.
April 25, 2023 06:01 PM
 · 
By  042523.op.wct.Stiehm.Diane
If a Texas judge’s interpretation of the 1873 Comstock Act stands, it could ban abortion even in states where it’s legal.
Columns
Aaron Tang: Would a nationwide abortion ban be constitutional?
From the commentary: Congress can — and should — repeal the 1873 act for many reasons. To the extent the law can be read to block access to safe medication used by pregnant people, it intrudes dangerously on private, medical decisions.
April 25, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Aaron Tang / Los Angeles Times
Fox News headquarters
Editorials
American Opinion: Lies landed Fox News in an expensive court settlement. Yet the lies continue
From the editorial: Nevertheless, it’s frustrating that the terms of the settlement didn’t require Fox to tell its viewers in no uncertain terms: We lied. We defamed Dominion. We apologize.
April 25, 2023 06:34 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for April 25, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 25, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 25, 2023 05:04 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 26, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the firing of Tucker Carlson by Fox News.
April 24, 2023 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Unite and Win Rally in support of Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano at the Wyndham Hotel on Aug. 19, 2022, in Pittsburgh.
Columns
Joe Battenfeld: Ron DeSantis 2024 campaign looks over before it’s even started
From the commentary: DeSantis hasn’t been impressive on the stump. His rather wooden delivery is a stark contrast to Trump’s bombast.
April 24, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Battenfeld / Boston Herald
President Biden Visit 040323 016.jpg
Editorials
American Opinion: Biden needs to negotiate on the debt ceiling
From the editorial: In seeking such a deal, Biden should make the case for better government to both sides in Congress and to the country’s voters. What’s needed most in this impasse is leadership — and right now, that means negotiating.
April 24, 2023 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion
042223.op.dnt.covertoon.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: No surprise that Minnesota ranks most expensive for business
From the editorial: "Whether this ranking needs to be taken with a grain of salt or not ... doesn’t negate that it’s out there ... reinforcing Minnesota’s unfortunate and ongoing reputation as a tough place to do business."
April 24, 2023 06:11 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
A cat stands by a door.
Columns
The secret life of a spoiled farm cat
What does a spoiled farm cat do with his day? The world may never know. But Jenny Schlecht has learned to keep doors locked when Lollipop the cat is around.
April 24, 2023 05:29 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Editorial cartoon for April 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 24, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 24, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund

Suicide accounts for most American gun deaths. Think about that: People who try to end their lives with pills or by jumping off bridges have a chance of survival; gun suicides mostly don’t. Roughly 500 Americans die annually from gun accidents. Knives don’t go off accidentally.

So, yes, guns kill. But only to the extent that America’s gun-addled politicians — and the voters who keep electing them — allow them to.

This American Opinion editorial is the view of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

©2023 STLtoday.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
deputiesmerrillowen
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Senseless act shows dangers officers face everyday
April 21, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press Editorial Board
In this photo illustration, a package of Narcan (Naloxone HCI) nasal spray is displayed on March 29, 2023, in San Francisco, California. The FDA announced plans to make opioid reversal drug Narcan available for over-the-counter purchases as drug fatality rates continue to skyrocket across the United States.
Editorials
American Opinion: Naloxone over-the-counter is a potential lifesaver
April 21, 2023 06:54 AM
 · 
By  The Virginian-Pilot Editorial Board
American flags fly with U.S. Capitol on background
Editorials
American Opinion: Declining American pride needs a fix
April 20, 2023 06:24 AM
 · 
By  The Virginian-Pilot Editorial Board
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar Boys and Girls Track and Field at Central Lakes Triangular, Tuesday, April 25, 2023
April 25, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Paynesville junior Brayden Pung, right, throws to first baseman Josiah Utsch for an out during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
PHOTOS: Paynesville Bulldogs vs. BBE Jaguars baseball Tuesday, April 25, 2023
April 25, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Paynesville senior Max Athmann grins while rounding third base after hitting a three-run home run during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Paynesville Bulldogs' bats come alive against BBE Jaguars
April 25, 2023 11:24 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown