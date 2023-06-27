Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Editorials

American Opinion: Hunter cops a plea — but the Biden probes continue

From the editorial: Indeed, if the Justice Department wants to help stamp out the allegations of special treatment, it must be more forthcoming about the status of the Hunter Biden probe and cooperate with any congressional efforts to learn more about the Biden family’s business connections. Anything less will only stoke the flames of conspiracy.

Hunter Biden
U.S. President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden (left) attend the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023, in Washington, D.C.
(Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)
By Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Board
Today at 5:06 AM

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, probably dodged a jail cell when he pleaded guilty this week to two tax charges. He also agreed to enter a pretrial diversion program in return for prosecutors dropping a separate gun charge. The deal includes a recommendation of probation, which a judge must approve.

American Opinion
American Opinion
Tribune graphic / Forum News Service
More American Opinion:
032523.op.dnt.covertoon1.jpg
Editorials
American Opinion: US invasion of Iraq 20 years later: Heed the lifetime of lessons learned
From the editorial: "Thousands of service members and U.S. contractors paid for the administration’s mistakes with their lives. Others will forever bear debilitating physical and emotional scars."
March 28, 2023 06:42 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
OPED-TRUMP-MARALAGO-SEARCH-JUDGE-EDITORIAL-ZUM
Editorials
American Opinion: Judge in documents case is clearly playing for Team Trump. She shouldn't preside
The Justice Department should ask Cannon to recuse herself, and if she refuses, it should appeal for reassignment of the case.
October 10, 2022 06:07 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
A flag waves along the route of the 2022 Chicago Pride Parade
Editorials
American Opinion: Congress must protect marriage equality
From the editorial: The right to marry whom you love should not be subject to the whims of an out-of-step conservative court or be left to a patchwork of state regulations. Congress must make the Respect for Marriage Act the law of the land.
September 17, 2022 06:05 AM
 · 
By  Seattle Times Editorial Board
Herald pull quote, 8/6/22
Editorials
American Opinion: More work still needed to stem the tide of robocalls
From American Opinion editorial: Enter the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, a nationwide effort that’s being made to investigate and take legal action against companies who bring foreign robocalls into the United States. The coalition includes attorneys general from all 50 states.
August 09, 2022 06:07 AM
 · 
By  Grand Forks Herald Editorial Board
Load More

Is there anything more? Hunter Biden’s attorney told reporters that the agreement “resolved” a five-year federal investigation into his client. But the Justice Department released a statement saying the “investigation is ongoing.” Were there any findings about Hunter Biden trading his name for lucrative scores with foreign governments? Again, nobody is talking. But did it really take five years to weigh in on tax charges?

There’s at least some evidence that he got special treatment. A DOJ memo notes that pretrial diversion programs should not be available to those “accused of an offense involving brandishing or use of a firearm or other deadly weapon.” The gun charge involved Hunter Biden lying on a federal gun purchase form. Photos later surfaced of him naked, waving the firearm.

Many Republicans have complained that the Hunter Biden deal provides evidence of a “two-tiered” justice system. Perhaps. The FBI’s Russian collusion bungling sure has the hallmarks of naked partisanship. But when it comes to Hunter Biden, even in the firearm case, there’s no evidence at this point that federal prosecutors acted inappropriately. The outcome of the tax charges seems consistent with similar cases, and The Wall Street Journal reports that “DOJ has rarely pursued ‘buy and lie’ gun cases.” Hunter Biden had an incentive to cut a deal to minimize the controversy he might cause his father in the 2024 election.

More Opinion:
Editorial cartoon for June 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 27, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Ed Wexler draws on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.
June 27, 2023 05:46 AM
OPED-FLAM-COLUMN-DMT
Columns
F.D. Flam: Want to be more creative? Try dream-hacking while you sleep
From the commentary: The findings should remind us that the line between productivity and resting is blurry — especially in creative endeavors. It’s possible that in our productivity-obsessed society, people will keep skimping on sleep and then try to use dream-hacking to stay productive 24/7. But ideally these new revelations about dreams and creativity will move us toward more balance, giving sleep and even naps some much-needed respectability.
June 26, 2023 12:30 PM
 · 
By  F.D. Flam / Bloomberg Opinion
OPED-WILKINSON-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Francis Wilkinson: A year after Dobbs, leaving abortion to states isn’t working
Roe v. Wade always struck me as pretty sketchy. But as a political compromise it was brilliant and far more credible than the current Supreme Court’s return of power to “the people’s representatives.”
June 26, 2023 09:50 AM
 · 
By  Francis Wilkinson
Burgum on CBS.png
Opinion
American Opinion: Can Doug Burgum save the Republican Party from Donald Trump?
Burgum will have to do something to break through the pack, which won’t be easy, especially since he won’t criticize Trump.
June 26, 2023 06:04 AM
 · 
By  The Forum Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for June 26, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the loss of lives at the Titantic shipwreck site.
June 26, 2023 05:43 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
NovaJune.jpg
Columns
No matter the weather, walking the dog is a joyful exercise
During the time when I was figuring out Nova’s personality, it became clear that she was much better behaved after she burned off excess energy through exercise.
June 26, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
A crude oil tanker is seen at Qingdao Port, Shandong province, China
Columns
Cal Thomas: China's economy and America's opportunity
From the commentary: This from the Center for Strategic & International Studies ought to be the starting point for any argument in favor of a changed economic relationship with China: "It should be noted that the incidents of Chinese espionage far outnumber those by any other country, even Russia. The long-term cost to the American economy and national security cannot be precisely measured, but estimates run into the billions of dollars for commercial and technological espionage.
June 24, 2023 11:06 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Hunter Biden
Columns
Harry Litman: Is the Hunter Biden plea deal really a slap on the wrist? Not remotely
From the commentary: We can only hope that it will be apparent to many observers on both sides of the aisle that literally nothing the administration could do would fail to trigger the same response. If the department were guided by such wild-eyed detractors, it truly would be corrupt — much as Trump himself has promised it will be if he regains the reins of power.
June 24, 2023 08:50 AM
 · 
By  Harry Litman / Los Angeles Times
SANCTUARY CITIES
Editorials
American Opinion: Sanctuary cities are working just fine, thank you
From the editorial: Critics say these sanctuary cities have laws and policies that shield criminals and obstruct federal immigration policies. But cities with sanctuary policies have lower than average crime rates, higher household incomes and lower poverty rates, according to various studies.
June 24, 2023 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for June 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 24, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on U.S.-China relations.
June 24, 2023 05:13 AM

It may be too late for that, however. House Republicans continue to investigate allegations of Biden family influence peddling — as they should. Politico reports that the House Oversight Committee “has already collected suspicious activity reports from the Treasury Department … tied to Hunter Biden and his business associates, as well as quietly subpoenaed a swath of bank documents.” Then there is the FBI document that reveals that a source claims a Ukrainian made payments to the Bidens. “The bribery claim remains hearsay,” the Journal observed, “but Hunter’s financial dealings with shady foreign actors … contain enough smoke to warrant a thorough probe.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, if the Justice Department wants to help stamp out the allegations of special treatment, it must be more forthcoming about the status of the Hunter Biden probe and cooperate with any congressional efforts to learn more about the Biden family’s business connections. Anything less will only stoke the flames of conspiracy.

This American Opinion editorial is the view of the Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Board. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

©2023 Las Vegas Review-Journal. Visit reviewjournal.com.. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
Students are evacuated by police out of Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Editorials
American Opinion: A generational shift on guns
June 23, 2023 06:24 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Phone scam.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Beware of job scams; they’re skyrocketing
June 22, 2023 06:04 AM
 · 
By  Alexandria Echo Press Editorial Board
OPED-CMP-HIGHER-EDUCATION-EDITORIAL-DMT
Editorials
American Opinion: College isn’t the only path to success
June 21, 2023 09:31 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Stingers third baseman Aidan Byrne, left, tags out the Minnesota Mud Puppies' Brady Zavorek during a Northwoods League game on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers win with a walk-off
June 26, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur Baseball
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry grabs a pair of wins
June 26, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Sports
Amateur golf: Peterson repeats as Men’s Lakeland Championship winner
June 26, 2023 09:44 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Mudhens Tournament ends without a title game
June 25, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott