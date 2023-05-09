99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Editorials

American Opinion: In a Biden-Trump rematch, here’s why Biden should come out on top

From the editorial: Just as in 2020, Biden can succeed simply by being the most rational and least scary option to lead this country in a time of uncertainty.

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Windsor Bar in Dundalk, on April 12, 2023, as part of a four days trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland for the 25th anniversary commemorations of the "Good Friday Agreement".
(Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
By Baltimore Sun Editorial Board
Today at 9:00 AM

By traditional standards, Joe Biden’s bid for reelection looks problematic, at best. Polls show Americans are skeptical of his job performance. The economy and inflation, always the bellwethers for incumbents, are a problem. The candidate is not exactly Mr. Smooth in front of a microphone, nor beloved by a majority of his own political party. And did anyone notice his age? He would be 86 years old by the end of a second term. And that’s not even considering how his heartbeat-from-the-presidency running mate, Kamala Harris, comes with a high disapproval rating herself. In short, this could be Jimmy Carter in 1980 or George H.W. Bush in 1992, when both presidential incumbents ran smack into the buzz saw of an economic recession.

American Opinion
American Opinion
Tribune graphic / Forum News Service
More American Opinion:
032523.op.dnt.covertoon1.jpg
Editorials
American Opinion: US invasion of Iraq 20 years later: Heed the lifetime of lessons learned
From the editorial: "Thousands of service members and U.S. contractors paid for the administration’s mistakes with their lives. Others will forever bear debilitating physical and emotional scars."
March 28, 2023 06:42 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
OPED-TRUMP-MARALAGO-SEARCH-JUDGE-EDITORIAL-ZUM
Editorials
American Opinion: Judge in documents case is clearly playing for Team Trump. She shouldn't preside
The Justice Department should ask Cannon to recuse herself, and if she refuses, it should appeal for reassignment of the case.
October 10, 2022 06:07 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
A flag waves along the route of the 2022 Chicago Pride Parade
Editorials
American Opinion: Congress must protect marriage equality
From the editorial: The right to marry whom you love should not be subject to the whims of an out-of-step conservative court or be left to a patchwork of state regulations. Congress must make the Respect for Marriage Act the law of the land.
September 17, 2022 06:05 AM
 · 
By  Seattle Times Editorial Board
Herald pull quote, 8/6/22
Editorials
American Opinion: More work still needed to stem the tide of robocalls
From American Opinion editorial: Enter the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, a nationwide effort that’s being made to investigate and take legal action against companies who bring foreign robocalls into the United States. The coalition includes attorneys general from all 50 states.
August 09, 2022 06:07 AM
 · 
By  Grand Forks Herald Editorial Board
Load More

Yet Biden’s low-key declaration of his 2024 reelection bid recently, presented by way of a relatively modest video asking Americans to allow him to “finish the job” he started, reflected a quiet confidence borne, we expect, of a fuller accounting of his political circumstances. His ace in the hole? Donald J. Trump, who now appears almost certain to be the Republican nominee in a rematch of the 2020 race. And if Biden’s appeal to voters is uncertain, Trump’s is even more so.

For all the stranglehold the 45th president may have on the GOP’s core constituency, the candidate carries more baggage than United Airlines. His role as instigator-in-chief of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol and attempt to overturn the last presidential election (along with his continued lies about how the election was “stolen”) should be disqualifying alone. How many functioning democracies choose the anti-democratic candidate? But there’s also the slew of serious criminal and civil charges — including the current lawsuit in New York federal court claiming he lied about raping a woman in the 1990s — that the twice-impeached ex-president faces and will be continuing to fight for months to come.

But, wait, there’s more. Across the country, Republicans have been venturing down the rabbit hole of far-right policies with state legislatures seemingly in competition to enact the strictest anti-abortion laws possible. And that’s on top of the ongoing culture war battles that would ban books, silence slavery teaching and roll back civil rights, especially any serving the LGBTQ community. Whatever Biden’s flaws , they aren’t nearly as frightening as the authoritarian state envisioned by Trump and the MAGA wing . This is why the Democrats under Biden did so well in last year’s midterms absolutely defying historical standards. And it’s what will like set the stage for next year.

A lot of Americans may already be wondering how it came to this. While there are still alternative candidates in the Republican field (and perhaps more may yet enter), there are proving a singularly unimpressive group, from the anti-vaccine activist Robert Kennedy Jr. to former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence; combined, their poll numbers look collectively small, let alone individually. News accounts claim Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to announce his own candidacy as early as next month, but polls suggest Trump would trounce him in the primary.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Opinion:
481275298
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Minnesota can't legalize pot with another plan that's half-baked
We believe Minnesota has learned from the mistakes it made last year, so the rollout of recreational marijuana sales should be considerably smoother.
May 09, 2023 06:36 AM
 · 
By  Rocheseter Post Bulletin Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for May 9, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 9, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on Elon Musk's downfall at Twitter.
May 09, 2023 05:13 AM
 · 
By  Pat Bagley / Cagle Cartoons
Donald Trump
Columns
Susan Estrich: The Trump surge in the latest polls
From the commentary:
May 08, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
OPED-CORONATION-PLEDGE-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Tom Ginsburg: Having a king like Charles is a good defense for democracy
From the commentary: King Charles might appear to be the vestige of an archaic system, and no doubt his realm will shrink in the coming years. But it will not disappear, and for his remaining subjects that may be a very good thing.
May 08, 2023 08:19 AM
 · 
By  Tom Ginsburg / Los Angeles Times
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception celebrating Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 1, 2023.
Editorials
American Opinion: Biden’s busy bureaucrats beef up regulatory state
From the editorial: It’s true that many rules serve a vital purpose. Yet it’s naive to believe that the Federal Register has grown to more than 70,000 pages due only to the implementation of edicts created in service to public health and safety.
May 08, 2023 06:05 AM
 · 
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal
Editorial cartoon for May 8, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 8, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 08, 2023 05:32 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Strands of barbed wire are stretched tight. The wire is mostly rusted and brittle but has been repaired.
Columns
Shaking off the rust from a long winter
The fences are in rough shape after the long North Dakota winter. And the people fixing the fences aren't all that different. But spring may finally have come, and we'll shake off the rust.
May 08, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Migrants walk to surrender to the United States Border Patrol seen from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on March 30, 2023. - Five people have been arrested over a fire at a Mexican immigration detention center near the US border that left 39 migrants dead and 27 injured, authorities said March 30, 2023.
Editorials
American Opinion: Three things to keep in mind about the US-Mexico relationship
From the editorial: Americans should closely watch this threat and Mexico's economy, not the cartoons Graham and Trump are drawing.
May 06, 2023 09:35 PM
 · 
By  San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board
Texas National Guard troops block immigrants from entering a high-traffic border crossing area along Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as viewed from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Columns
Cal Thomas: Roosting chickens due to lack immigration
From the commentary: This is the predictable response from government leaders who refuse to take responsibility for their failed policies.
May 06, 2023 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Fake newspapers
Editorials
American Opinion: Enough with fake newspapers where propaganda masquerades as news
From the editorial: The 2024 election season looms, and the potential for misinformation and disinformation to infect the flow of news is larger than ever.
May 06, 2023 06:22 AM
 · 
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board

None of this is to suggest the election is a lock for Biden. Trump has been underestimated before. The right-wing media is already busy portraying Biden as demented, corrupt, weak and too progressive, despite his moderate track record. But as abortion rights continue to be stripped away, as House Republicans threaten to bankrupt the federal government by not raising the debt ceiling, and as Trump-related prosecutions and lawsuits march on, Biden’s position will likely grow stronger.

Just as in 2020, Biden can succeed simply by being the most rational and least scary option to lead this country in a time of uncertainty. It doesn’t make much of a bumper sticker or rallying cry, but it may be all he requires to win a second term.

This American Opinion editorial is the view of the Baltimore Sun Editorial Board. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

©2023 The Baltimore Sun. Visit at baltimoresun.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan Federal Court for a court appearance on March 30, 2023, in New York City. A revised indictment was filed in federal court accusing Bankman-Fried of paying a $40 million bribe to one or more Chinese government officials. He has already been charged with eight criminal counts of fraud, conspiracy, and money-laundering offenses which include making illegal political contributions.
Editorials
American Opinion: Crypto is still a mess. A crackdown would do it good
May 05, 2023 06:55 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
U.S. Supreme Court
Editorials
American Opinion: Supremely overdue: The top court in the US must have an ethics code
May 04, 2023 06:59 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
U.S. Supreme Court
Editorials
American Opinion: Supreme Court gets what it deserves as public approval plummets
May 03, 2023 06:28 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Willmar Cardinals fall in triangular to Fergus Falls, Sartell
May 08, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: Willmar Cardinals struggle in 7-3 loss to Princeton
May 08, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.002.jpg
Prep
Golf roundup: Memorable day for the Willmar Cardinals, Joey Wisocki
May 08, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield freshman Kelsey Palmer sets up a pitch during a Wright County Conference game against NLS on Monday, May 8, 2023 at New London.
Prep
Softball roundup: Litchfield Dragons snap their skid
May 08, 2023 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown