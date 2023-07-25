Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Editorials

American Opinion: It was supposed to be DeSantis’ moment. Instead, it was Trump, Trump and more Trump

From the editorial, "How did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' recent media appearances and the news surrounding former President Donald Trump's legal troubles impact DeSantis' image and potential presidential campaign?"

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, in New York
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower after giving a deposition to New York Attorney General Letitia James who sued him and his Trump Organization, in New York City, U.S., April 13, 2023.
REUTERS/Bing Guan/File Photo
By The Miami Herald Editorial Board
Today at 6:09 AM

Was last week supposed to be a turning point for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign, the moment when he emerged from behind former President Donald Trump to lead the Republican Party toward a triumphant return to the White House?

American Opinion
American Opinion
Tribune graphic / Forum News Service
More American Opinion:
032523.op.dnt.covertoon1.jpg
Editorials
American Opinion: US invasion of Iraq 20 years later: Heed the lifetime of lessons learned
From the editorial: "Thousands of service members and U.S. contractors paid for the administration’s mistakes with their lives. Others will forever bear debilitating physical and emotional scars."
Mar 28
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
OPED-TRUMP-MARALAGO-SEARCH-JUDGE-EDITORIAL-ZUM
Editorials
American Opinion: Judge in documents case is clearly playing for Team Trump. She shouldn't preside
The Justice Department should ask Cannon to recuse herself, and if she refuses, it should appeal for reassignment of the case.
Oct 10, 2022
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
A flag waves along the route of the 2022 Chicago Pride Parade
Editorials
American Opinion: Congress must protect marriage equality
From the editorial: The right to marry whom you love should not be subject to the whims of an out-of-step conservative court or be left to a patchwork of state regulations. Congress must make the Respect for Marriage Act the law of the land.
Sep 17, 2022
 · 
By  Seattle Times Editorial Board
Herald pull quote, 8/6/22
Editorials
American Opinion: More work still needed to stem the tide of robocalls
From American Opinion editorial: Enter the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, a nationwide effort that’s being made to investigate and take legal action against companies who bring foreign robocalls into the United States. The coalition includes attorneys general from all 50 states.
Aug 9, 2022
 · 
By  Grand Forks Herald Editorial Board
Load More

If so, yikes.

After shunning the mainstream media for several months, DeSantis agreed to a 15-minute sit-down interview with Jake Tapper on CNN — a rare appearance on the non-conservative, “corporate media” that he has tried so hard to vilify.

But July 18 also turned out to be the same day that Trump took social media by storm to announce he expects to be indicted and arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. That was on top of other breaking Trump news: a hearing in Florida federal court where lawyers sparred over when the ex-president’s trial will be held on charges he violated the Espionage Act and kept classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago home after he lost the 2020 election.

Instead of a statesmanlike moment for DeSantis on Tuesday, it was Trump, Trump and more Trump — even on CNN. Once again, DeSantis found himself being defined by The Former Guy. This, after DeSantis’ polling numbers have barely budged and amid reports that some campaign funders are getting nervous.

ADVERTISEMENT

It should be noted that Trump said on his Truth Social website that he received the “horrifying news” on Sunday that he is a target of a grand jury investigation led by Special Counsel Jack Smith. But he waited until July 18 — minutes before DeSantis’ interview was set — to announce it. Coincidence?

DeSantis’ response, when Tapper inevitably asked him about the announcement, was to downplay the former president’s mounting legal problems — and deflect. He attacked the Department of Justice and the FBI as being weaponized and “criminalizing political differences.” He said he hoped that Trump wouldn’t be indicted because it would be bad for the country. He insisted he was going to look forward, not back.

Earlier in the day, at a press conference in Columbia, South Carolina, he’d sounded a bit tougher on Trump. He said the former president should have “come out more forcefully” against the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. “But to try to criminalize that,” DeSantis added, “that’s a different issue entirely.”

Maybe so, but what if we were talking about former Democratic president or current President Joe Biden? No doubt DeSantis would be all in on prosecution.

More Opinion:
GrasshopperGarden.JPG
Columns
Struggles of a helicopter gardener
All the work is about to pay off in Michael Johnson's garden. But the ground is crawling and the skies are swarming with creatures that all want a piece of that garden’s pie.
2h ago
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 24, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 24, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Tom Stiglich. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
19h ago
 · 
By  Tom Stiglich
Bonus cartoon on affirmative action for July 24, 2023
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: My old friend Tavis Smiley and I agree - and disagree - about affirmative action
From the commentary, "At the time, one of the hot issues was affirmative action. Today, that subject is still driving a national argument, even though many people don't have the foggiest idea what the term means."
20h ago
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Sea otter
Columns
LZ Granderson: Yacht-busting orcas and board-stealing otters? The Earth is angry
From the commentary, "The whales are unionizing in the east, pythons are migrating north, and out west a sea otter is terrorizing surfers. I don't know about y'all, but if the monkeys start talking, I'm going off the grid. I've seen that movie, and it does not turn out well for us."
21h ago
 · 
By  LZ Granderson / Los Angeles Times
Editorial cartoon for July 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 24, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the airhead Sen. Tommy Tuberville in the U.S. Congress
1d ago
 · 
By  Bruce Plante
Black raspberries in a silver bowl.
Columns
Picking fruit, though potentially 'berry' painful, yields tasty rewards
This month, keeping up with the picking of the bounty of fruit that hangs on the red and black raspberry bushes has kept fingers and thumbs nimble.
1d ago
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Military base names
Editorials
American Opinion: Despite vows to reverse them, changing base names has noble purpose
From the editorial, " ...
2d ago
 · 
By  The Virginian-Pilot Editorial Board
U.S. President Joe Biden
Columns
Conor Sen: The White House knows where inflation’s headed. You can too
From the commentary, "
2d ago
 · 
By  Conor Sen / Bloomberg Opinion
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 22, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for June 22, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bart van Leeuwen draws on the DeSantis campaign reset.
2d ago
 · 
By  Bill Day
Jake Wallin.jfif
Opinion
Midwest Opinion: Mourning a fallen police officer and struggles to understand an incomprehensible tragedy
Fargo not only mourns the loss of Officer Jake Wallin, killed in the line of duty, but also is coming to terms with shooting incidents that not long ago would be unimaginable.
2d ago
 · 
By  The Forum Editorial Board

But back to Trump. The news about a potential third indictment, news he chose to break himself, would have tanked any other candidate without his cult-like following. But with Trump, it’s hard to know if this latest case will be the one that finally drags him under.

Though he is bogged down by two other indictments — the hush money case for Stormy Daniels in Manhattan and the top-secret documents case in Florida, as well as the E. Jean Carroll case in which he was found liable in civil court for sexual abuse and defamation — he marches along without a discernible difference, seeking the spotlight, basking in the attention. There are other cases that may still be filed, including one in Georgia. Yet nothing, so far, has shaken his core support. That must be maddening for DeSantis.

DeSantis was supposed to be Trump without the liabilities. But as the baggage piles up, DeSantis — like us — has to be wondering when, if ever, it will finally be too much.

ADVERTISEMENT

This American Opinion editorial is the view of the Miami Herald Editorial Board. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

©2023 Miami Herald. Visit at miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
Vladimir Putin
Editorials
American Opinion: Confiscate Russian assets? The West should resist
4d ago
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
Ron DeSantis Donald Trump
Editorials
American Opinion: Ron DeSantis tries to goad Donald Trump into showing up for the GOP debate. He’s not wrong
5d ago
 · 
By  The Miami Herald Editorial Board
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama)
Editorials
American Opinion: Blocking military promotions is unpatriotic
6d ago
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 072423.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: St. Cloud Rox rout Stingers
9h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
VFW baseball roundup: Willmar remains alive in district play
9h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
072423.S.WCT.Elrosa.wins.1.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: A playoff thriller for Elrosa Saints
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball: Glenwood-Lowry headed to state tournament
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott