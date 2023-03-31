99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Editorials

American Opinion: Obamacare opponents who demanded medical autonomy seek to deny it for women

From the editorial: The Wyoming Legislature attempted to enact a similarly strict ban after the Supreme Court’s action, but a judge suspended it, ruling that it violated the state’s own constitutional provision — based on the earlier amendment won by conservatives — protecting the right of citizens to make their own health care decisions.

An anti-abortion sign is seen in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the Court announced a ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
An anti-abortion sign is seen in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the Court announced a ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images/TNS)<br/><br/><br/>
By St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Today at 9:39 AM

A judge has blocked a Wyoming abortion ban based on an ironic instance of unintended consequences: A decade ago, conservative voters in that state, eager to limit the reach of the newly enacted Affordable Care Act, approved a constitutional amendment to ensure that “each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions.” That line, a judge has concluded, precludes the state from taking that right away from competent adults who happen to be pregnant.

American Opinion
American Opinion
Tribune graphic / Forum News Service
More American Opinion:
032523.op.dnt.covertoon1.jpg
Editorials
American Opinion: US invasion of Iraq 20 years later: Heed the lifetime of lessons learned
From the editorial: "Thousands of service members and U.S. contractors paid for the administration’s mistakes with their lives. Others will forever bear debilitating physical and emotional scars."
March 28, 2023 06:42 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
OPED-TRUMP-MARALAGO-SEARCH-JUDGE-EDITORIAL-ZUM
Editorials
American Opinion: Judge in documents case is clearly playing for Team Trump. She shouldn't preside
The Justice Department should ask Cannon to recuse herself, and if she refuses, it should appeal for reassignment of the case.
October 10, 2022 06:07 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
A flag waves along the route of the 2022 Chicago Pride Parade
Editorials
American Opinion: Congress must protect marriage equality
From the editorial: The right to marry whom you love should not be subject to the whims of an out-of-step conservative court or be left to a patchwork of state regulations. Congress must make the Respect for Marriage Act the law of the land.
September 17, 2022 06:05 AM
 · 
By  Seattle Times Editorial Board
Herald pull quote, 8/6/22
Editorials
American Opinion: More work still needed to stem the tide of robocalls
From American Opinion editorial: Enter the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, a nationwide effort that’s being made to investigate and take legal action against companies who bring foreign robocalls into the United States. The coalition includes attorneys general from all 50 states.
August 09, 2022 06:07 AM
 · 
By  Grand Forks Herald Editorial Board
Load More

Similar challenges are playing out in other red states, where conservatives who were quite concerned about preventing government involvement in health care issues generally under Obamacare have no problem today with the government forcing women to carry unwanted pregnancies to term. This isn’t just irony, it’s hypocrisy. The various Obamacare-era laws protecting health care decisions in states around America are each a little different, but it’s safe to say not one of them specifically exempted women from those protections. Yet that’s exactly what these new anti-choice laws attempt to do.

After the U.S. Supreme Court last year struck down Roe v. Wade, states controlled by Republicans rushed to pass abortion bans of varying (but generally draconian) severity. Missouri was the first, enacting a previously passed law literally minutes after the ruling that’s as severe as any in the country. It bans the procedure from the moment of conception, even in cases of rape or incest, with medical emergencies being the sole exception.

The Wyoming Legislature attempted to enact a similarly strict ban after the Supreme Court’s action, but a judge suspended it, ruling that it violated the state’s own constitutional provision — based on the earlier amendment won by conservatives — protecting the right of citizens to make their own health care decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Opinion:
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Palm Sunday marks the beginning of the highs and lows of Holy Week
"We will be taken from the highs of Jesus’ return to Jerusalem to the tragic depths of his arrest, trial and crucifixion to the indescribable joy of his return from the grave. The wide range of emotions this week will produce is mind boggling!"
March 31, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
A parent walks with their child from Woodmont Baptist Church where children were reunited with their families after a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Editorials
American Opinion: Once again, teachers are the target of a school shooter
From the editorial: Teachers who, with their students, are frequently in the line of fire from shooters the GOP refuses to disarm.
March 31, 2023 06:23 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for March 31, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Mach 21, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 31, 2023 05:44 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
soil_health_conservation.jpg
Columns
So many differing views on agriculture, so many 'blind spots'
Columnist Jonathan Knutson suggests readers consider those topics they avoid and hear from those people they often avoid to open up to different ways of thinking.
March 31, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Knutson
U.S. President Joe Biden (left) walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right)
Columns
Nicholas Goldberg: Democrats flip red, Republicans flip blue on one major issue. Is it permanent?
From the commentary: (One expert) argues that the party in power — whichever it is — tends to emphasize the importance of strong American leadership and the minority party generally shows more sensitivity to risks, costs and tradeoffs.
March 30, 2023 09:20 PM
 · 
By  Nicholas Goldberg / Los Angeles Times
California flooding
Columns
Cal Thomas: California demons are so many
From the commentary: California could clean up its act if it wanted to, but that would require adopting some Republican and conservative princ
March 30, 2023 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Sen. John Fetterman
Editorials
American Opinion: The face of courage
From the editorial: Sen. Tina Smith, a Minnesota Democrat, rightly pointed out that “Seeking help when you need it is a sign of strength, not weakness...”
March 30, 2023 06:09 AM
 · 
By  The Virginian-Pilot & Daily Press Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for March 30, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 30, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the new professional baseball rules.
March 30, 2023 05:39 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: Gen Z gets ready to don its gray flannel suit
From the commentary: With a return to many offices, young Americans are trying to enter the gray flannel world at a time when many aren't even sure what that world wears these days.
March 29, 2023 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: The time for women leaders
"Women often work through relationships, are seen as nurturing, equitable and patient in social conditions, that’s how many problems can be solved."
March 29, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke

Lawmakers responded by rewriting the new law to specify that abortion isn’t health care. The problem with that argument is that it’s an ideological one rather than a medical one. Anti-choice activists can chant that abortion isn’t health care all they want, but in its legalized form, it has already been treated as such. As District Judge Melissa Owens noted in suspending the latest version of the law, even jurisdictions where abortion is legal require the involvement of doctors. “An abortion can only be performed by a licensed medical professional, so what authority does the legislature have to declare that abortion is not health care when our laws only allow a licensed medical professional to administer one?” she asked.

The response of a state lawyer defending the law — “I would concede that if you focus just on the pregnant woman, it becomes a little bit easier to say, well, this has to be health care” — serves to emphasize the fact that fully realized women are an afterthought, if that, to those who prioritize zygotes with these laws.

This American Opinion editorial is the view of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

©2023 STLtoday.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
Tik TokaTikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on "TikTok: How Congress Can Safeguard American Data Privacy and Protect Children from Online Harms," on Capitol Hill, March 23, 2023, in Washington, DC.
Editorials
American Opinion: House hearing hysterics obscure broader social media problems
March 29, 2023 09:50 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
Kandiyohi County Food Shelf
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Hunger in Minnesota is hard to see, but very real
March 29, 2023 06:39 AM
 · 
By  Rochester Post Bulletin Editorial Board
LGBTQ rights supporters gather at the Texas State Capitol to protest state Republican-led efforts to pass legislation that would restrict the participation of transgender student athletes on the first day of the 87th Legislature's third special session on Sept. 20, 2021, in Austin, Texas.
Editorials
American Opinion: Bills intended to shame and scare transgender students are despicable
March 27, 2023 06:48 AM
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Winter storm
Local
West central Minnesota under advisory for freezing rain later Thursday, blizzard conditions possible Friday
March 30, 2023 02:02 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 006.jpg
Local
MACCRAY Schools open with some disruptions because of BNSF derailment in Raymond, Minnesota
March 30, 2023 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
traffic-fatality2.jpg
Minnesota
New London man injured Thursday in deadly crash near Roscoe, Minnesota
March 30, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Gabrielle Giffords
Minnesota
Walz, Giffords call on Minnesota lawmakers to pass gun control measures
March 30, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier