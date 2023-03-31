99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Editorials

American Opinion: Once again, teachers are the target of a school shooter

From the editorial: Teachers who, with their students, are frequently in the line of fire from shooters the GOP refuses to disarm.

A parent walks with their child from Woodmont Baptist Church where children were reunited with their families after a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.
A parent walks with their child from Woodmont Baptist Church where children were reunited with their families after a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. According to initial reports, three students and three adults were killed by the shooter, a 28-year-old woman. The shooter was killed by police responding to the scene.
Seth Herald/TNS
By St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Today at 6:23 AM

In the past week, America has pondered two news stories involving schools, one tragic, the other cynical. On Monday, an attacker shot and killed three children and three adults in a Tennessee grade school, the latest in an almost-weekly parade of carnage in America’s classrooms. Days earlier, House Republicans, who have managed for decades to stymie meaningful national firearms restrictions, passed a “Parents Bill of Rights” that seeks to stick the federal government’s nose into local school policies on behalf of right-wing activists who view the nation’s overworked, underpaid teachers as the enemy. In a functioning political system, a major party would pay at the polls for displaying such warped priorities.

American Opinion
American Opinion
Tribune graphic / Forum News Service
It’s a sad fact of modern American life that school shootings like the one at the Covenant Christian school in Nashville Monday have become so common that they tend to run together in the public’s mind. To the extent that this one stands out, it will be for the unusual fact that the 28-year-old shooter was transgender female — a factor that anti-trans bigots will no doubt focus upon, despite the fact that the overwhelming majority of mass shooters are cisgender white males.

Initial reports indicate the shooter, who was ultimately killed by police, bought the two assault-style rifles and a handgun legally. Tennessee, like Missouri, has exceedingly loose gun laws, including allowing any adult to carry in public without a permit. It wasn’t always this way. Missouri and most other red states generally had reasonable gun restrictions on the books until about two decades ago, when populist conservative politicians began zealously eliminating them. It’s no coincidence that the nation’s gun death rate has skyrocketed in that time, especially in red states with loose laws.

President Joe Biden responded to the shooting by repeating his call for a new assault-weapons ban. But Republican politicians from Tennessee and other states are, as usual, offering thoughts and prayers and nothing else.

And anyway, they’re terribly busy tossing aside their own longstanding principles of smaller government and local control of education. On Friday, the Republican-controlled House passed The Parents Bill of Rights, which, like state-level versions of these bills in Missouri and elsewhere, seeks to micromanage classroom curriculum, reading lists and other issues properly handled by elected school boards. It’s all presented under the ideologically loaded premise that professional educators are engaged in indoctrination rather than education.

The measure is dead on arrival in the Democrat-controlled Senate, but the point is to signal to the right-wing base that House Republicans share their contempt for teachers. Teachers who, with their students, are frequently in the line of fire from shooters the GOP refuses to disarm. As long as America lets Republicans get away with spinning culture-war piffle as the bodies pile up, next week’s news will be largely the same.

This American Opinion editorial is the view of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

©2023 STLtoday.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

