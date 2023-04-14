99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
American Opinion: Report on Afghanistan pullout sugar-coats a Biden-Trump catastrophe

From the editorial:

Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule.
Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
Wakil Kohsar/AFP/TNS
By St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Today at 6:49 AM

The Biden administration admits to having made some mistakes — some — in its withdrawal from Afghanistan, but the admission doesn’t come close to acknowledging the catastrophe that occurred during the August 2021 retreat. Ex-President Donald Trump, meanwhile, is in full-force denial over his role in that catastrophe. Both are to blame, and to a certain extent, so are Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush for the abysmal deployment, training and ambivalent nation-building decisions that contributed to the Taliban takeover after 20 years of U.S. occupation.

Trump, still smarting from his arrest and arraignment last week in New York, seized upon a Pentagon report to Congress that listed what went right and wrong during the withdrawal. The report blamed the Trump administration for the way it negotiated the U.S. withdrawal and for refusing to share crucial pullout-planning details during the change of administrations. Biden’s spokesman, John Kirby, conceded, “Clearly, we didn’t get things right here with Afghanistan with how fast the Taliban was moving across the country.”

With characteristic subtlety and presidential humility, Trump exploded on his Truth Social website: “These Morons in the White House, who are systematically destroying our Country, headed up by the biggest Moron of them all, Hopeless Joe Biden, have a new disinformation game they are playing — Blame ‘TRUMP’ for their grossly incompetent SURRENDER in Afghanistan.”

The withdrawal unquestionably was a disaster. But Trump is the one who must own the “surrender.” All Biden did was honor the terms of an agreement that Trump negotiated unilaterally with the Taliban — excluding U.S. Western coalition partners and the democratically elected government in Kabul. Trump had four years in power to work out a smoother pullout schedule while holding Taliban forces at bay. He chose retreat and ordered U.S. forces to stand down.

It was Trump’s strategic and military incompetence — alluded to by his own administration officials — coupled with abysmal negotiating errors that ceded everything to the Taliban and set the stage for catastrophe. Lacking a withdrawal plan, the Biden administration was forced to organize one from scratch as a Taliban-dictated deadline approached.

Funny that Trump would choose the crude word “moron,” which is exactly how Trump’s first secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, described Trump.

None of this lets Biden off the hook. There were scores of options for executing the withdrawal while ensuring that the Afghans who worked closely with the United States could get out safely instead of having to swarm U.S. troop planes and fall from the landing-gear assembly as planes took off. The deaths of 13 U.S. service members during that chaos are Biden’s to own.

The administration’s publicly released executive summary reads more like a political justification than a serious lessons-learned admission of errors. The legacy of shame is one that this administration and its predecessors deserve to share.

This American Opinion editorial is the view of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board.

