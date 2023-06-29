Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
American Opinion: Russian roulette: Wagner Group rebellion sputters out but the Ukraine war continues

From the editorial: The poor wartime performance of Czar Nicholas's Russian Army in 1905 (against Japan) and 1917 (against the Kaiser) both precipitated revolutions in Russia. We will see if the poor wartime performance of Czar Vladimir's Russian Army in Ukraine will do the same. The world watches.

Ukrainian serviceman of an air defence unit operates a Swedish RBS 70 portable air-defence system during his combat shift in Kyiv region
A Ukrainian serviceman of an air defence unit operates a Swedish RBS 70 portable air-defence system during his combat shift, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine June 27, 2023. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS
By New York Daily News Editorial Board
Today at 5:31 AM

During the failed August 1991 putsch in Russia , the good guys were reformers Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin. The bad guys were an incompetent claque of the military and KGB within the Politburo and the rebellion fizzled when Yeltsin climbed on that tank in Moscow. The Kremlin’s nukes were kept secure and the world caught its breath. The once all powerful Soviet Union then peacefully flickered out of existence a few months later.

Tribune graphic / Forum News Service
Today, there is a lot less optimism over the standoff in Russia . There is no white hat promising freedom and liberty, but black hats only with Yevgeny Prigozhin of the Wagner Group of mercenaries versus Vladimir Putin and another really bad guy, the dictator of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, being the truce-maker.

Again, the same question: Are the nukes secured from rogue elements? And it seems the answer is thankfully yes. The added question is whether the only good guys around, the invaded Ukrainians, can get some relief from the open quarreling in the Russian camp. We can only hope so.

Putin’s horrible war of conquest against Ukraine is what caused all of this. Prigozhin’s Wagner army for hire has been the only effective force for the Kremlin against Kyiv. And it was Prigozhin’s extraordinary criticism of the Russian ministry of defense for bumbling leadership in the Ukraine war that led to his rebellion. Prigozhin doesn’t want peace with Ukraine; he wants a stronger war effort.

Having called off his treasonous march on Moscow to return to the Ukraine front, will Prigozhin succeed in strengthening the Kremlin’s fighting agility, as the Ukrainians ready their own counteroffensive? The Americans and our allies have to help Ukraine succeed this summer, as defeating Prigozhin and Putin on the battlefield is a must.

The poor wartime performance of Czar Nicholas’s Russian Army in 1905 (against Japan) and 1917 (against the Kaiser) both precipitated revolutions in Russia. We will see if the poor wartime performance of Czar Vladimir’s Russian Army in Ukraine will do the same. The world watches.

This American Opinion editorial is the view of the New York Daily New Editorial Board.

©2023 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

