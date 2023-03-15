6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Editorials

American Opinion: When did libraries become the bad guys?

From the editorial:

The John F. Germany Library in downtown Tampa, pictured here in 2019.
The John F. Germany Library in downtown Tampa, pictured here in 2019.
(File photo/Tampa Bay Times/TNS)
By Tampa Bay Times Editorial Board
March 15, 2023 06:13 AM

Hillsborough County, Florida’s fast-growing suburbs in the south and east face many problems. A rogue library system isn’t among them. We’re not sure where Michael Owen, a newly-elected Republican county commissioner, is going with this campaign. But no one should want Hillsborough to reprise an ugly chapter by entangling itself anew in America’s culture wars.

American Opinion
American Opinion
Tribune graphic / Forum News Service
More American Opinion:
OPED-TRUMP-MARALAGO-SEARCH-JUDGE-EDITORIAL-ZUM
Editorials
American Opinion: Judge in documents case is clearly playing for Team Trump. She shouldn't preside
The Justice Department should ask Cannon to recuse herself, and if she refuses, it should appeal for reassignment of the case.
October 10, 2022 06:07 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
A flag waves along the route of the 2022 Chicago Pride Parade
Editorials
American Opinion: Congress must protect marriage equality
From the editorial: The right to marry whom you love should not be subject to the whims of an out-of-step conservative court or be left to a patchwork of state regulations. Congress must make the Respect for Marriage Act the law of the land.
September 17, 2022 06:05 AM
 · 
By  Seattle Times Editorial Board
Herald pull quote, 8/6/22
Editorials
American Opinion: More work still needed to stem the tide of robocalls
From American Opinion editorial: Enter the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, a nationwide effort that’s being made to investigate and take legal action against companies who bring foreign robocalls into the United States. The coalition includes attorneys general from all 50 states.
August 09, 2022 06:07 AM
 · 
By  Grand Forks Herald Editorial Board
Herald pull quote, 7/27/22
Editorials
American Opinion: Erase racist names from nation’s map
From the American Opinioin editorial: Late in 2021, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland formally created a process to replace derogatory names of geographic features across the nation. She declared the word “squaw” to be derogatory and ordered a federal panel — called the Board on Geographic Names — to move forward with procedures to remove that word from federal usage.
August 08, 2022 06:31 AM
 · 
By  Grand Forks Herald Editorial Board
Load More

Owen said last week that he wants parents to know what their kids are reading at the public library . He wants to give parents the opportunity to prevent their youngsters from accessing material in the adults section and from checking out “controversial books dealing with sexuality.” Parents, he said, are entitled to “trust their children are not getting fed garbage, basically.” He also wants the county’s 30-branch library system to drop its affiliation with the American Library Association, saying the nonprofit “has clearly gone radical.”

To parents who want to be more involved with their child, we say more power to you. Many library patrons would be thrilled to see more parents accompanying children to the library. But does Owen have any evidence that Hillsborough libraries are feeding “garbage” to children? Or is that just a drive-by smear meant to create a boogeyman and justify a political talking point?

Owen traces his criticism of the national library association to a tweet from the group’s incoming president, who described herself as a Marxist after she won the post last year. How that justifies leaving a national organization that promotes literacy, dates to 1876 and boasts nearly 50,000 members is anybody’s guess.

At a time when government, civic institutions and even facts themselves have come under withering partisan attack, our libraries have become more important than ever. Their solemn place as safe spaces for truth and learning help nurture our kids, making for stronger citizens, stronger families and stronger communities. There are few better places for a child to spend time, and fewer worse places to make a political scapegoat.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Opinion:
Color edit toon Silicon Valley Bank fail.jpg
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 15, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 15, 2023 05:55 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Benjamin Netanyahu
Columns
Susan Estrich: Israel and the independent judiciary
From the commentary: For it to turn its back on its own values, and on the voices of concern it is hearing from its friends in the American Jewish community, would be a very troubling and dangerous mistake.
March 14, 2023 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Contemporary people using smartphones and smiling
Columns
Margena Christian: Include men in conversations about menopause
From the commentary: We need to start the conversation about menopause by extending explicit invitations to men to join in.
March 14, 2023 10:07 AM
 · 
By  Margena Christian / Chicago Tribune
Minnesota Capitol
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Don't delay overdue capital investments -- pay cash now
This is one of those rare circumstances when all of us (well, almost all of us) want the same things. Clean water. Top-notch universities and community colleges. Safe highways, railroads and airports. Quality housing for disabled veterans.
March 14, 2023 06:53 AM
 · 
By  Rochester Post Bulletin Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for March 14, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 14, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the challenge of California weather.
March 14, 2023 05:24 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
U.S. President Joe Biden in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, May 9, 2022.
Columns
Froma Harrop: Biden knew full well to resist DC's softer criminal code
From the commentary: So what's Biden up to? His motive could be simple opposition to a law that reduces punishments for serious crimes. It could be to seem tough-on-crime at a time when public disorder has become a potent campaign issue. It could be both.
March 13, 2023 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
OPED-CARTER-HUMANRIGHTS-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Elizabeth Shackelford: Jimmy Carter was right about human rights
From the commentary: If human rights records had the clout that Carter intended, reports like these would have shaped our foreign policy instead, ensuring that those who foster injustice and violence would not remain beneficiaries of U.S. support.
March 13, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Elizabeth Shackelford Chicago Tribune
FILE PHOTO: Maryland Governor Hogan speaks at Saint Anselm College in Manchester
Editorials
American Opinion: Ex-Gov. Hogan rightly diagnoses the Trumpian personality cult that afflicts the GOP
From the editorial: America needs two functioning political parties, and at the moment, a large portion of one is more accurately defined as a right-wing cult of personality.
March 13, 2023 05:49 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for March 13, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 13, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the coming budget battle between President Joe Biden and the Republicans.
March 13, 2023 05:44 AM
Tight Soybean.jpg
Columns
Could your soybeans treat cancer?
Agriculture holds the keys to more than just feeding the world, and exciting research out of Colorado shows that the potential may be endless.
March 13, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht

Owen asked the staff to report back on the county’s status as a member of the American Library Association and the impacts of withdrawing from the group. He also asked for a report on whether minors can check out materials from the library’s adults section and whether parents can have an opt-out provision barring a child’s access to adult materials.

We’ll see how this plays out, but it’s a slippery slope when politicians start questioning the content of libraries and access to them. It revives memories from the dark days when another Republican commissioner from east Hillsborough raised concerns in 2005 over a gay pride display at a regional library, sparking years of bitterness in this community, and damaging the image and functioning of county government. Returning to those times is not anything anyone needs.

This American Opinion editorial is the view of the Tampa Bay Times Editorial Board. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

©2023 Tampa Bay Times. Visit at tampabay.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
J. Crew logo
Editorials
American Opinion: Big name-brand companies benefit illegally from migrant child labor
March 10, 2023 06:25 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
FILE PHOTO: People pass by a promo of Fox News host Tucker Carlson on the News Corporation building in New York
Editorials
American Opinion: The disgraceful lies of Fox 'News'
March 09, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Star Tribune Editorial Board
Alexis Stanley shows her insulin kit on Jan. 17, 2020 in St.Paul, Minnesota.
Editorials
American Opinion: What insulin should cost: Eli Lilly comes through for Americans with diabetes
March 08, 2023 06:20 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.004.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: The girls are tournament bound
March 14, 2023 06:37 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BOLD senior Mari Ryberg, 4, looks to drive inside during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors reach their goal: Staying connected
March 14, 2023 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE senior Abby Berge, 23, goes for a layup while Paynesville's Grace Roberg defends during a Central Minnesota Conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Abby Berge joins the show
March 14, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs Barnum 031023 002.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BBE's mission at state: Attack, attack, attack
March 14, 2023 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott