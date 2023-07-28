Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Editorials

American Opinion: Whopping $52 million jury award is justice for misdeeds of Bundy and his friends

From the editorial, "The rule of law means you face the consequences of your actions, no matter who you are."

Ammon Bundy
Ammon Bundy announces his candidacy for governor of Idaho during a campaign event on June 19, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Bundy, best known for his 41-day armed occupation of the Oregon Malheur Wildlife Refuge in 2016.
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images/TNS)
By Idaho Statesman Editorial Board
Today at 6:04 AM

American Opinion
American Opinion
Tribune graphic / Forum News Service
More American Opinion:
032523.op.dnt.covertoon1.jpg
Editorials
American Opinion: US invasion of Iraq 20 years later: Heed the lifetime of lessons learned
From the editorial: "Thousands of service members and U.S. contractors paid for the administration’s mistakes with their lives. Others will forever bear debilitating physical and emotional scars."
Mar 28
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
OPED-TRUMP-MARALAGO-SEARCH-JUDGE-EDITORIAL-ZUM
Editorials
American Opinion: Judge in documents case is clearly playing for Team Trump. She shouldn't preside
The Justice Department should ask Cannon to recuse herself, and if she refuses, it should appeal for reassignment of the case.
Oct 10, 2022
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
A flag waves along the route of the 2022 Chicago Pride Parade
Editorials
American Opinion: Congress must protect marriage equality
From the editorial: The right to marry whom you love should not be subject to the whims of an out-of-step conservative court or be left to a patchwork of state regulations. Congress must make the Respect for Marriage Act the law of the land.
Sep 17, 2022
 · 
By  Seattle Times Editorial Board
Herald pull quote, 8/6/22
Editorials
American Opinion: More work still needed to stem the tide of robocalls
From American Opinion editorial: Enter the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, a nationwide effort that’s being made to investigate and take legal action against companies who bring foreign robocalls into the United States. The coalition includes attorneys general from all 50 states.
Aug 9, 2022
 · 
By  Grand Forks Herald Editorial Board
Load More

An Ada County Jury has decided how Ammon Bundy, Diego Rodriguez and associated companies should be held accountable.

On Monday evening, the jury returned a judgment of over $52 million in combined compensatory and punitive damages in the defamation
suit launched by St. Luke’s Health System.

This decision is a just one.

Bundy and Rodriguez accused St. Luke’s of child trafficking, a detestable lie in response to doctors’ efforts to save a malnourished
child. They brought armed protesters to the hospital, necessitating a lockdown and putting patients at further risk of harm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those are serious damages to St. Luke’s, and it is due compensation.

But more importantly, this judgment could do what federal law enforcement has failed to: Put an end to Bundy’s string of lawless acts, his repeated acts using force to get his way.

He took up arms against the government when his father refused to pay the grazing fees he owed. He took up arms
again because he was upset with the sentences received by two Oregon ranchers who set fires on federal lands. Federal prosecutors mishandled
both cases, and Idaho was left to deal with the consequences.

During the pandemic, he forced public meetings to shut down and was at the head of a mob that broke a door at the state Capitol.

All of these acts undermined the rule of law, and they encouraged others to follow his lead. Others on the far-right rallied behind him, with the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s campaign arm choosing to endorse Bundy’s gubernatorial campaign.

Bundy will find it much harder to organize such actions as he deals with his almost certain bankruptcy.

More Opinion:
Editorial cartoon for July 28, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 28, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the growing world population threat.
2h ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Flowers laid on legendary musician Tony Bennett's Hollywood star
Columns
Cal Thomas: Tony Bennett was more than a 'crooner
Columnist Cal Thomas reminisces about his encounter with Tony Bennett in the early '60s and reflects on Bennett's remarkable talent as a singer and interpreter of songs. Thomas praises Bennett for his cross-generational appeal, sartorial elegance, and the emotional power he brought to his performances, highlighting his unique ability to touch listeners' hearts and souls through the American Songbook.
17h ago
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 28, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 28, 2023
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the hot earth.
18h ago
Bonus cartoon for July 27, 2023, on Mick Jagger
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 27, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger's 80th birthday.
19h ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Texas A&M University
Columns
Susan Estrich: What happens when the donors call the shots
This commentary highlights the consequences of donor interference in academia, specifically at Texas A&M University, where conservative politics influenced the appointment process for the director of the journalism school. Despite initially praising the chosen candidate, Kathleen McElroy, for her leadership in diversity and inclusion, political pressure led to her appointment being reduced to a one-year contract, ultimately causing her to decline the offer.
21h ago
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
072523.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Add 'alarming' to Minnesota's 'horrific' fentanyl crisis
From the editorial: "As the Minnesota Poison Control System pointed out, 'No one wants a child to be exposed to a life-threatening substance.'" But they are at an alarming rate.
1d ago
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for July 27, 2032
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 27, 2023
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draw on Florida's revised history curriculum agenda.
1d ago
 · 
By  John Darkow
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 26, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on Bidennomics.
1d ago
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden delivers remarks on healthcare coverage and the economy, in Washington
Columns
Froma Harrop: It's the economy, Joe, and only the economy
"It's the Economy, Joe, and Only the Economy" criticizes the lack of credit given to President Joe Biden for the positive economic developments during his term. Despite significant improvements in inflation, wages, jobs, and the recovery of American manufacturing, Biden's approval on handling the economy lags behind Trump's. Harrop attributes this disparity to the Trumpian right's adeptness at diverting Democrats into cultural wars and the influence of wealthy individuals benefiting from tax cuts.
1d ago
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: The seeds of my Fathers
"I feel at home in the field, because of my Fathers. For me, just about every day is Father’s Day, and I want to thank those two men, who, I am pretty sure still watch over me, for these moments."
1d ago
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke

The most difficult road may lie ahead: enforcing these penalties on Bundy, Rodriguez and their allies. Bundy, in particular, has already successfully defied an arrest warrant for months by holing up with followers at his home in Emmett. Police have been right to wait that situation out — learning the lessons of Waco, Ruby Ridge and other standoffs — but eventually, the law will have to be enforced.

Bundy doesn’t get to threaten his way out of it, as he has so often done in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rule of law means you face the consequences of your actions, no matter who you are.

This American Opinion editorial is the view of the Idaho Statesman Editorial Board. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

©2023 Idaho Statesman. Visit at idahostatesman.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, in New York
Editorials
American Opinion: It was supposed to be DeSantis’ moment. Instead, it was Trump, Trump and more Trump
3d ago
 · 
By  The Miami Herald Editorial Board
Military base names
Editorials
American Opinion: Despite vows to reverse them, changing base names has noble purpose
5d ago
 · 
By  The Virginian-Pilot Editorial Board
Jake Wallin.jfif
Opinion
Midwest Opinion: Mourning a fallen police officer and struggles to understand an incomprehensible tragedy
5d ago
 · 
By  The Forum Editorial Board
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers’ bats help rout Rox, 12-4
9h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Development camp
College
After one season in Minnesota, Logan Cooley cashes in via entry-level Arizona Coyotes contract
16h ago
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Rox walk off the Stingers, 15-14
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Plato scores late to beat Bird Island
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott