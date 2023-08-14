Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Editorials

Minnesota Opinion: A plea to put guns away responsibly

So far this year, accidental shootings by children have killed 85 people nationwide and injured another 159. No one should ever leave a loaded firearm in a place where a child could find it. Never.

5ebfabd029251ba736d962aa87ddbd20.jpg
Kayley Eye of the Pine Island (Minn.) FFA trap shooting club fires at a target at a 2020 competition.
Rochester Post Bulletin photo
Opinion by Rochester Post Bulletin Editorial Board
Today at 6:40 AM

In just a few weeks, hunting season will open in Minnesota . Hunters will start with small game, such as doves, squirrels and grouse, but eventually, they will chase pheasants, sit in duck blinds, put out big spreads of goose decoys and, of course, take aim at white-tailed deer.

Some of these hunters will be teenagers, and we suspect that many — perhaps most — of these young hunters already have participated in competitive trap shooting, which is the state's fastest-growing high school sport.

The numbers, quite frankly, are stunning.

Minnesota Opinion editorial
Minnesota Opinion editorial
West Central Tribune graphic
More Minnesota Opinion

What began in Minnesota in 2008 as an experiment with three teams and just 30 student participants has grown to 340 teams and 8,000 athletes in the spring 2023 league season. Other states have followed Minnesota's lead, and nationwide, more than 250,000 students have pulled the trigger an estimated 200 million times in sanctioned practices and competitions.

And here's the kicker to that amazing success story: Nationwide, there have been ZERO accidental shootings during high school competitions. Zero injuries — other than a few bruised shoulders from shotgun recoil.

ADVERTISEMENT

There's a reason for this perfect track record. Yes, these kids are under constant adult supervision, but they also must complete a rigorous firearms safety course that hammers home the basic rules of handling guns.

  • Treat every weapon as if it is loaded.
  • When handling a gun, always point it in a safe direction.
  • Identify your target and know what lies beyond it.
  • Keep the safety on and your finger outside the trigger guard until you are ready to fire.

With these lessons learned, and with a healthy respect gained for firearms (and zero tolerance for careless mistakes), it doesn't really matter if these students become adept at breaking clay targets. By mastering the rules of firearms safety, they're already winners.

Sadly, some kids don't live long enough to learn these rules. Too many childhoods are cut short — and survivors' lives are irrevocably damaged — because an adult gun owner got careless.

That's what seems to have happened last Saturday in St. Paul, when 12-year-old Markee Jones was accidentally shot and killed by a 14-year-old whom the family has identified as Markee's older brother. The tragedy remains under investigation, but the family says someone left a loaded handgun in the home of the boys' grandmother, where the shooting occurred.

We won't jump to any conclusions about this tragedy, but it should go without saying that NO ONE should EVER leave a loaded firearm in a place where a child could find it. Never.

Just as teenagers on high school trap teams know that it is never OK to leave a loaded shotgun lying across the tailgate of a pickup, every gun owner in Minnesota should know that if there are children in the house or any likelihood of a child visiting, then a loaded handgun can't be left under a pillow, wrapped in a T-shirt in a dresser drawer or on top of a bookshelf. Nor is it OK to keep a loaded shotgun under your bed or a loaded AR-15 in the darkest corner of your coat closet if there are children in your home.

In such circumstances, guns should be locked up in one location and ammunition secured in another.

To be clear: We're not saying people shouldn't have guns. We're not arguing for tighter gun control, red flag laws or bans on assault weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT

We're merely pointing out that from Jan. 1 through Aug. 1 of this year, accidental shootings by children have killed 85 people nationwide and injured another 159. And one-third of those shootings were caused by children under the age of 6.

That's appalling.

Massachusetts is the only state that requires all stored firearms to be locked up in some way. Minnesota, as is the case in about half the states, prohibits negligent storage of a weapon in a place where a child is likely to find it, and you can face criminal and/or civil penalties if a child hurts himself/herself or someone else with your gun.

In other words, Minnesota relies on gun owners to be smart, to think about their household environment and secure their weapons accordingly. But not everyone does so.

More Opinion
PGA: The Open Championship - Second Round
Pro
Every PGA Tour tournament should get a crack at being an elevated event, including the 3M Open
The 3M Open begins Thursday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.
Jul 25
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
SPORTS-WITH-JUSTIN-JEFFERSON-UNDER-WRAPS-1-SP.jpg
Pro
Dane Mizutani column: Can the Vikings defend their crown as NFC North champions?
With predictions on the rest of the league.
Jul 25
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Jake Wallin.jfif
Opinion
Midwest Opinion: Mourning a fallen police officer and struggles to understand an incomprehensible tragedy
Fargo not only mourns the loss of Officer Jake Wallin, killed in the line of duty, but also is coming to terms with shooting incidents that not long ago would be unimaginable.
Jul 22
 · 
By  The Forum Editorial Board
Burgum on CBS.png
Opinion
American Opinion: Can Doug Burgum save the Republican Party from Donald Trump?
Burgum will have to do something to break through the pack, which won’t be easy, especially since he won’t criticize Trump.
Jun 26
 · 
By  The Forum Editorial Board
Water boots.jpg
Opinion
Not sinking up to my knees in dirty clothes may require wearing rubber boots
Our farmyard is getting wetter by the day, thanks to a near-record amount of snowfall last winter and rain we didn't need this spring.
May 15
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
3205277+0B52DXJ0KvwFraERIbXRMQm0yYzg.jpg
Opinion
McFeely: In a fit of seriousness, Republicans introduce bill to secede from Minnesota
Bill would explore allowing border counties opportunity to join North Dakota or South Dakota
Apr 20
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
TrustWeek-1080x720-Steph.jpg
Opinion
Avoiding the desert: Why news subscriptions matter
Some news organizations, such as Forum Communications, have been able to continue investing in journalists and content while maintaining a hybrid mix of print and digital news delivery.
Apr 7
 · 
By  Stephanie Schroeder / Forum Communications
Donna Middleton.jpg
Opinion
Donna Middleton: The small side of journalism, or my career living large
Donna Middleton, news assistant at the West Central Tribune, is closing the book on a nearly 50-year career in journalism in west central Minnesota.
Mar 31
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Editorial FSA
Opinion
Minnesota Opinion: Minnesota’s bulging surplus means now’s the time to invest in workforce, college access
The Minnesota State system request for $350 million in additional funding would freeze tuition and train more desperately needed workers.
Jan 17
 · 
By  Forum Editorial Board
110922.N.FF.FISCHBACH.2
Opinion
Mike McFeely: Nice try, Rep. Fischbach, but we're calling B.S.
Minnesota's Seventh District Rep. Fischbach, R-Paynesville, voted against infrastructure bill, but wants credit for Moorhead underpass project
Dec 27, 2022
 · 
By  Mike McFeely

Part of the problem is that while would-be hunters are required to pass a firearms safety course, that rule doesn't apply to gun purchasers. If you can pass the criminal background check, you don't have to prove any knowledge of safe firearms handling before you buy a rifle, shotgun or handgun.

The good news is that safety training is widely available. Even if you don't intend to carry your handgun in public, there's great value in taking a “Permit to Carry” course. Or, if you prefer, adults (even those who have zero interest in hunting) can take the Minnesota firearms safety course online at huntercourse.com/usa/minnesota . The cost is $24.95, and it's a great investment.

In America, gun ownership is both a right and a responsibility, and the best way to protect your loved ones is to have a self-imposed zero-tolerance policy for careless handling and gun storage. Set rules for yourself and your household, and make sure those rules are followed 100% of the time.

This Minnesota Opinion editorial is the viewpoint of the Rochester Post Bulletin Editorial Board. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

What To Read Next
Minnesota Golden Gophers senior offensive lineman Nathan Boe (66) celebrates with the Paul Bunyan Axe following the Nov. 26, 2022, game against the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.
Editorials
American Opinion: A lament for when the Big Ten was true to its name
3d ago
 · 
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
Mental health
Editorials
American Opinion: Rx for mental health care: Gillibrand plan to improve Medicaid is much needed to help people in distress
4d ago
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
U.S. Constitution
Editorials
American Opinion: Judge nixes silly Arizona statute
6d ago
 · 
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Board
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Bird Island's James Woelfel is greeted by the dugout after scoring a run in the seventh inning during the Region 4C championship game against Raymond on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island secures top seed at state
8h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Rox Stingers NWL Playoffs Game 1 Slide
Sports
St. Cloud Rox take 1-0 lead on Willmar Stingers in Northwoods League playoff series
8h ago
 · 
By  Andy Rennecke
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers blast 4 homers in another win, 7-2
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball: Bird Island blanks Regal in Region 14C
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott