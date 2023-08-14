Minnesota Opinion: A plea to put guns away responsibly

In just a few weeks, hunting season will open in Minnesota . Hunters will start with small game, such as doves, squirrels and grouse, but eventually, they will chase pheasants, sit in duck blinds, put out big spreads of goose decoys and, of course, take aim at white-tailed deer.

Some of these hunters will be teenagers, and we suspect that many — perhaps most — of these young hunters already have participated in competitive trap shooting, which is the state's fastest-growing high school sport.

The numbers, quite frankly, are stunning.

Minnesota Opinion editorial West Central Tribune graphic

More Minnesota Opinion







What began in Minnesota in 2008 as an experiment with three teams and just 30 student participants has grown to 340 teams and 8,000 athletes in the spring 2023 league season. Other states have followed Minnesota's lead, and nationwide, more than 250,000 students have pulled the trigger an estimated 200 million times in sanctioned practices and competitions.

And here's the kicker to that amazing success story: Nationwide, there have been ZERO accidental shootings during high school competitions. Zero injuries — other than a few bruised shoulders from shotgun recoil.

ADVERTISEMENT

There's a reason for this perfect track record. Yes, these kids are under constant adult supervision, but they also must complete a rigorous firearms safety course that hammers home the basic rules of handling guns.



Treat every weapon as if it is loaded.

When handling a gun, always point it in a safe direction.

Identify your target and know what lies beyond it.

Keep the safety on and your finger outside the trigger guard until you are ready to fire.

With these lessons learned, and with a healthy respect gained for firearms (and zero tolerance for careless mistakes), it doesn't really matter if these students become adept at breaking clay targets. By mastering the rules of firearms safety, they're already winners.

Sadly, some kids don't live long enough to learn these rules. Too many childhoods are cut short — and survivors' lives are irrevocably damaged — because an adult gun owner got careless.

That's what seems to have happened last Saturday in St. Paul, when 12-year-old Markee Jones was accidentally shot and killed by a 14-year-old whom the family has identified as Markee's older brother. The tragedy remains under investigation, but the family says someone left a loaded handgun in the home of the boys' grandmother, where the shooting occurred.

We won't jump to any conclusions about this tragedy, but it should go without saying that NO ONE should EVER leave a loaded firearm in a place where a child could find it. Never.

Just as teenagers on high school trap teams know that it is never OK to leave a loaded shotgun lying across the tailgate of a pickup, every gun owner in Minnesota should know that if there are children in the house or any likelihood of a child visiting, then a loaded handgun can't be left under a pillow, wrapped in a T-shirt in a dresser drawer or on top of a bookshelf. Nor is it OK to keep a loaded shotgun under your bed or a loaded AR-15 in the darkest corner of your coat closet if there are children in your home.

In such circumstances, guns should be locked up in one location and ammunition secured in another.

To be clear: We're not saying people shouldn't have guns. We're not arguing for tighter gun control, red flag laws or bans on assault weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT

We're merely pointing out that from Jan. 1 through Aug. 1 of this year, accidental shootings by children have killed 85 people nationwide and injured another 159. And one-third of those shootings were caused by children under the age of 6.

That's appalling.

Massachusetts is the only state that requires all stored firearms to be locked up in some way. Minnesota, as is the case in about half the states, prohibits negligent storage of a weapon in a place where a child is likely to find it, and you can face criminal and/or civil penalties if a child hurts himself/herself or someone else with your gun.

In other words, Minnesota relies on gun owners to be smart, to think about their household environment and secure their weapons accordingly. But not everyone does so.

Part of the problem is that while would-be hunters are required to pass a firearms safety course, that rule doesn't apply to gun purchasers. If you can pass the criminal background check, you don't have to prove any knowledge of safe firearms handling before you buy a rifle, shotgun or handgun.

The good news is that safety training is widely available. Even if you don't intend to carry your handgun in public, there's great value in taking a “Permit to Carry” course. Or, if you prefer, adults (even those who have zero interest in hunting) can take the Minnesota firearms safety course online at huntercourse.com/usa/minnesota . The cost is $24.95, and it's a great investment.

In America, gun ownership is both a right and a responsibility, and the best way to protect your loved ones is to have a self-imposed zero-tolerance policy for careless handling and gun storage. Set rules for yourself and your household, and make sure those rules are followed 100% of the time.