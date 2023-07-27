Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, July 27

Opinion Editorials

Minnesota Opinion: Add 'alarming' to Minnesota's 'horrific' fentanyl crisis

From the editorial: "As the Minnesota Poison Control System pointed out, 'No one wants a child to be exposed to a life-threatening substance.'" But they are at an alarming rate.

Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
Today at 6:01 AM

Minnesota ’s crisis with opioid addiction and fentanyl was already “horrific,” in the assessment of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, speaking this month during an exclusive interview with the Duluth News Tribune.

To that we can now add “alarming.”

Minnesota Opinion editorial
On the same day, as Walz’s visit to Duluth, the Minnesota Poison Control System sounded an alarm over a rise it has been tracking in very young children, some just learning to walk, being exposed to and harmed by opioids, such as fentanyl, statewide.

“Since 2022, (we have) been contacted about 66 children under the age of 3, including those just learning to cruise or that put their hands in their mouths, who have presented to Minnesota hospitals due to exposure to opioids,” Dr. Travis Olives, associate medical director for the poison control system, said in a statement July 20. “All required medical care, and a wide range of symptoms and severity of illness were reported to us. But there are likely many more that were not reported.”

Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opioid often added to other illicit substances, including other opioids, and often without the drug user’s knowledge. The results have become increasingly tragic. Fentanyl is involved in the majority of opioid-related overdose deaths in Minnesota, according to the state attorney general’s office and department of health, and opioid overdose deaths have spiked dramatically here, from 342 in 2018 to 978 in 2021. That’s an alarming 186% increase in just three years. Nonfatal overdoses also have dramatically risen, by 127%, from 1,913 in 2018 to 4,349 in 2021.

“And when you have the fentanyl and the drugs, you have the guns,” Walz said in the interview with News Tribune Editorial Page Editor Chuck Frederick and News Tribune Editor Rick Lubbers. The Opinion page and newsroom operate independently.

The worsening situation is a big reason why Minnesota legislators this year approved $300 million for public safety while also increasing Local Government Aid to cities like Duluth.

“Let’s not get to the point where people are addicted and in a mental health crisis on the street at 2 a.m., threatening somebody with a knife or a gun,” Walz said. Minnesota needs to increase “background work around mental health (and) background work around chemical dependency, because this fentanyl and everything else with it is horrific. You talk to young people, like they know people (affected. They say) it probably wouldn’t hurt to have Narcan at parties. I mean, that is a world of difference from just 10 years ago.”

As the Minnesota Poison Control System pointed out, “No one wants a child to be exposed to a life-threatening substance,” even if such incidents, which happen most often at home, “are probably not intentional.”

Minnesota is seeing “an alarming rise” in such incidents, the Minnesota Poison Control System reported.

“It’s essential to keep opioids and other harmful substances away from children and to keep children away from areas and surfaces where they are used,” Dr. Olives further stated. “Even better, consider getting help for addiction — and do not have or use these substances in locations where they may be accidentally ingested by little ones. … It’s essential to thoroughly clean any spaces and places where fentanyl or other opioids may be within reach of an infant or toddler – and not leave drugs or other potentially dangerous items within reach.”

Symptoms of opioid exposure include sleepiness or decreased alertness; unresponsiveness; slow, shallow, or altogether absent breathing; vomiting, which may be inhaled if a child is too sleepy to prevent it; blue-shaded skin, another sign of poor breathing; and small pupils.

It shouldn’t have to be said, and it’s also both horrific and alarming that the poison control system felt the need to state it last week: Children should always be under the care of someone who is safe and sober. Also, if you suspect a child has been exposed to fentanyl or any other opioids and exhibits any symptoms, call 911 and seek medical attention immediately.

This Minnesota Opinion editorial is the viewpoint of the Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board.

