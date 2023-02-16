99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Editorials

Minnesota Opinion: Anti-business Minnesota blows it again

From the editorial: "Raw emotions followed the announcement Thursday by Huber Engineered Woods ... that it was abandoning plans to build a nearly half-billion-dollar plant in Cohasset."

Boswell plant
Minnesota Power's Boswell Energy Center accounts for about 55% of Cohasset's tax base. What will replace that with Boswell expected to be shut down by 2035?
(2009 Duluth News Tribune file photo)
Opinion by Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
February 16, 2023 11:43 AM

As challenging as it might be to find just the right words to express so much frustration, while also remaining composed, officials across Northeastern Minnesota got yet another chance to try last week after Minnesota was shown to be, once again, anti-business and unwelcoming of private investment and jobs-creating, economy-boosting, prosperity-bringing projects.

Minnesota Opinion editorial
Minnesota Opinion editorial
West Central Tribune graphic
More Opinion:
Family
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Trust, but verify on paid family/medical leave plan
But government can't allow perfection to be the enemy of the good. Minnesotans should be able to keep the lights on and the refrigerator full as they care for their loved ones.
March 05, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Rochester Post Bulletin Editorial Board
030123.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Minnesota taxpayers clutching their wallets this legislative session
From the editorial: "It’s already a frightening, costly ... (session) for all of us who’ll be made to pay for free spending and the resulting bulging state government via higher taxes, steeper fees, and more."
March 01, 2023 06:27 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S.
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Refreshing, stunning ... and in short supply
From the editorial: Character is put on display on sport's biggest stage, and in a contest closer to home.
February 24, 2023 06:19 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
People on a mine tour on the 27th level of the mine board a train at Soudan Underground Mine State Park in Soudan Thursday aftenoon. (Clint Austin / Forum News Service)
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Deep dive a must into Minnesota permitting, environmental reviews
From the editorial: "Reasonable timelines and costs, adequate environmental protections, and certainty and predictability for companies and corporations ... isn’t too much to ask."
February 20, 2023 06:20 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
Load More

The words the officials came up with were strong and yet (mostly) reserved and respectful, including “devastating,” “irritating,” “disappointed,” and “angry.” Cutting perhaps deepest, Sen. Rob Farnsworth, R-Hibbing, said the moment was “not surprising.”

Raw emotions followed the announcement Thursday by Huber Engineered Woods of Charlotte, North Carolina, that it was abandoning plans to build a nearly half-billion-dollar plant in Cohasset to produce oriented strand board, or OSB, used for constructing homes. The project was expected to bring 158 good-paying, much-needed jobs and “massive economic activity,” in the words of the city of Cohasset, while also bolstering the region’s logging and trucking industries and offsetting the coming loss of of the Boswell Energy Center, which has been ordered to go coal-free by the state.

Huber’s announcement came just days after a Minnesota state appeals court opened the door to a rigorous and lengthy environmental review. The process so far, including state legislation, had said the expensive review wouldn’t be necessary for Huber to begin construction and operations.

“Huber Engineered Woods has been driven out of our state due to the anti-business climate,” Farnsworth said in a statement. “We continue to see administrative hurdles, and delays have just become part of the standard process of starting a new business (in Minnesota). Whether it's a federal mining ban or a local lawsuit, we are not a state that is welcoming or supportive of the jobs that we need to keep our economy going.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Republican Congressman Pete Stauber of Hermantown called it “an indictment on Minnesota’s anti-jobs approach to development.”

“Our home is turning into California before our very eyes. Investment and jobs move out of state thanks to the far-left agenda by our state government and environmentalists weaponizing frivolous lawsuits against us. Minnesota chose to become one of the least-friendly places to do business, and it does not have to be this way,” Stauber said in a statement. “Whether it be local, state, or federal compliance, it is too hard to permit a project. We are falling behind. Our foreign adversaries, and especially Communist China, are using their natural resources and industrial base to their advantage. Meanwhile, we can’t even build a nickel processing facility next to some of the highest grade ore in the world or build a wood products mill in the heart of the wood basket.”

The Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board approved $15 million to help make Huber’s state-of-the-art facility happen on more than 400 acres in southwest Itasca County.

"Our agency invested extensive time, energy and resources to bring this project to fruition. We are extremely disappointed,” IRRRB Commissioner Ida Rukavina said, also in a statement. “Our agency was eagerly looking forward to welcoming Huber to our manufacturing economy and the positive impacts the new facility could have had on the region’s timber and construction trades industries.”

More Opinion:
Editorial FSA
Opinion
Minnesota Opinion: Minnesota’s bulging surplus means now’s the time to invest in workforce, college access
The Minnesota State system request for $350 million in additional funding would freeze tuition and train more desperately needed workers.
January 17, 2023 06:35 AM
 · 
By  Forum Editorial Board
110922.N.FF.FISCHBACH.2
Opinion
Mike McFeely: Nice try, Rep. Fischbach, but we're calling B.S.
Minnesota's Seventh District Rep. Fischbach, R-Paynesville, voted against infrastructure bill, but wants credit for Moorhead underpass project
December 27, 2022 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
WCTrib.com Polls page.
Opinion
WCTrib.com Polls - November 2022
A summary page of recent polls on WCTrib.com.
November 29, 2022 09:02 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCTrib.com Polls page.
Opinion
WCTrib.com Polls - September-October 2022
A summary page of recent polls on WCTrib.com.
November 02, 2022 11:15 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCTrib.com Polls page.
Opinion
WCTrib.com Polls - May-August 2022
A summary page of recent polls on WCTrib.com.
August 01, 2022 02:51 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
clock time stock art.jpg
Opinion
Shift work health risks may linger after workers return to regular schedules
Shift work increases your risk of health issues, such as diabetes and heart disease. A new study shows that even when you return to a regular schedule, elevated health risks may continue. Get the details including what you can do to help reduce those risks in this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion" with Viv Williams.
July 14, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minn.
Opinion
Amy Klobuchar commentary: Let’s cherish our democracy this Fourth of July
For centuries, our ongoing desire to create a more perfect union has made us stronger, helping us move forward as one nation despite our differences.
July 04, 2022 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Nelda Lugo, 63, holds a photo of her, granddaughters Eliana Garcia, 9, left, and Janel Garcia, 11. Eliana was killed in the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Opinion
Ruben Navarrette commentary: Mexican-Americans take center stage in Uvalde massacre, to their horror
Summary: Meanwhile, as Uvalde residents bury the victims, Latinos are asking thorny questions: Was race a factor in the slow police response, or in the fact that parents were ignored, scolded and manhandled? What if this had been a mostly White school in a wealthy suburb? Do you suppose White parents would have been handcuffed for trying to save their children?
June 03, 2022 08:59 AM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
A Pro-Life Supporter
Opinion
Ruben Navarrette commentary: Supreme Court leak on draft of abortion decision gives pause
Summary: In response to a leak of a draft majority Supreme Court opinion by Justice Samuel Alito that would strike down Roe v. Wade — the landmark 1973 decision that guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights — many Americans don't know what to think.
May 11, 2022 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
Opinion
Navarrette commentary: Carlson turned Fox News into grievance central for white people who feel victimized
Summary: Newsflash: Cable TV news is a sandbox run by white folks that is plagued by systemic racism from both liberals and conservatives.
May 09, 2022 08:38 AM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette

“This BS has got to end,” stated Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids. “I don’t blame Huber one bit for their decision, but Minnesota cannot continue to kill businesses and jobs time after time after time after time. Democrat leadership and this war on businesses are going to be the death of us if we don’t change how we do things. …

“To Huber, we say thank you … for trying … (and) for suffering through our crushing political and regulatory climate as long as you did. You truly were a perfect partner for northern Minnesota. We regret the way this ended.”

All of Minnesota can share in that regret. In particular, Cohasset, where the Boswell plant accounts for 55% of the city’s tax base and where there are now no prospects for replacing that when Boswell is expected to close by 2035. Permitting and legal challenges from environmental organizations doomed the Huber project, according to the city.

“We are frustrated, disappointed, and angry, but we won’t waver in our work to reshape our community,” Cohasset Mayor Andy MacDonell stated Thursday. “Today’s announcement makes one thing crystal clear: Cohasset cannot overcome the retirement of the Boswell plant alone. It is now more critical than ever that the Governor, the legislature, and all our regional partners bring every resource they can to the table to support our community through this transition. … OSB technology was first produced in our region and is used in construction across the world. If we can’t produce OSB in Northern Minnesota where it was pioneered, where does that leave our regional economy?”

ADVERTISEMENT

This Minnesota Opinion editorial is the viewpoint of the Duluth News Tribune. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

What To Read Next
FILE PHOTO: Scott Adams, the creator of the cartoon character "Dilbert".
Editorials
American Opinion: 'Dilbert' creator isn't a victim of cancel culture but of the free market
March 06, 2023 06:43 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
OPED-FENTANYL-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
American Opinion: Washington must act to stop fentanyl deaths
March 04, 2023 06:03 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
Newly announced Republican candidate for President Nikki Haley during a town hall on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Exeter, New Hampshire.
Editorials
American Opinion: Nikki Haley's 'test' idea is a nonstarter, but America's aged leadership is an issue
March 03, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown