99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Editorials

Minnesota Opinion: Declare Minnesota what it is, a mining-friendly state

From the editorial: "The same environmental reviews and permitting processes that have left the Iron Range with both successful mining and some of the cleanest water in the state can be trusted to continue ensuring responsible operations."

032423.op.dnt.editpic.jpg
Hundreds of pro-mining supporters march to a public hearing at Virginia High School after a 2017 rally at Field of Dreams Park in Virginia organized by people supporting copper-nickel mining.
Duluth News Tribune file photo
Opinion by Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
Today at 6:16 AM

Of course Minnesota is a mining-friendly state. We’ve been successfully mining here for more than a century and a half, the industry fueling our state economy, propping up our schools, and defining us. Minnesota mining has been credited for being a key to victory in two world wars. If it wasn’t for Minnesota mining, the bustle and activity at the port of Duluth-Superior, the largest on the Great Lakes, would be a shadow of itself.

Minnesota Opinion editorial
Minnesota Opinion editorial
West Central Tribune graphic
MINNESOTA OPINION
March 29, 2022 12:53 PM
State Patrol
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Minnesota state troopers continue to be underpaid
From the editorial: "Competitive pay can ... (ensure that) badly needed, dedicated troopers can be recruited and retained to replace those who’ve left or are leaving, whether via retirement or for better opportunities."
March 23, 2023 06:43 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
Minnesota Capitol
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Don't delay overdue capital investments -- pay cash now
This is one of those rare circumstances when all of us (well, almost all of us) want the same things. Clean water. Top-notch universities and community colleges. Safe highways, railroads and airports. Quality housing for disabled veterans.
March 14, 2023 06:53 AM
 · 
By  Rochester Post Bulletin Editorial Board
Family
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Trust, but verify on paid family/medical leave plan
But government can't allow perfection to be the enemy of the good. Minnesotans should be able to keep the lights on and the refrigerator full as they care for their loved ones.
March 05, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Rochester Post Bulletin Editorial Board
Load More

It seems unnecessary, but the Minnesota Legislature this year is considering action to officially and formally declare our state as “mining-friendly.” Five of 18 authors of the bill in the House are from Northeastern Minnesota. All five Senate authors represent northern districts. There are both GOP and DFL supporters.

“Mining is the bread and butter of our region, supporting our main streets and family livelihoods,” Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, a House co-author, said in an exclusive statement in response to a request for comment from the News Tribune Opinion page. “Minnesota has been an innovative state in numerous respects, and the developments on the Iron Range over the past century helped build the infrastructure of this country, contributed to victory in World Wars, and brought us from no cars, to cars, to Mars.

“As we explore new minerals and advance new innovative techniques, we ought to keep leading the way. State law stating that Minnesota is a mining-friendly state would send a strong message about our commitment to preserving our mining heritage, taking advantage of opportunities before us now, and looking ahead to the future so our region can thrive and prosper for generations to come.”

“For a long time everyone in this state knew how important mining was and what it did,” Rep. Spencer Igo, R-Wabana Township (about 15 miles north of Grand Rapids), the chief author of the bill in the House, said in an interview this week with the Duluth News Tribune Opinion page. “We need to make that message heard again. … We’re sitting on the resources to continue to build our state’s economy, our country, and our world again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The measure hasn’t received a hearing in either legislative chamber. Bear in mind, though, this is a budget year in St. Paul with a focus on state spending. Declaring the state mining-friendly involves no spending. Rep. Igo expects more traction next year in a policy session.

In the House, the bill ( H.F. 344 ) was referred to the Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy committee. The Senate version ( S.F. 305 ) was referred to the Environment, Climate, and Legacy committee. It’s far from dead.

“It’s very simple policy, but the policy actually means a lot,” Igo said. “When the DNR or the state of Minnesota, the MPCA, or even DEED is working with a mining company, (they’d) have to remember that in statute — it’s almost like a mission statement — (it says) we are a mining-friendly state. So our job is to help find the way to secure development of our mineral resources following our best practices, which we have. … We need to educate people.”

Resistance to mining, led largely by Twin Cities environmentalists, has, of course, been to the prospect of copper-nickel mining, its metals needed for a transition to clean energy but its operations rife with pollution and degradation elsewhere and in the past. It seems reasonable to expect that the same environmental reviews and permitting processes that have left the Iron Range with both successful mining and some of the cleanest water in the state can be trusted to continue ensuring responsible operations. Disappointingly, though, blanket moratoriums and closed-minded politics are blocking even modern mining, often without any consideration at all for a project’s details or plans.

More Opinion
Editorial FSA
Opinion
Minnesota Opinion: Minnesota’s bulging surplus means now’s the time to invest in workforce, college access
The Minnesota State system request for $350 million in additional funding would freeze tuition and train more desperately needed workers.
January 17, 2023 06:35 AM
 · 
By  Forum Editorial Board
110922.N.FF.FISCHBACH.2
Opinion
Mike McFeely: Nice try, Rep. Fischbach, but we're calling B.S.
Minnesota's Seventh District Rep. Fischbach, R-Paynesville, voted against infrastructure bill, but wants credit for Moorhead underpass project
December 27, 2022 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
WCTrib.com Polls page.
Opinion
WCTrib.com Polls - November 2022
A summary page of recent polls on WCTrib.com.
November 29, 2022 09:02 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCTrib.com Polls page.
Opinion
WCTrib.com Polls - September-October 2022
A summary page of recent polls on WCTrib.com.
November 02, 2022 11:15 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCTrib.com Polls page.
Opinion
WCTrib.com Polls - May-August 2022
A summary page of recent polls on WCTrib.com.
August 01, 2022 02:51 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
clock time stock art.jpg
Opinion
Shift work health risks may linger after workers return to regular schedules
Shift work increases your risk of health issues, such as diabetes and heart disease. A new study shows that even when you return to a regular schedule, elevated health risks may continue. Get the details including what you can do to help reduce those risks in this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion" with Viv Williams.
July 14, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minn.
Opinion
Amy Klobuchar commentary: Let’s cherish our democracy this Fourth of July
For centuries, our ongoing desire to create a more perfect union has made us stronger, helping us move forward as one nation despite our differences.
July 04, 2022 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Nelda Lugo, 63, holds a photo of her, granddaughters Eliana Garcia, 9, left, and Janel Garcia, 11. Eliana was killed in the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Opinion
Ruben Navarrette commentary: Mexican-Americans take center stage in Uvalde massacre, to their horror
Summary: Meanwhile, as Uvalde residents bury the victims, Latinos are asking thorny questions: Was race a factor in the slow police response, or in the fact that parents were ignored, scolded and manhandled? What if this had been a mostly White school in a wealthy suburb? Do you suppose White parents would have been handcuffed for trying to save their children?
June 03, 2022 08:59 AM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
A Pro-Life Supporter
Opinion
Ruben Navarrette commentary: Supreme Court leak on draft of abortion decision gives pause
Summary: In response to a leak of a draft majority Supreme Court opinion by Justice Samuel Alito that would strike down Roe v. Wade — the landmark 1973 decision that guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights — many Americans don't know what to think.
May 11, 2022 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
Opinion
Navarrette commentary: Carlson turned Fox News into grievance central for white people who feel victimized
Summary: Newsflash: Cable TV news is a sandbox run by white folks that is plagued by systemic racism from both liberals and conservatives.
May 09, 2022 08:38 AM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette

“I grew up in the home of a miner and know firsthand how important this industry is,” Sen. Rob Farnsworth, R-Hibbing, also a co-author of the measure, told the Duluth News Tribune Opinion page. “This bill isn’t binding, but it better defines what mining means to our state. It would shape the way agencies approach mining projects, from what sometimes feels like an adversarial role to a more open position. If the position of the state is that we are mining-friendly, then agencies should approach their role in regard to mining from that perspective. … It has little chance of passing this year, but as we are learning, it sometimes takes years to change minds.”

“This bill says Minnesota’s doors are open to safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly mining, that these things can co-exist in our state,” said Rep. Jeff Dotseth, R-Kettle River, also a co-author. “We support our hard-working laborers. (The bill) also helps us have a healthy conversation about the best ways we can be pro-minerals and pro-workforce in Minnesota. … Let’s take advantage of modern mining technology that’s efficient and environmentally friendly to deliver good-paying jobs, give young families reasons to stay, and stabilize our future.”

Minnesota clearly is mining-friendly. Always has been. And it’s OK for our elected state lawmakers to be brave enough to say so and to fully support an industry that has meant so much to our state and its economy, well-being, and way of life, whether with the passage of a formal declaration this year or next session.

This Minnesota Opinion editorial is the viewpoint of the Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

What To Read Next
Mexico fentanyl
Editorials
American Opinion: Fentanyl crisis won’t be solved by indulging in violent fantasies of bombing Mexico
March 24, 2023 06:54 AM
 · 
By  Orange County Register Editorial Board
A jet waits to take off before the setting sun at DFW Airport, Feb. 15, 2023.
Editorials
American Opinion: Is it time for a national no-fly list for unruly passengers?
March 22, 2023 06:10 AM
 · 
By  Dallas Morning News Editorial
U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on "The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress," in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C, on March 7, 2023.
Editorials
American Opinion: The Fed needs to keep hiking despite SVB turmoil
March 21, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Chase Thompson 2 - DSC_6957.JPG
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 24, 2023
March 24, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME2MAIN
College
Gophers' third-period flurry brings swift end to Canisius upset bid
March 23, 2023 11:54 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME1MAIN
College
SCSU goaltending, penalty kill lifts Huskies into regional championship
March 23, 2023 08:43 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten