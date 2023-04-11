99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Editorials

Minnesota Opinion: Dodge County solar farm is a smart and sensible step forward

From the editorial: By comparison to other typical developments, a field of solar panels seems relatively benign – and indeed preferable to the urban sprawl that continues to claim farmland all over southeast Minnesota.

Solar panels file photo
Solar panels
(John M. Steiner / Forum News Service file photo)<br/>
Opinion by Rochester Post Bulletin Editorial Board
Today at 6:45 AM

On Feb. 7, Gov. Tim Walz signed into law a bill requiring 100% of Minnesota's electricity to be produced carbon-free by 2040.

This is an aggressive plan, and not everyone supports it. If Minnesota's political winds shift to the right a few years from now, then it's entirely possible that the pace of our move toward “green” energy could slow dramatically.

But for now it's full speed ahead in the pursuit of clean energy, which means Minnesota will need more solar panels and wind turbines. A lot more — and the clock is ticking.

That's why we support the plan to build what would be (temporarily) the state's largest solar-generating facility on about 1,500 acres of land southwest of Byron. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission granted a site permit for the project on March 9, and if it is built as planned, this array of solar panels would generate enough electricity to power 30,000 homes.

Economically, this is a win-win for our region. The proposed solar farm will lease land from property owners for 35 years. The solar panels will be installed and owned by EDF Renewables, which will pay those landowners an estimated $65 million over the duration of that lease.

That translates to more than $1,000 per acre annually, which is far more than a crop farmer can earn in even a great year for corn and soybeans, and roughly four times the $268 per acre that Dodge County cropland rented for in 2022.

Guaranteed income, with no costs for seed, fertilizer, equipment or fuel? That's tough to turn down.

Still, change can be uncomfortable, especially when it potentially pits neighbor against neighbor and alters the landscape that people see from their front porch or their kitchen window.

Not all landowners and residents in this area will benefit financially from the solar farm. Some of those who won't are less than thrilled at the prospect of seeing solar panels where they once saw fields of corn, soybeans or prairie grasses. Solar panels, like wind turbines, tend to be a lot prettier (or at least more tolerable) to those who receive income from them. Furthermore, proximity to a solar farm has been shown to negatively affect a home's resale price by an average of 1.5%.

These are legitimate concerns, but the project near Byron could become a proving ground for techniques that will make solar farms more attractive and “natural.” The Public Utilities Commission put together a vegetation management planning group to incorporate native grasses and pollinator-friendly vegetation into the Byron solar project.

Will that effort succeed? There are no guarantees. Previous attempts to “naturalize” solar farms have largely failed. Planting and maintaining native vegetation is a lot of work under the best of circumstances, and we suspect that trying to do so amid thousands of solar panels will be a major challenge.

But the hard truth of the matter is that rural Minnesota is a commodity-producing landscape, and that production process often involves sounds, smells and sights that are less than idyllic. Cattle feedlots, turkey barns and hog containment buildings play a big role in our state's economy, and when a landowner pursues a new economic opportunity, nearby neighbors often must endure increased truck traffic, noise, dust and objectionable smells.

By comparison, a field of solar panels seems relatively benign – and indeed preferable to the urban sprawl that continues to claim farmland all over southeast Minnesota. People who complain that the solar project will take more than 1,000 acres of prime land out of crop production should consider the expansions of Byron, Stewartville, Rochester and Kasson over the past 20 years. We rather like the notion that 1,500 acres of rural land will get a long rest from crop production without being carved up into 3-acre lots for 5,000-square-foot mansions.

Finally, if you're still unconvinced that an industrial-scale solar farm is a good fit for our region, then consider what happened last year at Xcel Energy's Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant. A leak resulted in the spill of 400,000 galllons of contaminated water – an accident that the public didn't learn about for a month after it happened. Then another leak happened, this time forcing the plant to shut down for repairs.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the underground “plume of contamination” has not spread beyond the plant boundaries or reached any drinking water supplies, so it appears that a major crisis has been averted.

Still, incidents like this one make a good argument for solar power. Solar panels don't leak. They can't melt down. They produce no smoke. And, unlike wind turbines, they make no noise, cast no shadows and don't light up the night sky with flashing red lights.

We've grown accustomed to wind turbines in this part of Minnesota. We suspect that the same thing will happen with solar farms, and we like the idea that the sun might soon be lighting our homes, powering our air conditioners and putting a charge into our electric cars.

This Minnesota Opinion editorial is the viewpoint of the Rochester Post Bulletin.

