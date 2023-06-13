Minnesota Opinion: Dogs biting mail carriers is no punchline

Minnesota mail carriers were bitten by dogs 86 times in 2022, according to numbers released last week by the U.S. Postal Service. That included two times each in Duluth, Moose Lake, and Hibbing and one time each in Aurora, Cloquet, Grand Rapids, and International Falls.

Of course, that’s also 86 times too often, even if numbers of incidents are trending downward. The more than 5,800 carriers bitten nationally in 2020 dropped to more than 5,400 in 2021 and to more than 5,300 last year.

To emphasize the seriousness of these attacks and the need for dog owners to do more to ensure their animals are secured while carriers are making their rounds, the U.S. Postal Service sponsored Dog Bite Awareness Week last week. The theme was, “Even good dogs have bad days.” For all the Postal Service's ongoing challenges in recent years with slow mail, budget shortfalls, and more, dogs attacking carriers remains a persistent one not to be overlooked.

“When letter carriers deliver mail in our communities, dogs that are not secured or leashed can become a nemesis and unpredictable,” Leeann Theriault, USPS employee safety and health awareness manager, said in a June 1 statement to news outlets, including to the Duluth News Tribune Opinion page. “Help us deliver your mail safely by keeping your dog secure and out of the way before your carrier arrives.”

There’s no reason for postal employees to be suffering dog bites once every 15 seconds, each attack leaving “trauma and scarring (and) a lasting impact on our carriers,” as the USPS said in a statement during awareness week last year. Making that worse is the reality that “dog attacks and bites are 100 percent preventable when dog owners remain vigilant and properly restrain” their animals."

The preventable incidents happen despite carriers knowing that any dog can bite, even those that don’t seem aggressive, and despite carriers being trained to respect a dog’s territory, to not startle a dog, to keep their eyes on any dog they see, to make noise or rattle a fence to alert a dog when entering a yard, to never attempt to pet or feed a dog, and to place their foot against an outward swinging door to prevent a dog from escaping.

“Dogs are generally protective of their turf, and dog owners have an important responsibility to control them to ensure safe mail delivery,” the USPS said in the statement. “Most people know the approximate time their letter carrier arrives every day. Securing your dog before the carrier approaches your property will minimize any potentially dangerous interactions.”

More specifically, the USPS urges dog owners to keep their pets inside or behind a fence, away from the door or in another room, or on a leash when the mail carrier is expected. In addition, pet owners should remind children not to take mail directly from a letter carrier as the dog may view the carrier as a threat to the child.

“When our mail carriers are bitten, it is usually a ‘good dog’ that had not previously behaved in a menacing way,” USPS Occupational Safety and Health Senior Director Linda DeCarlo said. “In 2022, too many aggressive dogs impacted the lives of our employees while delivering the mail. Please help us reduce that number by being a responsible pet owner who secures their dog as we deliver the mail.”

Finally, the USPS offered this warning, not only to dog owners: "When a carrier feels unsafe, mail service could be halted — not only for the dog owner, but for the entire neighborhood. When mail service is stopped, mail must be picked up at the Post Office. Service will not be restored until the aggressive dog is properly restrained."

Put simply, one bite is too many. More than 5,300 across the U.S. and 86 in Minnesota — in 2022 alone — is a warning siren that demands to be answered and taken seriously by pet owners acting responsibly.