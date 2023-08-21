Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Editorials

Minnesota Opinion: Don't get cross with the school crossing guards

It's a dangerous job, and the roads are filled with too many distracted and impatient drivers.

With the help of their teacher and crossing guards, Willmar kindergarten students walk Monday across Lakeland Drive Southeast in Willmar to the Kandiyohi County YMCA for water safety lessons, part of the summer school program.
With the help of their teacher and crossing guards, Willmar kindergarten students walk Monday across Lakeland Drive Southeast in Willmar to the Kandiyohi County YMCA for water safety lessons, part of the summer school program.
Erica Dischino / Tribune photo
Opinion by Rochester Post Bulletin Editorial Board
Today at 6:12 AM

Remember the late great Jerry Van Dyke?

Minnesota Opinion editorial
Minnesota Opinion editorial
West Central Tribune graphic
More Minnesota Opinion

The younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, Jerry is best known in in these parts for his television role as Luther Van Dam, assistant coach of the Minnesota State Screaming Eagles football team in the hit series “Coach.” Its nine-year run ended in 1997.

But more than three decades earlier, Van Dyke appeared in an episode of “The Andy Griffith Show” in the role of Jerry, an itinerant banjo player who is hired as a temporary fill-in for the absent Deputy Barney Fife.

It doesn't go well. In one scene, Jerry serves as a school crossing guard. After much confusion and several near-misses with passing motorists on the suddenly busy streets of Mayberry, a young girl takes Jerry's hand and patiently escorts him safely across the street.

It's great comedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

But with a new school year about to begin, we'd like to remind drivers (and bicyclists, scooter riders, motorcyclists and even joggers) that there's nothing funny about crosswalk safety. Or school zone safety. Or school bus safety.

On Aug. 7, several school crossing guards in Rochester addressed the city council about the increasing hazards they face on the job — hazards which, of course, are also faced by the children that crossing guards mean to protect.

Crossing guards endure heat, cold, rain, wind and snow, usually without a place to take shelter during slow moments. The pay isn't great — around $15 an hour — and the hazards they face are real. And, as was recounted at the council meeting, too often they endure disrespect and profanity from angry motorists who don't want to stop for 30 seconds as kids cross the street.

Crossing Guard
Seven below zero, and we're not talking wind-chill here, is seriously cold to be standing outside. Yvette Kern, a crossing guard at Holy Spirit School, uses her stop sign to block the wind.
Post Bulletin file photo

We won't tell you that there's been an epidemic of tragic accidents in school crosswalks, because there hasn't been; however, bus drivers and crossing guards are reporting more close calls with drivers who ignore bus stop arms or speed through crosswalks and school zones when students are present. Nationwide, you don't have to dig very hard to find news accounts of children and crossing guards being injured or killed in crosswalks.

Minnesota and the Rochester school district are spending money to combat this growing problem. In the past two years, the state has spent nearly $100 million to equip buses with cameras that capture the license plates of drivers who ignore stop arms, and Rochester has spent nearly $11,000 on handheld flashing stop signs and high-visibility, light-up vests for crossing guards.

We applaud those investments, but ultimately, the fate of students and crossing guards depends primarily on one thing: Driver attention.

Yes, there are reckless, lawless drivers who cause accidents by deliberately ignoring speed limits, school bus stop arms and other basic rules of the road, but we're convinced that the biggest hazard on our city streets (and our county roads, state highways and interstate highways) is distracted driving.

One look at the drive-thru lines at Starbucks, McDonald's, Culver's, Taco Bell and 50 other places in Rochester will tell you that a lot of people are eating and drinking in the cars. They are on their phones. They listen to podcasts. They use voice-to-text systems to reply to phone messages and emails (or they type on their phones and send messages the old-fashioned way). They fiddle with their GPS and their satellite radio systems. They have a dog on their lap. They are fussing with an unruly child in the back seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

We could go on and on, but you get the point. Drivers today have too many opportunities for distraction, and nationwide, nearly 4,000 people are dying each year in accidents caused by distracted driving, and another 350,000 are injured.

More Opinion
PGA: The Open Championship - Second Round
Pro
Every PGA Tour tournament should get a crack at being an elevated event, including the 3M Open
The 3M Open begins Thursday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.
Jul 25
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
SPORTS-WITH-JUSTIN-JEFFERSON-UNDER-WRAPS-1-SP.jpg
Pro
Dane Mizutani column: Can the Vikings defend their crown as NFC North champions?
With predictions on the rest of the league.
Jul 25
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Jake Wallin.jfif
Opinion
Midwest Opinion: Mourning a fallen police officer and struggles to understand an incomprehensible tragedy
Fargo not only mourns the loss of Officer Jake Wallin, killed in the line of duty, but also is coming to terms with shooting incidents that not long ago would be unimaginable.
Jul 22
 · 
By  The Forum Editorial Board
Burgum on CBS.png
Opinion
American Opinion: Can Doug Burgum save the Republican Party from Donald Trump?
Burgum will have to do something to break through the pack, which won’t be easy, especially since he won’t criticize Trump.
Jun 26
 · 
By  The Forum Editorial Board
Water boots.jpg
Opinion
Not sinking up to my knees in dirty clothes may require wearing rubber boots
Our farmyard is getting wetter by the day, thanks to a near-record amount of snowfall last winter and rain we didn't need this spring.
May 15
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
3205277+0B52DXJ0KvwFraERIbXRMQm0yYzg.jpg
Opinion
McFeely: In a fit of seriousness, Republicans introduce bill to secede from Minnesota
Bill would explore allowing border counties opportunity to join North Dakota or South Dakota
Apr 20
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
TrustWeek-1080x720-Steph.jpg
Opinion
Avoiding the desert: Why news subscriptions matter
Some news organizations, such as Forum Communications, have been able to continue investing in journalists and content while maintaining a hybrid mix of print and digital news delivery.
Apr 7
 · 
By  Stephanie Schroeder / Forum Communications
Donna Middleton.jpg
Opinion
Donna Middleton: The small side of journalism, or my career living large
Donna Middleton, news assistant at the West Central Tribune, is closing the book on a nearly 50-year career in journalism in west central Minnesota.
Mar 31
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Editorial FSA
Opinion
Minnesota Opinion: Minnesota’s bulging surplus means now’s the time to invest in workforce, college access
The Minnesota State system request for $350 million in additional funding would freeze tuition and train more desperately needed workers.
Jan 17
 · 
By  Forum Editorial Board
110922.N.FF.FISCHBACH.2
Opinion
Mike McFeely: Nice try, Rep. Fischbach, but we're calling B.S.
Minnesota's Seventh District Rep. Fischbach, R-Paynesville, voted against infrastructure bill, but wants credit for Moorhead underpass project
Dec 27, 2022
 · 
By  Mike McFeely

Light-up vests and stop-arm cameras are no substitute for an attentive driver who follows the speed limits, slows down in school zones and expects the unexpected when a group of 7-year-olds is standing on a street corner.

So turn off your phone for your morning commute. Save the egg-and-cheese biscuit for your walk in from the parking lot. Drink coffee at your desk, not while you're on the road. Leave a few minutes earlier if your route takes you through a school zone. And never, EVER attempt to read or respond to a text or email message while you're behind the wheel.

Finally, offer a friendly wave and a smile when your neighborhood crossing guard lowers the stop sign and waves you through. It's a tough job, but it doesn't have to be a thankless one.

This Minnesota Opinion editorial is the viewpoint of the Rochester Post Bulletin Editorial Board. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

What To Read Next
Northwestern running back Justin Jackson (21) rushes past Minnesota wide receiver Yale Van Dyne (87) during the first half Saturday, Nov. 18, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Now is the time to remind teams about the inappropriateness of hazing
2d ago
 · 
By  Grand Forks Herald Editorial Board
Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump
Editorials
American Opinion: Kevin McCarthy, it’s time to dump Trump and restore the Republican Party’s values
3d ago
 · 
By  The Fresno Bee Editorial Board
Kansas newspaper office
Editorials
American Opinion: Raid on Kansas newspaper was possibly illegal — and definitely troubling
3d ago
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
The Elrosa Saints dugout mobs teammate Jackson Peter after Peter delivered the game-winning hit in the Saints' 4-3 victory over Hadley in a Class C state first-round game on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Elrosa enjoys a walk-off win at state
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Regal pitcher Brandon Wedel reacts after getting the tag out at home in the bottom of the fourth inning during a Class C state first-round game against New York Mills on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Millers’ rally knocks out Regal
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.001.jpg
Prep
2023 Hengstler-Ranweiler Award: A fitting finish for Montevideo star
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
State Wrestling Finals 030423 001.jpg
Prep
2023 Hengstler-Ranweiler Award: An emotional time for Benson star
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott