Minnesota Opinion: Don't get cross with the school crossing guards

Remember the late great Jerry Van Dyke?

The younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, Jerry is best known in in these parts for his television role as Luther Van Dam, assistant coach of the Minnesota State Screaming Eagles football team in the hit series “Coach.” Its nine-year run ended in 1997.

But more than three decades earlier, Van Dyke appeared in an episode of “The Andy Griffith Show” in the role of Jerry, an itinerant banjo player who is hired as a temporary fill-in for the absent Deputy Barney Fife.

It doesn't go well. In one scene, Jerry serves as a school crossing guard. After much confusion and several near-misses with passing motorists on the suddenly busy streets of Mayberry, a young girl takes Jerry's hand and patiently escorts him safely across the street.

It's great comedy.

But with a new school year about to begin, we'd like to remind drivers (and bicyclists, scooter riders, motorcyclists and even joggers) that there's nothing funny about crosswalk safety. Or school zone safety. Or school bus safety.

On Aug. 7, several school crossing guards in Rochester addressed the city council about the increasing hazards they face on the job — hazards which, of course, are also faced by the children that crossing guards mean to protect.

Crossing guards endure heat, cold, rain, wind and snow, usually without a place to take shelter during slow moments. The pay isn't great — around $15 an hour — and the hazards they face are real. And, as was recounted at the council meeting, too often they endure disrespect and profanity from angry motorists who don't want to stop for 30 seconds as kids cross the street.

We won't tell you that there's been an epidemic of tragic accidents in school crosswalks, because there hasn't been; however, bus drivers and crossing guards are reporting more close calls with drivers who ignore bus stop arms or speed through crosswalks and school zones when students are present. Nationwide, you don't have to dig very hard to find news accounts of children and crossing guards being injured or killed in crosswalks.

Minnesota and the Rochester school district are spending money to combat this growing problem. In the past two years, the state has spent nearly $100 million to equip buses with cameras that capture the license plates of drivers who ignore stop arms, and Rochester has spent nearly $11,000 on handheld flashing stop signs and high-visibility, light-up vests for crossing guards.

We applaud those investments, but ultimately, the fate of students and crossing guards depends primarily on one thing: Driver attention.

Yes, there are reckless, lawless drivers who cause accidents by deliberately ignoring speed limits, school bus stop arms and other basic rules of the road, but we're convinced that the biggest hazard on our city streets (and our county roads, state highways and interstate highways) is distracted driving.

One look at the drive-thru lines at Starbucks, McDonald's, Culver's, Taco Bell and 50 other places in Rochester will tell you that a lot of people are eating and drinking in the cars. They are on their phones. They listen to podcasts. They use voice-to-text systems to reply to phone messages and emails (or they type on their phones and send messages the old-fashioned way). They fiddle with their GPS and their satellite radio systems. They have a dog on their lap. They are fussing with an unruly child in the back seat.

We could go on and on, but you get the point. Drivers today have too many opportunities for distraction, and nationwide, nearly 4,000 people are dying each year in accidents caused by distracted driving, and another 350,000 are injured.

Light-up vests and stop-arm cameras are no substitute for an attentive driver who follows the speed limits, slows down in school zones and expects the unexpected when a group of 7-year-olds is standing on a street corner.

So turn off your phone for your morning commute. Save the egg-and-cheese biscuit for your walk in from the parking lot. Drink coffee at your desk, not while you're on the road. Leave a few minutes earlier if your route takes you through a school zone. And never, EVER attempt to read or respond to a text or email message while you're behind the wheel.

Finally, offer a friendly wave and a smile when your neighborhood crossing guard lowers the stop sign and waves you through. It's a tough job, but it doesn't have to be a thankless one.