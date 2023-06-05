Minnesota Opinion: Don't restrict access, public use at Voyageurs National Park

Voyageurs National Park is not the Boundary Waters , where motor use is mostly prohibited. So a “Where did that come from?” proposal from the National Park Service this spring to begin restricting the longtime and long-accepted use of all-terrain vehicles in wintertime Voyageurs understandably and correctly is making waves and sparking opposition.

Any limiting of access and the use of a park — a public park — demands skepticism and backlash.

“The restrictive new Frozen Surface Use Plan is currently written to limit access,” U.S Rep. Pete Stauber of Hermantown said in an exclusive statement to the Duluth News Tribune Opinion page this week. “It is a direct attack on our way of life and harms our ability to recreate responsibly on our public lands and waters. … It also places an undue burden on individuals with disabilities who will now have even less access to the park.”

To its credit, the National Park Service this spring held public meetings on its proposed “Frozen Lake Surface Access and Use Plan,” and accepted written comments on the plan through Saturday, June 3 at parkplanning.nps.gov/VOYA-frozen .

There’s a lot to comment on. As proposed, the plan would ban ATV and UTV vehicles in many areas and otherwise limit their use to within 300 feet of designated “ice roads” plowed after the park’s big lakes freeze over, as the Duluth News Tribune reported in April. Because the ice roads only cover a small portion of the lakes, critics are correct to point out that the vehicles would thus be shut out of most of the 218,000-acre park. ATVs are often used by anglers and others during low-snow periods of winter, such as early ice in December and late ice in spring and during winters with little snow when snowmobiles won’t operate properly on the frozen lakes. Those most-vocally opposed then include northern-Minnesota resort operators, guides, and anglers.

The plan also calls for, among other things, the Park Service to begin charging for use of the ice roads to cover the cost of plowing them and keeping them open. And the plan would create a “low-use zone” for winter travel where all ATVs and UTVs would be banned entirely in the eastern two-thirds of Rainy Lake and all of Namakan, Sand Point, and Mukooda lakes within the park.

Perhaps worst of all, it’s not clear to stunned northern Minnesotans just why the National Park Service is suddenly moving forward with proposed restrictions.

“We’ve asked them if there’s been a problem with ATVs, and they say no,” Tim Watson, a longtime Kabetogama guide and former resort owner said in the Duluth News Tribune story. “We don’t know where this is coming from. … There’s a lot of unrest up here over this.”

Voyageurs officials did not immediately return the Duluth News Tribune's request to comment, either, on just why changes are being proposed now. The story did say the effort appears to be an attempt to bring Voyageurs in line with nationwide restrictions on off-road vehicle use in national parks. ATVs weren’t common when the park was established on Jan. 8, 1971, and the park’s enabling legislation didn’t include ATVs.

But Voyageurs, Minnesota’s only national park, isn’t like other national parks when it comes to its wintertime ice, snow, and traditional recreational uses. Its regulations appropriately shouldn’t be in line with elsewhere.

As Stauber said last week, “Voyageurs National Park is a crown jewel in our National Park System that showcases our iconic northern-Minnesota landscapes. … I have heard from many constituents who are angry about the plan as written, and I stand with them. Our northern-Minnesota economy is largely based on outdoor tourism, and the recreational multiple use of our public lands and waters at the park has been an economic driver for our communities for decades.”

Any proposal that threatens that demands skepticism and backlash — and rejection.