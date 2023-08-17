Minnesota Opinion: End DeJoy's, the USPS's war on local newspapers

The U.S. Postal Service continues to be no friend of local newspapers.

A series of national rate increases totaling double-digit percentages and the prioritizing of package deliveries over timely periodicals like newspapers have been challenging and difficult enough.

Now, the USPS has eliminated the use of sack containers for newspapers and other periodicals. Beginning this month, the post office began accepting newspapers only in containers that are bulkier, more labor intensive to organize and handle, more expensive, and overall more expensive to use. This is “creating a serious burden on local newspapers,” as the office of U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar , D-Minnesota, stated last week in announcing the senator had written to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to share her concerns that post office policies are negatively impacting local newspapers and their critical role in our democracy.

“Local newspapers in Minnesota have found this new policy to be overly burdensome,” Klobuchar wrote in the welcomed and well-stated, strongly worded letter. “Newspapers have informed me that this new rule has increased the number of containers needed to deliver the same number of newspapers, and some now require additional trucks to deliver their newspapers to local post offices for distribution. While USPS has responded to some of these concerns by suggesting that sacks can be used if organized onto pallets for delivery, many rural post offices do not have loading docks or the necessary equipment to unload and receive pallets. This new rule is being implemented at a time when newspapers are already grappling with USPS’s 30 percent delivery rate increase since January 2021, including an increase of more than 8 percent earlier this month.”

Those rate increases have been absorbed as much by (all local newspapers). Newspapers are paying more for lower-quality service from the post office, and news critical to readers’ lives isn’t getting out in the timely manner it needs to. This impacts all of us.

Klobuchar urged DeJoy to promptly address the unnecessary burdens the postal service is placing on local newspapers and to ensure mail delivery remains viable and affordable for distribution — so local newspapers “can continue to serve their communities.”

“Local newspapers are already facing an existential crisis with ad revenues plummeting, newspapers closing, and many rural communities becoming ‘news deserts’ without access to local reporting,” Klobuchar wrote. “Minnesotans depend on local newspapers not only to find out the weather forecast or who won the big high school sports game, but also to keep them well-informed about local issues and hold local government officials accountable. USPS’s new rule and rate hikes have real impacts on local newspapers delivery, and local journalism and their subscribers are already paying the price. The United States Postal Service should be helping these local newspapers reach their communities, not making it more difficult for them.”

Ironically, the postal service was created in part to support a free press and to ensure the “robust, reliable, and secure means of exchanging information,” as DeJoy himself wrote — but doesn’t seem to believe — last year in releasing a history of the mail service. Newspaper editor and printer Benjamin Franklin was appointed the first postmaster general. Unjustifiably burdensome rate increases and other policies that seem intent on crippling local newspapers fly in the face of the USPS’s historically noble mission.

“It’s outrageous,” the Seattle Times, among many newspapers sounding alarms, editorialized in April . The rate increase on newspapers at that time, 8%, was almost double the increase on first-class stamps.

“Few industries, let alone ones struggling as much as the local free press, can easily absorb a one-third price increase in such a short time,” the Seattle Times Editorial Board wrote. “The press squeeze is consistent with (DeJoy’s) agenda. He took office under President Donald Trump and has been a polarizing figure. His efforts to reform the Postal Service have in many cases resulted in worse service, and he has drawn the ire of the postal workers’ union and Democratic lawmakers.

“Imposing hefty postal fees on the press runs counter to the vision of America’s founders. They knew that a vibrant free press is essential to creating an informed electorate that participates in a successful democracy. Not only does the First Amendment protect the free press, but Congress subsidized newspaper delivery when it created the Postal Service. From the 1790s, newspapers received up to a 90% break on postage fees.”

The break was reasonable, given newspapers’ commitment to and critical role in providing public service. But the postal subsidy began to wane around 1970 and today is all but gone.

This is far from the first time Klobuchar, the daughter of a legendary newspaperman, has come to the defense of local news and community newspapers. She has sponsored and promoted bills to give local newspapers a fighting chance against big-tech online platforms like Facebook and Twitter that have been pilfering and profiting off of the backs of local journalists by taking and republishing local news without fair compensation. They’ve also been stealing away local advertising.

Klobuchar’s efforts can be appreciated and supported by Minnesotans and by all Americans who value a free and independent press that watchdogs our government and our leaders both nationally and locally and both public and private. The need to preserve our vibrant and independent press, critical to our nation’s and our democracy’s success and future is a message DeJoy needs to hear and heed — whether it’s delivered by Klobuchar or by all of us.