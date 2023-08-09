Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 9

Opinion Editorials

Minnesota Opinion: Give Minnesota's new incarceration approach a chance

From the editorial: " 'Every person we keep from coming back into the system means one less victim and less investment in resources. Corrections is very expensive.'”

Opinion by Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
Today at 6:01 AM

Minnesota’s new approach to incarcerations and early releases from prison is taking heat from both the political left and right. So perhaps the Minnesota Department of Public Safety is on to something with its Minnesota Rehabilitation and Reinvestment Act, which went into effect last week, on Aug. 1.

“That’s the crazy part, because there are people who say this is just a bunch of liberal politics, letting people go; and then from the other extreme, we hear they’re not going to be able to deliver if they create all this bureaucracy, all this policy,” Public Safety Commissioner Paul Schnell said in an exclusive interview last week with the Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board. “The political process, I think, demanded and created a policy that is in the middle. … We will have to produce. We want to produce good outcomes … by way of not having people (reoffend and) come back” to jail.

The new policy — refreshingly in the middle and with a laudable overarching goal of reducing crime in Minnesota ... allows incarcerated Minnesotans the opportunity to earn early release and an early end to active supervision on the outside by successfully completing goals identified in “individualized rehabilitation plans.” Successfully following a plan can result in being released after just half a sentence.

“Right now our prison system is not set up to recognize the difference between doing well while you’re in (prison) or not,” Commissioner Schnell said. “We’ve done assessments of people for a long long time. The difference was it didn’t often yield this overall comprehensive plan. There was a medical plan. There may have been a substance use plan. There may have been a mental health plan. But one of the things we knew we needed to do was bring all this stuff together.”

Until now, following a plan for rehabilitation and doing the work and all the right things that research shows indicate a lower risk of reoffending didn’t affect a release date. The incentive of less prison time can lead to lawful behavior.

The Rehabilitation and Reinvestment Act further promises to save the state money. Under the legislation, funds to house, feed, clothe, and care for an inmate that no longer needs to be spent because of early release are to be reinvested equally in victim services, in helping those former offenders re-enter society, in preventing crime, and in bolstering the state’s general fund, which benefits taxpayers.

“There will be those out there who’ll say — and we heard this even during the legislative debate — that this is just a ‘get out of jail free’ card, that this is an easy pass on criminals. But I think there’s a couple of things that are critical to remember,” said Schnell. “First, early release has to be earned. It is not a given. … Those of us who work in the corrections field, we want to make sure that we are delivering better outcomes for the state. We believe that is critical, and I think most Minnesotans expect it. It’s called ‘corrections’ for a reason. We want people to come out better than when they went in.”

Minnesota corrections leaders are required under the legislation to regularly report its successes and shortcomings. If the new approach is working, as it has in other states with documented crime reduction and corrections savings, our state can carry on with it. If it’s not working, improvements can be made. Or a better idea can be tried.

This approach, Schnell said, is being “smart with crime. … Every person we keep from coming back into the system means one less victim and less investment in resources. Corrections is very expensive.”

Not investing to change the behaviors of those who commit crimes and go to prison, as some on the extreme right support, would make as little sense as blindly letting all offenders go, as some on the far left espouse. Both would be a disservice to Minnesotans and our public safety.

A moderate, more-middle approach like the Minnesota Rehabilitation and Reinvestment Act seems worth a shot. No matter who criticizes it.

“We’ll have to produce the outcomes; there’s no doubt about that — and we should be expected to produce those outcomes,” Schnell said. “We’re all concerned about those repeat chronic offenders, and we should be. … We know that if we can reduce recidivism 3, 5, 8, 10 percent, what that means in crime reduction, on impact on victims, and on the economic structures in our state. …

“While we have no issue with accountability (for those who commit crimes), we believed it was time to get smarter with crime. And that’s what we’re doing.”

This Minnesota Opinion editorial is the viewpoint of the Duluth News Tribune. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

