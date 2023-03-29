99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Editorials

Minnesota Opinion: Hunger in Minnesota is hard to see, but very real

Last year, residents made a record 5.5 million visits to food shelves, applications for “food stamps” are up more than 200 percent since 2019, and an estimated one in nine are food insecure.

Kandiyohi County Food Shelf
Two volunteers stock the shelves at the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf in this West Central Tribune undated file photo.
Shelby Lindrud / Tribune photo
Opinion by Rochester Post Bulletin Editorial Board
Today at 6:39 AM

In mid-March, during debate on the floor of the Minnesota Senate, Republican Sen. Steve Drazkowski had this to say about a plan to provide free school lunch for all students in Minnesota: “I have yet to meet a person in Minnesota that is hungry. … I have yet to meet a person in Minnesota that says they don't have access to enough food to eat.”

Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill into law on (March 24), but not before video of Drazkowski's speech went viral. For a couple days, he was the target of publications including Rolling Stone, the Washington Post and Vanity Fair, which called Drazkowski “uniquely evil.”

While it would be easy (and rather satisfying) to join this chorus of vitriol against Drazkowski of Mazeppa, Minnesota, we choose to go in a different direction: We'll take him at his word.

No, we're not saying Drazkowski is correct. Last year, Minnesotans made a record 5.5 million visits to food shelves, which is nearly 2 million more than 2021 and 2020. Inflation has taken a huge bite out of Minnesotans' budgets, and wages aren't keeping up. Applications for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (commonly known as “food stamps”) are up more than 200 percent since 2019, and an estimated one in nine Minnesotans are food insecure — which means they don't know when, where or how they will get their next meal.

We'd prefer to believe that every elected member of the Minnesota Legislature, including Drazkowski, is aware of this problem, but perhaps there's something to be learned by looking closely at his words.

ADVERTISEMENT

20Drazkowski.jpg
State Sen. Steve Drazkowski
Contributed / Minnesota Legislature

Hunger in Minnesota looks nothing like hunger in a third-world country. It doesn't feature hollow cheeks, distended stomachs and emaciated limbs. Hunger here is hidden, its toll insidious. If you don't make a point of seeking out and speaking with people who are hungry, then you can remain blissfully ignorant of their suffering.

So yes, it's possible that Drazkowski might never have looked into a mother's eyes as she said, “My kids ate dinner last night, but I didn't.” He might never have met an elderly couple that eats just one meal per day, nor a restaurant server who works until midnight serving food to strangers, then returns home to an empty refrigerator.

But if Drazkowski has set foot in a grocery store, he's been in the presence of hunger, whether he was aware of it or not. He's waited in checkout lines with people who would love to buy chicken or hamburger, but instead must opt for beans, rice and ramen. He's rubbed shoulders with people who were “stretching” their prescription medications in order to afford milk, eggs and fresh fruit. Perhaps he's even chatted with someone whose cart contained ample food for one week — but it will have to last for two.

That's hunger in Minnesota. If you choose not to look for it, it can be largely invisible — but that doesn't mean it isn't very, very real.

That's why on March 1, Walz signed a bill to provide $5 million in immediate, direct funding to Minnesota food shelves. The bill passed the House unanimously, and in the Senate the vote was 54-7. (Note: Drazkowski cast one of the "no" votes.)

This lifeline for food shelves is crucial, because the increased SNAP benefits people received during the pandemic expired at the end of February. That means every SNAP-receiving household will have at least $95 less to spend on food each month. Some households will see their benefit drop by $250.

(Just FYI – Drazkowski's senate district, which includes Wabasha, Red Wing and St. Charles, is home to more than 1,700 households that receive SNAP benefits.)

You don't have to be a brilliant economist to predict that these cuts will send even more Minnesotans to places like Channel One, Second Harvest Heartland, Salvation Army and more than 400 other food shelves across the state. The record number of food shelf visits last year will likely be surpassed well before the snow starts falling next winter.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, while the Legislature and Gov. Walz have taken an important step to ensure that Minnesota students won't go hungry, we can't behave as if our state's hunger problem has been solved. Minnesota has plenty of hungry adults, too. Nor can we assume that $5 million in emergency funding from the state will guarantee that food shelves remain well-stocked.

Editorial cartoon for March 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for x, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Israel turmoil over Benjamin Netanyahu.
March 29, 2023 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Unite and Win Rally in support of Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano at the Wyndham Hotel on Aug. 19, 2022, in Pittsburgh.
Columns
Susan Estrich: Ron DeSantis is an enemy of free speech
From the commentary: If anchorman Ron DeSantis has his way, freedom (of speech) loses. Liberty loses. And that's not a victory for anyone.
March 28, 2023 01:04 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Bonus editorial cartoon for March 28, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for March 28, 2023
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the failure of climate change deniers.
March 28, 2023 12:02 PM
A mariachi takes pictures with a mobile phone Tuesday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians in Mexico City, Mexico
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: War cries against Mexico summon ghosts from the past
From the commentary: Mexico is not our enemy. It's a friend, ally, trading partner and good neighbor. In fact, Americans don't realize how lucky we are that — unlike many other countries around the globe — we don't have a hostile country on our border.
March 28, 2023 09:54 AM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
032523.op.dnt.covertoon1.jpg
Editorials
American Opinion: US invasion of Iraq 20 years later: Heed the lifetime of lessons learned
From the editorial: "Thousands of service members and U.S. contractors paid for the administration’s mistakes with their lives. Others will forever bear debilitating physical and emotional scars."
March 28, 2023 06:42 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for March 28, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 28, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the danger of China and Tik Tok.
March 28, 2023 05:17 AM
 · 
By  Bruce Plante
Donald Trump
Columns
Susan Estrich: The Stormy Daniels of it all
From the commentary: If Stormy Daniels were all he had to worry about, Donald Trump would be in better shape than he is. Stay tuned.
March 27, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Columns
Simon Johnson: The Fed just raised interest rates. Does that mean there is no banking crisis?
From the commentary: Increasing the deposit insurance cap and focusing on small business transaction accounts could stabilize midsize banks, reduce more deposit transfers out of those institutions, and shore up confidence in the banking system. If there is enough support in Congress, the Biden administration should submit a request for rapid approval.
March 27, 2023 09:59 AM
 · 
By  Simon Johnson / Los Angeles Times
LGBTQ rights supporters gather at the Texas State Capitol to protest state Republican-led efforts to pass legislation that would restrict the participation of transgender student athletes on the first day of the 87th Legislature's third special session on Sept. 20, 2021, in Austin, Texas.
Editorials
American Opinion: Bills intended to shame and scare transgender students are despicable
From the editorial: Laws intended to punish students who express gender nonconforming behavior have no place in California or elsewhere.
March 27, 2023 06:48 AM
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for March 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 27, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 27, 2023 05:34 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund

The fortunate among us should do our part, too. So, if the only “food insecurity” you experience is worrying that you won't get a table at your favorite restaurant on a Friday night, then we urge you to help. Write a check to Channel One – or better still, go to its website and set up an automatic monthly donation. It doesn't take much to make a big difference. A food shelf can turn $1.15 into four meals.

While Channel One no longer accepts non-perishable food donations from the public, it still accepts fresh produce. So, if you have little money but a very green thumb, why not plant an extra row of potatoes, sweet corn, peas or green beans? Or, at the very least, when you have the option to round up your grocery bill to help a food shelf, please hit “Yes.”

And, if you happen to live in Senate District 20 and have had to choose between buying food or paying the utility bill, then make a point of introducing yourself to Sen. Drazkowski whenever the opportunity arises. As an elected official, he needs to widen his social circle.

This Minnesota Opinion editorial is the viewpoint of the Rochester Post Bulletin Editorial Board. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

What To Read Next
Mexico fentanyl
Editorials
American Opinion: Fentanyl crisis won’t be solved by indulging in violent fantasies of bombing Mexico
March 24, 2023 06:54 AM
 · 
By  Orange County Register Editorial Board
A jet waits to take off before the setting sun at DFW Airport, Feb. 15, 2023.
Editorials
American Opinion: Is it time for a national no-fly list for unruly passengers?
March 22, 2023 06:10 AM
 · 
By  Dallas Morning News Editorial
U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on "The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress," in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C, on March 7, 2023.
Editorials
American Opinion: The Fed needs to keep hiking despite SVB turmoil
March 21, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
whitecaps3271.jpg
Pro
Whitecaps come up just short in quest for another Isobel Cup
March 26, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report