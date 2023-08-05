Minnesota Opinion: Legal weed means more danger on Minnesota highways

The recreational use of marijuana is now legal in Minnesota , and law enforcement is concerned — for good reason.

Already, thousands of Minnesotans every year are suffering serious injuries in crashes caused by impaired driving. In 2021 alone, 74 Minnesotans died in such crashes, according to the state Department of Health. This year, 21 traffic fatalities are attributed to drug use and another 13 to a combination of drugs and alcohol, the Minnesota State Patrol reports.

How much of the carnage can be blamed specifically on marijuana use is unclear. It is known, though, that approximately 12 million U.S. residents older than 16 reported driving under the influence of marijuana in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And it’s known that, closer to home in Minnesota, from January 2021 to June 2022, cannabinoid drugs were found in more than half of 7,000 urine and blood samples taken during drug impairment-suspected traffic stops, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Additionally, Minnesota has seen a 127% rise in drugged-driving cases between 2017 and 2021, when compared to the previous five years, the State Patrol said. And arrests rose from 7,000 to 16,000 during that same time period.

Of grave concern, then is that those numbers are only expected to worsen with the easy availability of gummies and other products infused with THC, the psychoactive component in cannabis. Authorities can predict with great certainty far more danger for Minnesota’s motoring public with the legalization of recreational marijuana and the resulting number of stoned motorists climbing behind the wheel.

“There will be idiots who will continue to drive, and we just need to make sure we’re out there,” Gov. Tim Walz said in an exclusive interview this summer with the News Tribune Opinion page.

Public awareness and being “out there” are about all law enforcement can do, unfortunately.

Billboards, ads in restaurant and convenience-store bathrooms, and other public-service announcements are already in place, offering the reminder that “driving high is a DWI.”

Out on our highways and streets, however, unlike with alcohol and drunkenness, there’s no breath test to determine if a motorist is impaired by THC. Testing blood or other bodily fluids can take weeks or longer to get back results. And smoke billowing out when a car door is opened — like in old Cheech and Chong movies — is largely a thing of the past with so many other options for consuming cannabis.

Since “it's illegal to drive impaired, regardless of what substance you're on,” as the State Patrol’s Matt Langer said in a Minnesota Public Radio report last week, law enforcement in the state are left to rely on trained drug recognition evaluators, or DREs, to watch for signs of cannabis-caused impairment. Minnesota has about 300 DREs, with plans to certify up to 100 more in the coming year and with an ultimate goal of 500.

They’re trained to look for drivers struggling to maintain steady speeds, drifting vehicles, cars getting too close to the vehicle ahead of them, and vehicles rolling past stop signs — all signs of slowed reaction time, as MPR reported. When a driver is pulled over, officers can detect the smell of marijuana and can look for bloodshot eyes, involuntary tremors, poor balance, and more. Vital signs, pupil dilation, and body cues can all help to determine if a motorist is on marijuana or another controlled substance or is perhaps suffering a medical condition.

It’s far from the certainty of a breathalyzer test, though, or an exact science, meaning that removing motorists posing a danger as a result of cannabis use will be a spotty proposition at best. Thus the concern from law enforcement — which can be shared by all Minnesotans now that the recreational use of marijuana is legal.