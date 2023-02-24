Minnesota Opinion: Refreshing, stunning ... and in short supply

If you're among the 113 million who watched Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, then you likely have an opinion about the penalty that brought an anticlimactic ending to what had been a scintillating contest.

Minnesota Opinion editorial West Central Tribune graphic

With the score tied late in the fourth quarter, Philadelphia appeared to stop Kansas City on third down, forcing a field-goal attempt that, if successful, would have left the Eagles plenty of time to tie or win the game.

But defensive back James Bradberry was called for holding a Chiefs receiver on that third-down play. That penalty allowed the Chiefs to burn precious time, then kick a game-winning field goal with just seconds to play.

Social media erupted, even before Philly's last-gasp Hail Mary pass hit the turf. Eagles fans were livid, as were plenty of viewers who simply wanted an exciting conclusion. Supposedly “neutral” analysts (including Fox announcer Greg Olsen) criticized the call, and Super Bowl LVII appeared likely to be remembered as an epic contest that was ruined by the refs.

But then something amazing happened. Confetti was still floating over the field when Bradberry himself nixed the whole “Eagles got robbed” narrative.

"It was holding,” he told dozens of reporters in the Eagles locker room. “I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide.”

He could have said, “If that's holding, then you could call holding on every play.” Or, “It's the Super Bowl. Let us play.” He could have just said nothing.

But Bradberry opted to be accountable — a move that was both refreshing and stunning.

Accountability is in very short supply these days, and not just on the athletic field. We've learned to expect embattled corporate bigwigs and political leaders to hide behind “plausible deniability” and the Fifth Amendment. “Delay, deny and survive” is standard procedure. Deflect blame. Admit nothing, even if the evidence is obvious. Win at all costs. If you ain't cheatin', you ain't tryin'. Blame the prosecutors. Distrust the election judges. Find scapegoats and inflame fury to distract from the truth.

Bradberry could have poured gas on Philly fans' anger (and become a local hero by doing so), but instead he chose to be the adult in the room.

This reminded us of ... basketball player Noah Bjerke-Wieser (from La Crescent-Hokah in southeast Minnesota), who in December (after a win) went on social media to plead for civility from fans and to admit his own shortcomings. He wrote: “We need to stop yelling at the refs, us as players, and as spectators in the stands. … As players and spectators we need to let the players play, the officials officiate, and the fans cheer. I know I am not perfect in this too but we need to change.”

We don't know if Bjerke-Wieser took any hometown heat for going public with his criticism of fan behavior (his post attracted statewide attention), but we do know that a high school student shouldn't have to be the adult in the gym. Unfortunately, too many people have forgotten the lessons we were supposed to learn as children on playgrounds, in classrooms and on athletic fields.

Play hard, but play the right way. Tell the hard truth, not the easy lie. Treat people the way you'd want to be treated. Win with grace. Lose with dignity. Share credit, but accept individual responsibility. An opponent isn't an enemy. Shake hands. Don't like the outcome? Work harder next time.

And here's a relatively new lesson that is increasingly important: When everyone has a camera, bad behavior can be preserved online forever. Keep that in mind the next time you attend a sporting event, a political rally or a public meeting.