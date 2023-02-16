99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Editorials

Minnesota Opinion: Stop making cities, counties beg for fair share

From the editorial: "In this free-spending session, boosting the bottom lines of cities and counties, while making their state funding more reliable, demands to win approval."

Minnesota Capitol Dome
The electrolier illuminated the dome of the Minnesota State Capitol building on the first day of the 2019 legislative session, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.
Michael Longaecker / Forum News Service file photo
Opinion by Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
February 16, 2023 06:20 AM

Every day, some 35,000 commuters pour into Duluth, joining the nearly 7 million tourists who visit here annually. And not a single one of them pays a penny in property taxes for the upkeep of streets and infrastructure or for the libraries, parks, clean water, and more they enjoy while here.

Minnesota Opinion editorial
Minnesota Opinion editorial
West Central Tribune graphic
More Minnesota Opinion:
Family
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Trust, but verify on paid family/medical leave plan
But government can't allow perfection to be the enemy of the good. Minnesotans should be able to keep the lights on and the refrigerator full as they care for their loved ones.
March 05, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Rochester Post Bulletin Editorial Board
030123.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Minnesota taxpayers clutching their wallets this legislative session
From the editorial: "It’s already a frightening, costly ... (session) for all of us who’ll be made to pay for free spending and the resulting bulging state government via higher taxes, steeper fees, and more."
March 01, 2023 06:27 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S.
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Refreshing, stunning ... and in short supply
From the editorial: Character is put on display on sport's biggest stage, and in a contest closer to home.
February 24, 2023 06:19 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
People on a mine tour on the 27th level of the mine board a train at Soudan Underground Mine State Park in Soudan Thursday aftenoon. (Clint Austin / Forum News Service)
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Deep dive a must into Minnesota permitting, environmental reviews
From the editorial: "Reasonable timelines and costs, adequate environmental protections, and certainty and predictability for companies and corporations ... isn’t too much to ask."
February 20, 2023 06:20 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
Load More

So that the entire burden doesn’t have to be shouldered by local Duluth property taxpayers — and so Minnesotans can enjoy the same high quality of life no matter where in the state they live — programs are in place to return tax dollars from St. Paul to those local communities that need them, to offset their expenses, and so all Minnesotans can expect and enjoy similar public services.

The problem is that the state funding for these programs can be altered year to year, often and shamelessly for political reasons. How much cities and counties receive isn’t tied to inflation or a similar metric, either, which would help to ensure that the dollars continue to match the needs.

So cities like Duluth are made to return to the Legislature, again after again — “hat in hand,” as Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities Executive Director Bradley Peterson told the Duluth News Tribune Opinion page last week — to beg, er, lobby, for their fair share of Local Government Aid (LGA) or County Program Aid (CPA).

“Just as inflation has made the lives of regular Minnesotans more expensive, it is also making everything a city does more expensive. Salaries, benefits, gas for the squad car or parks vehicle, (and) materials for fixing our streets or upgrading our parks are all more expensive,” Peterson said in an interview conducted via email. “Without a sizable LGA increase that will all fall on property taxpayers who are already feeling the squeeze in so many other parts of their lives. Inflation from 2008-2022 has risen 55%. In the same time, LGA has only gone up 17%.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To help ensure that funding is distributed fairly and predictably from now on, Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, has introduced legislation in St. Paul this session to increase both LGA and CPA by $150 million. His bill also would return inflation as a factor in determining annual appropriations. Inflation had been removed from the formula in the late 1990s under Gov. Tim Pawlenty.

Lislegard’s bill had a hearing last week in the House Property Tax Division. In this free-spending session, boosting the bottom lines of cities and counties, while making their state funding more reliable, demands to win approval from all lawmakers and to be signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz.

“As a former mayor (of Aurora), I know the significance of adequate funding for local communities, and the simple reality is Local Government Aid and County Program Aid — which represent a critical state and local partnership — haven’t kept up with inflation or the needs of local residents,” Lislegard said, also in a statement to the Opinion page. “In 2002, LGA represented 4.1% of the state budget, and now it’s just 2.1%. CPA has similarly fallen behind, at 2% in 2002 and is 1% now. Also, with commercial property valuations remaining stagnant, there’s been a massive shift onto residential property taxpayers, which has left families in a bind.”

If approved, Lislegard’s bill would increase Duluth’s LGA from $30.8 million per year to $38.9 million, Virginia’s from $6.2 million to $7.7 million, and Hibbing’s from $8.3 million to $10.1 million. St. Louis County would see its CPA increase from $13.4 million to $21.1 million.

But approval is far from guaranteed, in spite of the clear need. In late January, the governor’s budget proposal included an inadequate only $30 million increase for LGA and CPA — “a disappointing number in light of the current surplus,” Peterson said.

“We have to take advantage of this historic surplus to deliver these key investments,” said Lislegard. “If unaddressed, the trends will only get worse, and families will be the ones feeling the impact.”

For over half a century, Local Government Aid has been a godsend to regional hubs like Duluth , (Willmar) and to poorer, often rural, areas. County Program Aid was created in 2004 when a number of property tax aid programs were consolidated.

More Opinion:
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (left) talks with Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., as they arrive for a closed-door policy luncheon with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh met with the senators to encourage them to pass legislation to avert a nationwide railroad workers strike.
Columns
Jay Ambrose: Pete Buttigieg defames Pete Buttigieg
From the commentary: (Joe) Biden, who obviously believes in (Pete Buttigieg), just maybe has done America an unintended favor by putting his shortcomings on national display.
March 06, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Jay Ambrose / Tribune News Service
Ukraine service men
Columns
Cal Thomas: Pay any price? Bear any burden?
From the commentary: The president should explain the goal )(of the United States in Ukraine) and in the meantime ask European nations to step up their aid to Kyiv.
March 06, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, walks to his office from the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 1, 2023.
Columns
Jonathan Bernstein: Kevin McCarthy’s GOP leadership strategy shows no sign of working
From the commentary: (Kevin) McCarthy can defy extremist Republicans before a government default or he can defy them after a default. His real choice isn’t whether to avoid that clash; it’s whether or not to precipitate an economic calamity.
March 06, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Bernstein / Bloomberg Opinion
FILE PHOTO: Scott Adams, the creator of the cartoon character "Dilbert".
Editorials
American Opinion: 'Dilbert' creator isn't a victim of cancel culture but of the free market
From the editorial: It’s reasonable for newspapers and the public to reject (Scott) Adams’ once-entertaining work, having finally seen his true colors.
March 06, 2023 06:43 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
A girl in a black coat, red dress, brown boots and tights sits next to a boy with tan pants, white socks, red sweater and white shirt sit in a brown chair.
Columns
Clinging to joy on the journey through life and death
Farmers, whose lives revolve around the birth and death of plants and animals, are intimately connected to the cycle of life.
March 06, 2023 05:38 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Editorial cartoon for March 6, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 6, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the arrival of spring training and the end of winter.
March 06, 2023 05:19 AM
Editorial cartoon for March 7, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 7, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 05, 2023 07:27 PM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
FILE PHOTO: Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at the 2017 Business Insider Ignition: Future of Media conference in New York
Columns
Froma Harrop: They would kill our democracy for money
From the commentary: ... Rupert Murdoch, chairman of his conservative media empire, admitted that Fox hosts "endorsed" ludicrous and dangerous claims against Dominion Voting Systems' machines — and acknowledged that they were "BS."
March 04, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Test tube with Corona virus name label is seen in this illustration picture
Columns
Cal Thomas: Who(m) do you trust?
From the commentary: Public trust reached a three-decade high shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but declined quickly thereafter. Since 2007, those saying they can trust the government always or most of the time has not surpassed 30 percent.
March 04, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Two,Air,Source,Heat,Pumps,Installed,On,The,Exterior,Of
Letters
Earl O. Knutson letter: It's time to look at heat pumps
From the letter: If your current oil or propane heating system is nearing the end of life, it seems worthwhile to consider converting to a heat pump.
March 04, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Earl O. Knutson, Willmar

The Legislature this year has the chance to boost both programs for cities and counties still recovering fiscally from COVID-19 and its shutdowns, as well as from inflation and the rising costs of seemingly everything. Lawmakers also have the chance to end the every-year battles, political and otherwise, that cities like Duluth are forced to engage in just to get their fair shares.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Local Government Aid helps our cities to provide necessary services without raising taxes on our citizens,” Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe testified last week in St. Paul. “We want to run our cities efficiently with the highest quality services we can provide. To do that, we need support from our state.”

That support can come this session.

This Minnesota Opinion editorial is the viewpoint of the Duluth News Tribune. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

What To Read Next
OPED-FENTANYL-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
American Opinion: Washington must act to stop fentanyl deaths
March 04, 2023 06:03 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
Newly announced Republican candidate for President Nikki Haley during a town hall on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Exeter, New Hampshire.
Editorials
American Opinion: Nikki Haley's 'test' idea is a nonstarter, but America's aged leadership is an issue
March 03, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a bill signing ceremony at Nido's Backyard Mexican Restaurant on Feb. 9, 2022, in San Francisco.
Editorials
American Opinion: Progressives have a First Amendment problem
March 02, 2023 06:16 AM
 · 
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown