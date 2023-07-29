Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Minnesota Opinion: Work to ease confusion of Minnesota's new pot law

Many in Minnesota have reached out to the state and even called the Attorney General’s Office seeking clarification and answers.

Danielle Hackett prepares marijuana buds for sale at BotanaCare in Northglenn, Colo. in this undated file photo.
Opinion by Grand Forks Herald Editorial Board
Today at 11:58 AM

East Grand Forks City Attorney Ron Galstad seems flummoxed by a lack of information about regulating the new cannabis law in Minnesota .

At a meeting earlier this week of the East Grand Forks City Council, Galstad said he doesn’t want to appear evasive when people ask him questions about the new law, but he simply doesn’t have any good answers to give.

He and others from East Grand Forks have reached out to the state and even called the Attorney General’s Office seeking clarification and answers.

“Nobody is, at this time, giving you any real answers because nobody really seems to know,” Galstad told City Council members.

On May 30, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill that legalized recreational marijuana in Minnesota for adults, age 21 and older. Starting Aug. 1, it’s legal to possess and grow marijuana , although possession is limited to 2 pounds at home and 2 ounces in public. Minnesotans with misdemeanor marijuana charges will have their records expunged.

Actual retail stores – which will collect a 10% tax on the product – are farther down the road.

But as Minnesota becomes the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana, confusion is bubbling at the local level.

This isn’t the right way to do this, and the state needs to work now to fix its haphazard approach to legalization. It reminds us of 2022, when the state approved hemp-derived edibles.

Consider the words of an editorial written in May by the Rochester Post Bulletin: “ The devil is in the details. Last year, when the Minnesota Legislature voted to legalize the sale and consumption of THC edibles, confusion was the order of the day. The plan was approved quietly, and some Republicans later admitted that they hadn’t fully understood the bill when they voted for it. National publications ran stories under headlines like this one from Politico: ‘Did Minnesota accidentally legalize weed?’”

Leaders in East Grand Forks – and Polk County, too – have temporarily banned the sale and cultivation of recreational marijuana. Although the date of legalization is coming in a matter of days, the state has allowed local-level governments to slow the process for up to two years to allow local regulations and plans to be put in place.

Undoubtedly, somebody at some high level in the state will say that a clear roadmap exists, but after hearing Galstad speak at the East Grand Forks City Council meeting, the reality suggests otherwise.

We have favored legalization, but understand the concerns raised by law enforcement personnel, city leaders and others. And we remain in favor, but meanwhile urge the state to work harder to tamp down the confusion that seems to arise each time a marijuana-related bill is passed.

This Minnesota Opinion editorial is the viewpoint of the Grand Forks Herald Editorial Board. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

