99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Editorials

Minnesota Opinion: Cheers to a better election system in Minnesota

Representative democracy works best when more people get involved, take an interest in the issues, and participate at the ballot box. This legislation will allow more Minnesotans to do just tha

Steve Simon, Minnesota Secretary of State
Steve Simon, Minnesota Secretary of State
(Forum News Service file photo)
By Detroit Lakes Tribune Editorial Board
Today at 6:05 AM

Change has been a long time coming for Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, who has been pushing for expanded and improved voter access since his days in the State Legislature.

Simon recently celebrated the signing of the Democracy for the People Act — a top legislative priority for Simon and other pro-democracy elections advocates.

Minnesota Opinion editorial
Minnesota Opinion editorial
West Central Tribune graphic
More Minnesota Opinion

"Today represents a once-in-a-generation achievement in expanding and protecting the freedom to vote in Minnesota," said Simon. "This law is what democracy for the people looks like."

Key voting reforms that Simon and others have spent years pushing for will now become law, including:

  • Automatic voter registration when people renew their driver’s license (they can opt out) or when they apply for MinnesotaCare or Medical Assistance.
  • Pre-registration for 16- and 17-year-olds, so they can vote as soon as they turn 18.
  • Penalties for those who knowingly push misinformation about Minnesota elections with the intent of impeding a Minnesotan's ability to cast their vote. It’s now a gross misdemeanor to knowingly spread false information intended to prevent someone from voting.
  • Creation of a permanent absentee ballot option. Voters can now have an absentee ballot automatically set to their home prior to the election, without having to request one every time.

The signing of the Democracy for the People Act is an important step in what is shaping up to be a big legislative session for pro-democracy elections advocates.
Legislation restoring voting rights to those who have left prison behind was signed into law in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the new law adds disclosure requirements for all ads, fliers and mailings blatantly intended to influence voters, while also banning some political activity by corporations owned or influenced by foreign interests.

Lawmakers are now working on legislation that will strengthen protections for election workers from harassment, intimidation, and threats. Expansion of early voting options are also expected before the legislature concludes its work.

Representative democracy works best when more people get involved, take an interest in the issues, and participate at the ballot box. This legislation will allow more Minnesotans to do just that.

This Minnesota Opinion editorial is the viewpoint of the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 12, 2023
June 12, 2023 06:02 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
CSAH 9 speed study.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County requesting Minnesota Department of Transportation speed study for roads around George Lake
June 12, 2023 05:41 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published June 12, 2023
June 12, 2023 05:13 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Baseball roundup
Prep
Baseball: BBE Jaguars, YME Sting face top seeds at state
June 11, 2023 06:57 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Litchfield junior Blake Aller, middle, pulls away from Mankato East's Aaron Stewart, right, and Red Wing's Thomas Lamkin during the boys 200-meter dash finals at the Class AA state track and field championship meet Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Prep
Track and field: Winning surge for Litchfield Dragons' Blake Aller
June 11, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar sophomore Lauren Eilers reaches the finish line of the girls 4x400-meter relay at the Class AA state track and field championship meet Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Prep
PHOTOS: Class AA state track and field championships, Saturday, June 10, 2023
June 11, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.005.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Area athletes compete at the Class A state track and field championships
June 10, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne