Opinion Editorials

Minnesota Opinion: Deep dive a must into Minnesota permitting, environmental reviews

From the editorial: "Reasonable timelines and costs, adequate environmental protections, and certainty and predictability for companies and corporations ... isn’t too much to ask."

People on a mine tour on the 27th level of the mine board a train at Soudan Underground Mine State Park in Soudan Thursday aftenoon. (Clint Austin / Forum News Service)
Opinion by Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
February 20, 2023 06:20 AM

With lawsuit-weaponizing environmental extremism driving away industry, good-paying jobs, economy-boosting projects, and prosperity, an in-depth analysis of Minnesota’s environmental permitting process is long overdue.

West Central Tribune graphic
Lawmakers and all of us then can follow closely and heed the findings of just such a deep dive that currently is being conducted by the Minnesota Chamber Foundation. Its goal of a project-permitting and review process in Minnesota with reasonable timelines and costs, adequate environmental protections, and certainty and predictability for companies and corporations attempting to do business here isn’t too much to ask. It’s what can be expected and what all Minnesotans can insist be in place.

“We’ve heard from our members time and time again (that) time, costs, and uncertainty are the three big concerns for … people that are seeking environmental permits here in the state of Minnesota,” state chamber Director of Environmental Policy Tony Kwilas said in a video-recorded statement distributed this week. “(We hear that) it costs too much, it takes more time (here) than other states, and then there’s uncertainty at the end, usually due to litigation, (regarding) how and when they’re going to get that permit. …

“It’s important, for us to remain competitive in a global economy, that we update our current system (and) see if we can provide some transparency (and) timelines,” Kwilas further said. “Our system is over 50 years old, and we’re losing economic-development projects to surrounding states and to other locations throughout the United States.”

Just last week, unexpected delays and increasing costs caused Huber Engineered Woods of Charlotte, North Carolina, to announce it was abandoning plans to build a nearly half-billion-dollar plant in Cohasset to produce oriented strand board, or OSB, used for constructing homes. The project was going to bring 158 good-paying, much-needed jobs and “massive economic activity,” in the words of the city of Cohasset, while also bolstering the region’s logging and trucking industries and offsetting the coming loss of the Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset. Huber’s announcement came just days after a Minnesota Court of Appeals decision opened the door unexpectedly to a rigorous and lengthy environmental review. The process so far, including state legislation, had said the expensive review wouldn’t be necessary.

“And it’s not just large economic-development projects,” Kwilas said. “It’s whether you’re making canoe paddles, ATVs, snowmobiles, boats, (or) you’re producing bread. We want to make sure that those folks looking to expand here or locate here in the state of Minnesota (can do so).”

The in-depth analysis is to include expert research from outside consultants and the experiences of those companies and corporations that have attempted to or are attempting to permit projects in the state.

At the same time, the chamber foundation is calling on the Legislature to review the current system, find coordination among state agencies, estimate timelines and goals for environmental permitting, get rid of duplication and overlap, and find cost efficiencies, as Kwilas stated. All that while still protecting Minnesota’s environment and natural resources and the health of all Minnesotans, of course.

We can have both: protections for our environment, natural resources, and health as well as clarity, transparency, and predictability for businesses and corporations so they can operate successfully, providing employment and economic prosperity statewide. We can insist on both.

And we can support this study and other efforts, legislative or otherwise, that help get us there — before any more companies or corporations pull out Minnesota, taking their millions in private investment to states proving themselves to be more business-friendly.

This Minnesota Opinion editorial is the viewpoint of the Duluth News Tribune. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

