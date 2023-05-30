99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Editorials

Tribune Opinion: Answers needed in Willmar's business decisions, city hall and community center process

City of Willmar staff continues to put up hurdles up for Willmar businesses and appear to give unfair advantage to non-local businesses in its city hall-community center development processes. Is it because of staff bias or poor-decision making?

Willmar Offices 032123 003.jpg
A car travels past the JCPenney site at the Uptown Willmar mall on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The Willmar City Council is considering a plan to renovate the former JCPenney location in the Uptown Willmar mall to become the new community center and city hall.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo
West Central Tribune Editorial Board
By West Central Tribune Editorial Board
Today at 5:10 PM

In recent months, the question is being asked: Have Willmar city staff members assumed the former dysfunctional role of previous Willmar City Councils? Others are wondering whether there is staff bias or poor-decision making. These are pertinent and timely questions.

wct.op.tribuneopinion.jpg
More Editorials:
Immigration reform press conference at the Capitol in Washington
Editorials
American Opinion: One answer to the migration crisis? Jobs
From the editorial: Voters in both parties agree that work is at the heart of the immigration experience. The White House should not stand in the way of upholding a tradition that has brought the nation so many benefits.
May 30, 2023 06:31 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
052923.op.dnt.toon1.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: President Lincoln's Gettysburg call remains unanswered
From the editorial: Address "a call to living Americans of all generations to live up to the ideals of the American experiment of liberty and democracy so that 'these dead shall not have died in vain.'"
May 29, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
052423.op.dnt.toon2.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: We're all safer with elected officials backing the blue
From the editorial: "The crisis of too-few-officers and too-few-applicants for law-enforcement openings continues."
May 27, 2023 06:12 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
A “bathtub ring” displays the drop in water levels on Lake Mead, which provides much of Southern California’s water and is fed by a diminishing Colorado River. Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the U.S.
Editorials
American Opinion: Colorado River water deal gives California another reprieve. For now
From the editorial: The West lives amid two competing and contradictory narratives. We are the home of the pioneering, can-do spirit, where initiative and engineering can outthink Mother Nature and turn deserts into sparkling cities and emerald fields of kale and romaine (and almonds and pistachios). Or we’re thirsty fools who built our lives and fortunes on an evaporating resource.
May 26, 2023 12:06 PM
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
Load More

City Line Towing — This Willmar towing company owner has invested significant money in fencing and other investments in a location near and under the First Street bridge over U.S. Highway 12. In September 2022, Jason Butler was told to work with city staff to develop a plan . In January 2023, the City Council denied a licensing agreement with City Line Towing . There appeared to be a disconnect between Butler and Willmar Planning and Development Director Justice Walker, as Butler installed a fence before obtaining Willmar City Council approval. Butler is not without fault in this issue of city land access, either. Butler has also alleged a conflict with Willmar City Administrator Leslie Valiant during a previous property transaction issue in Spicer is now having implications in Willmar .

Leslie Valiant
Leslie Valiant, Willmar City Administrator
Contributed / City of Willmar

Slim ChickensWalker gave an update to the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission on May 11 stating that the Slim Chickens development plan on First Street South "kind of evaporated" due to a few issues preventing it from moving forward. After a Tribune story published May 19, Walker had to clarify his statement, saying he did not mean the development would not happen. According to Walker, the developer still intends to build a Slim Chickens franchise at 1605 First St. S. , but some building planning issues have delayed the project.

Justice Walker
Justice Walker, Willmar Planning and Development Director
Contributed / City of Willmar

Willmar City Hall and Community Center — Willmar City Council has been considering a new city hall and community center for years. In 2020, a locally owned investment group — the Willmar Ten Investors — proposed a plan to purchase the former JCPenney building from the Uptown Willmar mall and redevelop that mall wing for a Willmar City Hall and Community Center based on initial plans by a Willmar-based companyTerwisscha Construction and Design . There were no significant developments in 2021. In early 2022, the city hired a Minneapolis companyBKV Group — to complete facility-need assessments of both buildings and to create concept designs.

In March 2023, after the Willmar Ten Investors group was invited to again share their presentation about the JCPenney site, the Willmar City Council narrowed the city hall and community center project to two potential sites — a redeveloped JCPenney site in the Uptown Willmar mall in south Willmar or the current community center site located on Business Highway 71 in north Willmar. In March, the City Council delayed a decision again to allow Willmar Ten time to solidy its numbers for how much it would cost to redesign the JCPenny building into a city hall-community center site . This is when the city hall process got even more crazy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In April, Valiant asked the City Council to extend its contract with BKV Group, in part to allow that firm to design its own concept plan for the JCPenney location, which was approved by the council. 

The Uptown Willmar mall's suggestion as a possible city entity is not new. Repurposing and revitalizing empty mall spaces for civic use is happening throughout the United States. Uptown Willmar remains a major commercial property tax contributor in Willmar. In addition, the Willmar Ten Investors has continually worked to re-develop blighted areas into tax-generating properties in Willmar for over 40 years.

The Willmar Ten Investors and TerWisscha Construction were asked to present their latest city hall-community center design concept for the JCPenney site at the Willmar City Council's May 15 meeting. The BKV Group representative was in attendance, but not asked to make a presentation.

Talk about an "awkward" moment for these Willmar businessmen, as BKV got to see their Willmar-based competitor's plans before presenting their own.

Now the BKV Group is scheduled to make its presentation at the City Council work session on June 12 — a full month later — in which no live-streaming video will be available for the public.

Can Willmar's city hall/community center process get any more bizarre?

MORE OPINION
Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey after DeSantis was elected governor in 2018
Columns
Susan Estrich: Lady Macbeth? Here we go again.
From the commentary: Casey DeSantis has three young children to raise while her husband runs for president. Anyone and everyone can find something to fault her for in how she chooses to balance her family and the campaign and on her roles as wife, partner and mother, which is why none of us should be sitting in judgment.
May 30, 2023 11:07 AM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
052823.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Columns
Bjorn Lomborg: Vaccines a stunning success story — with room for improvement
From the column: "Over the next eight years, from 2023 to 2030, we could save an additional 4.1 million lives."
May 30, 2023 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Bjorn Lomborg / Copenhagen Consensus Center
Editorial cartoon for May 30, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 30, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 30, 2023 05:13 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
A bride in a white dress and a groom in a dark suit dance.
Columns
Wedding bells ring in reflections on marriage
The question that the deejay asked my in-laws at my son's wedding: “How do you stay married for 65 years?” Columnist Ann Bailey comes up with an answer.
May 29, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Amy Klobuchar
Columns
Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Never leave the memories of our soldiers behind
From the column: "We can ... honor the sacrifice and memories of (our) brave men and women ... by better caring for the veterans and servicemembers who follow in their footsteps."
May 28, 2023 06:55 AM
 · 
By  U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Editorial cartoon for May 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 27, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the purpose of Memorial Day.
May 27, 2023 05:47 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 29, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the debt owed on Memorial Day.
May 26, 2023 12:54 PM
Poplar Cemetery sign on May 20, 2023
Columns
Kelly Boldan: The storms of Memorial Day 2022 struck hard and close to home in Poplar Township
The Memorial Day storm in 2022 that swept across South Dakota and Minnesota struck multiple communities and came close to home for West Central Tribune editor Kelly Boldan.
May 26, 2023 12:04 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
College graduation
Columns
Maureen Downey: Where the boys aren’t — college graduations
From the commentary: College grads not only make more money on average; they live longer, according to research.
May 26, 2023 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Maureen Downey / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Now is the time to come together
"Come Holy Spirit, come. ... I wonder if that’s what Peter prayed for on the day that Pentecost occurred?"
May 26, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks

There are several outstanding questions here that the City Council members should ask now.

  1. Why are the Willmar Ten Investors and BKV Group being presented at different times, appearing to give an advantage to the BKV Group?
  2. Why are the presentations by the two developers not both being made at regular City Council meetings?
  3. Does Willmar leadership and/or staff have a bias against the JCPenney location in Uptown Willmar for a city hall/community center development?

Willmar city residents are wondering about these questions. Should not Willmar City Council members be asking these questions of their staff as well?

ADVERTISEMENT

This Tribune Opinion editorial is the opinion of the West Central Tribune Editorial Board, consisting of publisher Steve Ammermann and editor Kelly Boldan.

West Central Tribune Editorial Board
By West Central Tribune Editorial Board
The West Central Tribune Editorial Board consists of publisher Steve Ammermann and editor Kelly Boldan.

The board can be reached at opinion@wctrib.com or 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
The Partners: Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse
Editorials
American Opinion: DeSantis vs. Disney has a $1B price tag for Florida. National voters, be warned
May 25, 2023 06:20 AM
 · 
By  The Miami Herald Editorial Board
Politicians and activists reacted with dismay last week upon the news that the FBI illegally tapped into foreign intelligence data looking for dirt on U.S. citizens.
Editorials
American Opinion: The bad news just keeps coming for the FBI
May 25, 2023 06:11 AM
Nursing
Editorials
American Opinion: Immigration can help solve the nursing shortage
May 24, 2023 05:56 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo senior Brady Snell reacts after getting a strikeout for the final out in the Thunder Hawks' 4-2 win over NLS in a Section 3AA-North playoff game at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Prep
Class AA baseball roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawks make it to Marshall
May 29, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
CMCS vs. DB, 052723.002.jpg
Prep
Class A baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays win a wild one from D-B Blackjacks
May 29, 2023 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints reach 3A semifinals after wild win
May 29, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.015.jpg
Prep
Track and field: NLS Wildcat is having a season to remember
May 26, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne