Tribune Opinion: Answers needed in Willmar's business decisions, city hall and community center process

In recent months, the question is being asked: Have Willmar city staff members assumed the former dysfunctional role of previous Willmar City Councils? Others are wondering whether there is staff bias or poor-decision making. These are pertinent and timely questions.

City Line Towing — This Willmar towing company owner has invested significant money in fencing and other investments in a location near and under the First Street bridge over U.S. Highway 12. In September 2022, Jason Butler was told to work with city staff to develop a plan . In January 2023, the City Council denied a licensing agreement with City Line Towing . There appeared to be a disconnect between Butler and Willmar Planning and Development Director Justice Walker, as Butler installed a fence before obtaining Willmar City Council approval. Butler is not without fault in this issue of city land access, either. Butler has also alleged a conflict with Willmar City Administrator Leslie Valiant during a previous property transaction issue in Spicer is now having implications in Willmar .

Leslie Valiant, Willmar City Administrator Contributed / City of Willmar

Slim Chickens — Walker gave an update to the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission on May 11 stating that the Slim Chickens development plan on First Street South "kind of evaporated" due to a few issues preventing it from moving forward. After a Tribune story published May 19, Walker had to clarify his statement, saying he did not mean the development would not happen. According to Walker, the developer still intends to build a Slim Chickens franchise at 1605 First St. S. , but some building planning issues have delayed the project.

Justice Walker, Willmar Planning and Development Director Contributed / City of Willmar

Willmar City Hall and Community Center — Willmar City Council has been considering a new city hall and community center for years. In 2020, a locally owned investment group — the Willmar Ten Investors — proposed a plan to purchase the former JCPenney building from the Uptown Willmar mall and redevelop that mall wing for a Willmar City Hall and Community Center based on initial plans by a Willmar-based company — Terwisscha Construction and Design . There were no significant developments in 2021. In early 2022, the city hired a Minneapolis company — BKV Group — to complete facility-need assessments of both buildings and to create concept designs.

In March 2023, after the Willmar Ten Investors group was invited to again share their presentation about the JCPenney site, the Willmar City Council narrowed the city hall and community center project to two potential sites — a redeveloped JCPenney site in the Uptown Willmar mall in south Willmar or the current community center site located on Business Highway 71 in north Willmar. In March, the City Council delayed a decision again to allow Willmar Ten time to solidy its numbers for how much it would cost to redesign the JCPenny building into a city hall-community center site . This is when the city hall process got even more crazy.

In April, Valiant asked the City Council to extend its contract with BKV Group, in part to allow that firm to design its own concept plan for the JCPenney location, which was approved by the council.

The Uptown Willmar mall's suggestion as a possible city entity is not new. Repurposing and revitalizing empty mall spaces for civic use is happening throughout the United States. Uptown Willmar remains a major commercial property tax contributor in Willmar. In addition, the Willmar Ten Investors has continually worked to re-develop blighted areas into tax-generating properties in Willmar for over 40 years.

The Willmar Ten Investors and TerWisscha Construction were asked to present their latest city hall-community center design concept for the JCPenney site at the Willmar City Council's May 15 meeting. The BKV Group representative was in attendance, but not asked to make a presentation.

Talk about an "awkward" moment for these Willmar businessmen, as BKV got to see their Willmar-based competitor's plans before presenting their own.

Now the BKV Group is scheduled to make its presentation at the City Council work session on June 12 — a full month later — in which no live-streaming video will be available for the public.

Can Willmar's city hall/community center process get any more bizarre?

There are several outstanding questions here that the City Council members should ask now.



Why are the Willmar Ten Investors and BKV Group being presented at different times, appearing to give an advantage to the BKV Group?

Why are the presentations by the two developers not both being made at regular City Council meetings?

Does Willmar leadership and/or staff have a bias against the JCPenney location in Uptown Willmar for a city hall/community center development?

Willmar city residents are wondering about these questions. Should not Willmar City Council members be asking these questions of their staff as well?

