Donna Johnson letter: Why is Willmar gas so high?

I would like to know why Willmar has gas prices 20 to 60 cents more a gallon than towns within 50 miles?

Reader Opinion letter

It’s time we get a break.

Like other people, I recently saw $3.29 a gallon. That's a lot of profit for someone.

For your information, we are paying for a couple of mansions on a big lake. it’s time to serve your customers and not just yourself.

Donna Johnson

Willmar