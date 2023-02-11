Donna Johnson letter: Why is Willmar gas so high?
I would like to know why Willmar has gas prices 20 to 60 cents more a gallon than towns within 50 miles?
It’s time we get a break.
Like other people, I recently saw $3.29 a gallon. That's a lot of profit for someone.
For your information, we are paying for a couple of mansions on a big lake. it’s time to serve your customers and not just yourself.
Donna Johnson
Willmar
