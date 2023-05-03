Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Duane Hickler letter: Are electric cars really in our future?

The letter writer reminds people about the evolution of transporation.

Electric vehicles come and go from a Tesla Supercharger station in Santa Monica.
Electric vehicles come and go from a Tesla Supercharger station in Santa Monica. California regulators voted Thursday to require automakers to sell increasing percentages of zero-emission vehicles, starting with 35% of new car sales in 2026 and reaching 100% by 2035.
Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/TNS
By Duane Hickler, Litchfield
Today at 9:38 AM

That question is often in my thinking, and I hear and read so many people saying that will never happen. Imagine the date is 1890 and Harry is working in his shop that specializes in shoeing horses for the local carriages that transfer so many people around the city.

WCT.OP.ReaderOpinion.M.06.jpg
Reader Opinion letter
FNS graphic

His friend Joe comes in and says “Harry, have you heard about these new-fangled things that they have come out with that don’t need horse’s any more to move carriages around?” Harry responds, “That will never happen, Horse’s, are the backbone of America and that will never change.”

If Harry could come back today, do you think he could believe the change from when he was so busy taking care of what he felt would never change.

Duane Hickler
Litchfield

More opinion content:
Seniors in living room
Letters
First surname letter: Will Senior Swagger be the next social movement to sweep the United States?
From the letter: The Silver Tsunami does not have to be a dreaded event. Let’s change our attitudes and create the foundations for Senior Swagger.
May 03, 2023 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Moen, Willmar
2585960+marijuana.JPG
Letters
James Swenson: Legalizing marijuana is not family-friendly
The letter writer raises family concerns about legalizing marijuana.
May 03, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  James Swenson, Willmar
U.S. Supreme Court
Editorials
American Opinion: Supreme Court gets what it deserves as public approval plummets
From the editorial: If justices truly value the public’s acceptance, they must work harder to enforce a rigorous ethics policy and find a balance in legal interpretation that better resonates with the population that must cope with the consequences of their rulings.
May 03, 2023 06:28 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for May 3, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 3, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Monte Wolverton. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
May 03, 2023 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Monte Wolverton
U.S. Supreme Court building
Columns
Noah Feldman: Sorry senators, but kids have free speech rights too
From the commentary: The precise rights of the platforms when recommending content are currently before the Supreme Court and may be clarified by the end of its term in June, so it is too soon to be absolutely sure.
May 02, 2023 12:51 PM
 · 
By  Noah Feldman / Bloomberg Opinion
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)
Columns
Joe Battenfeld: Democratic Party pols squelch dissent and opponents
From the commentary: These are the kinds of moves you’d see in totalitarian states where they don’t allow any opposition.
May 02, 2023 12:37 PM
 · 
By  Joe Battenfeld / Boston Herald
Harry Belafonte
Editorials
American Opinion: Harry Belafonte’s ‘rebellious heart’
From the editorial: “Without the rebellious heart, without people who understand that there’s no sacrifice we can make that is too great to retrieve that which we’ve lost,” he said with poetic grace in 2017. “We will forever be distracted with possessions and trinkets and title.”
May 02, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for May 2, 2023.
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 2, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the upcoming coronation of King Charles of the United Kingdom.
May 02, 2023 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
Screenshot of a GoFundMe site.
Columns
Jody Armour: How self-defense laws can allow violent racism to go unpunished
From the commentary: A major problem arises, however, when anti-Black bias is so typical, ordinary and commonplace in American society. And because it is, actions taken that kill or maim Black people are, in that sense, “reasonable.”
May 01, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Jody Armour / Los Angeles Times
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with his Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Editorials
American Opinion: President Biden limps into his re-election campaign
From the editorial: Not since Jimmy Carter in 1980 has an incumbent president had such a dismal record on which to campaign.
May 01, 2023 08:36 AM
 · 
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Board

What To Read Next
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Sartell Sabres sweep Willmar Cardinals, 7-0
May 02, 2023 11:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals girls 4th at Brainerd meet
May 02, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar's Tyler Evans clears the bar in the pole vault during the Alexandria Relays on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Alexandria.
Prep
Track and field roundup: Willmar Cardinals compete at Alex Relays
May 02, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College Softball: Ridgewater Warriors drop 2 to St. Cloud
May 02, 2023 11:02 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott