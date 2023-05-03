Duane Hickler letter: Are electric cars really in our future?

That question is often in my thinking, and I hear and read so many people saying that will never happen. Imagine the date is 1890 and Harry is working in his shop that specializes in shoeing horses for the local carriages that transfer so many people around the city.

Reader Opinion letter FNS graphic

His friend Joe comes in and says “Harry, have you heard about these new-fangled things that they have come out with that don’t need horse’s any more to move carriages around?” Harry responds, “That will never happen, Horse’s, are the backbone of America and that will never change.”

If Harry could come back today, do you think he could believe the change from when he was so busy taking care of what he felt would never change.