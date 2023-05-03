James Swenson: Legalizing marijuana is not family-friendly
The letter writer raises family concerns about legalizing marijuana.
I find it interesting that Governor Walz in his state of the state speech said something to this effect.
We are going to make Minnesota a family-friendly state. That seems incongruous to me when he has said he will sign the Marijuana bill.
Just another headache for which the families will have to cope.
Also, I wonder how many of our state legislators actually took time to talk to law enforcement officers in states where it is now legal.
James Swenson, Willmar
