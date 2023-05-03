James Swenson: Legalizing marijuana is not family-friendly

I find it interesting that Governor Walz in his state of the state speech said something to this effect.

Reader Opinion letter

We are going to make Minnesota a family-friendly state. That seems incongruous to me when he has said he will sign the Marijuana bill.

Just another headache for which the families will have to cope.

Also, I wonder how many of our state legislators actually took time to talk to law enforcement officers in states where it is now legal.

