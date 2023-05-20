99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Jeanne Whitney: There is help to fix what you can

From the letter: You can also contact the Suicide Hotline at 800-273-TALK or text HOME to 741741. There is also the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org/chat.

Mental health
A stock photo of an individual sending a message.
A stock photo of an individual sending a message.
By Jeanne Whitney, Willmar
Today at 7:30 AM

The issues of mental health, suicide prevention, and substance abuse merged as the focus of the Fix What You Can event hosted by AAUW Willmar Branch on April 15, 2023.

readeropinion2.jpg
The keynote speaker was Mindy Greiling, a former Minnesota legislator, who shared the story of her family’s experience seeking medical treatment and social assistance for her son after he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. It was clear from the reaction of the audience that, at some point, everyone has experienced or knows someone who has experienced the life-altering effects of mental illness and or substance abuse.

There is hope; there is help. A panel of mental health professionals explained their work and the services available through Woodland Centers, PACT for Families, CentraCare, the Southwestern MN Adult Mental Health Consortium, and Wings of Hope. Thank you to Ann Jones, Nicholas Klein, Kim Madsen, Kimberly Holms, Amina Mohammed Kharie, and Ray Stenglein for sharing your knowledge of the help that is available.

Thank you also to West Central Tribune and Lakeland Broadcasting for your coverage of the Fix What You Can event and to our sponsors, Friends of the Willmar Public Library, CentraCare, Education Minnesota-Central Lakes United, Jane Vikse Real Estate, and Vision 2040 for recognizing the need for candid and unashamed conversations about mental illness. We are grateful for your generous support.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. I am submitting this letter on behalf of the Fix What You Can planning committee and AAUW Willmar Branch to encourage everyone to prioritize mental health. If you or someone you know has questions, needs help, or is looking for resources don’t hesitate to contact any of the organizations listed above. You can also contact the Suicide Hotline at 800-273-TALK or text HOME to 741741. There is also the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org/chat .

Jeanne Whitney

President AAUW Willmar Branch

