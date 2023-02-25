99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Karl Kaufman letter: Speak up to stop these gun-control bills

From the letter: These bills violate our Second Amendment, they make criminals out of hard-working taxpaying Minnesotans and do nothing to help enforcement of the laws we already have enacted, do nothing to promote prosecution, and do nothing to apply sentencing guidelines.

Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota Capitol / Forum News Service photo
By Karl Kaufman, Spicer
February 25, 2023 08:47 AM
Reader Opinion letter
Reader Opinion letter
Tribune graphic
More letters:
Two,Air,Source,Heat,Pumps,Installed,On,The,Exterior,Of
Letters
Earl O. Knutson letter: It's time to look at heat pumps
From the letter: If your current oil or propane heating system is nearing the end of life, it seems worthwhile to consider converting to a heat pump.
March 04, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Earl O. Knutson, Willmar
Willmar Housing 020723 001.jpg
Letters
Kent Syverson letter: City of Willmar needs more housing in the next decade
From the letter: At least the work on the new apartment building downtown is progressing nicely.
February 18, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Kent Syverson, Willmar
The 2023 Doomsday Clock announcement
Letters
Patrick Thibault letter: People must join together to keep the peace
From the letter: It is a foregone conclusion according to war hawks and the media that China and the U.S. will be at war in 2025.
February 18, 2023 10:48 AM
 · 
By  Patrick Thibault Willmar
Load More

﻿Recently, I attended a Minnesota House Safety Committee meeting at our Minnesota State Capitol and provided a 90-second testimonial on gun storage in conjunction with the National Rifle Association of America. I have been an NRA member for over 40 years.

There were four bills being proposed that the committee reviewed.

  • HF 14 would require a universal background check with statewide registration of transfer even between family members.
  • HF15 is a Red Flag bill that promotes gun confiscation if someone feels you are a threat to yourself or others.
  • HF396 would require all guns to be in locked storage with ammunition stored separately and include trigger locks on all guns.
  • HF 601 would require mandatory reporting of lost or stolen firearms within 48 hours of discovery, with felony and fines if not reported.

This is an alert to all Minnesota hunters and firearm owners to call your state representatives and remind them of the Second Amendment — A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.
I want you to imagine a break-in at your family’s home and getting your pistol out of a safe, going and procuring ammo, and finding the correct key for the trigger lock. I imagine all hunters have multiple firearms for bird hunting, deer hunting, varmint hunting and target shooting. Think about family members too. That is a lot of trigger locks.

More opinion content:
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (left) talks with Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., as they arrive for a closed-door policy luncheon with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh met with the senators to encourage them to pass legislation to avert a nationwide railroad workers strike.
Columns
Jay Ambrose: Pete Buttigieg defames Pete Buttigieg
From the commentary: (Joe) Biden, who obviously believes in (Pete Buttigieg), just maybe has done America an unintended favor by putting his shortcomings on national display.
March 06, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Jay Ambrose / Tribune News Service
Ukraine service men
Columns
Cal Thomas: Pay any price? Bear any burden?
From the commentary: The president should explain the goal )(of the United States in Ukraine) and in the meantime ask European nations to step up their aid to Kyiv.
March 06, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, walks to his office from the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 1, 2023.
Columns
Jonathan Bernstein: Kevin McCarthy’s GOP leadership strategy shows no sign of working
From the commentary: (Kevin) McCarthy can defy extremist Republicans before a government default or he can defy them after a default. His real choice isn’t whether to avoid that clash; it’s whether or not to precipitate an economic calamity.
March 06, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Bernstein / Bloomberg Opinion
FILE PHOTO: Scott Adams, the creator of the cartoon character "Dilbert".
Editorials
American Opinion: 'Dilbert' creator isn't a victim of cancel culture but of the free market
From the editorial: It’s reasonable for newspapers and the public to reject (Scott) Adams’ once-entertaining work, having finally seen his true colors.
March 06, 2023 06:43 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
A girl in a black coat, red dress, brown boots and tights sits next to a boy with tan pants, white socks, red sweater and white shirt sit in a brown chair.
Columns
Clinging to joy on the journey through life and death
Farmers, whose lives revolve around the birth and death of plants and animals, are intimately connected to the cycle of life.
March 06, 2023 05:38 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Editorial cartoon for March 6, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 6, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the arrival of spring training and the end of winter.
March 06, 2023 05:19 AM
Editorial cartoon for March 7, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 7, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 05, 2023 07:27 PM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Family
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Trust, but verify on paid family/medical leave plan
But government can't allow perfection to be the enemy of the good. Minnesotans should be able to keep the lights on and the refrigerator full as they care for their loved ones.
March 05, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Rochester Post Bulletin Editorial Board
FILE PHOTO: Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at the 2017 Business Insider Ignition: Future of Media conference in New York
Columns
Froma Harrop: They would kill our democracy for money
From the commentary: ... Rupert Murdoch, chairman of his conservative media empire, admitted that Fox hosts "endorsed" ludicrous and dangerous claims against Dominion Voting Systems' machines — and acknowledged that they were "BS."
March 04, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Test tube with Corona virus name label is seen in this illustration picture
Columns
Cal Thomas: Who(m) do you trust?
From the commentary: Public trust reached a three-decade high shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but declined quickly thereafter. Since 2007, those saying they can trust the government always or most of the time has not surpassed 30 percent.
March 04, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas

These bills violate our Second Amendment, they make criminals out of hard-working taxpaying Minnesotans and do nothing to help enforcement of the laws we already have enacted, do nothing to promote prosecution, and do nothing to apply sentencing guidelines.

We already have laws in place to deter criminals. However, criminals fail to follow the law, as we all know.

ADVERTISEMENT

I encourage you all to call your state legislators and talk to your friends, neighbors and fellow hunters to oppose these bills. If you don’t, it will cost you dearly in the future.

Karl Kaufman
Spicer

What To Read Next
Dr. Scott Jensen
Letters
David A. Swenson letter: We support Dr. Scott Jensen
February 11, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  David A. Swenson, Montevideo
2638696+Car 5.jpg
Letters
Donna Johnson letter: Why is Willmar gas so high?
February 11, 2023 02:13 PM
 · 
By  Donna Johnson, Willmar
i-voted.jpg
Letters
Maggie Boling letter: Support the Democracy for People Act
February 11, 2023 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Maggie Boling, Paynesville
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown