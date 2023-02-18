Kent Syverson letter: City of Willmar needs more housing in the next decade

Reader Opinion letter FNS graphic

While some people celebrate the city of Willmar's growth, with it comes growing pains.

The latest issue is providing new housing for all these people. According to news reports, there will be a need for new construction for the next 10 years.

That means new houses. apartments, condos, and maybe even some new streets.

At least the work on the new apartment building downtown is progressing nicely. That will help out for some people waiting to move in.

Kent Syverson

Willmar