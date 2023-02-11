Maggie Boling letter: Support the Democracy for People Act

"Democracy is never a thing done. Democracy is always something that a nation must be doing." - Achibald MacLeish

This quote reminds me not to take our democracy for granted. I am thankful to live in a country that values the right to free and fair elections. But recent history has shown us that our democracy needs strengthening. Extremism, dark money, voter suppression, and disenfranchisement all threaten the principles "of the people, by the people and for the people."

Minnesota leads the country in voter turnout — in 2020, for example, an estimated 79.9% of eligible Minnesotans voted. But we can still do better than a C+ or B-.

Let's make sure Minnesotans of every race, region, political party and walk of life have equal access to the right to vote. Language, disability and transportation should not be barriers to voting, but for many Minnesotans they are. Automatic voter registration and more accessible absentee voting are two ways to combat this problem.

Voter disenfranchisement is another threat to democracy. People on probation or parole are members of the community. Our communities are stronger when we all use our voices and participate in democracy. No matter who we are, we should be able to vote on the issues that affect ourselves, our families, and our communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Democracy for the People Act was recently introduced in the House. It addresses these issues and fights back against the undue influence of dark money and corporations in our politics. Let's encourage our representatives to support this legislation so that all our voices can be heard.

Maggie Boling

Paynesville