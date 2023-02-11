Michael Irlbeck letter: Preserving the ethanol industry is a must for Minnesota

Living in western Minnesota, I understand the importance of the ethanol industry to the local ag economy. Minnesota ethanol producers use about 50% percent of the state's corn crop to produce their product. Preserving the demand for corn in our state and across the Midwest is vital as is supporting ethanol as it transitions to a low-carbon fuel.

When I first heard about Summit Carbon Solutions proposing a pipeline project that would capture CO2 emissions from over 30 ethanol plants across Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska, I was somewhat skeptical about the chance of success and the need behind decarbonizing ethanol.

As I took the time to see the complete picture, the reasoning behind this project made more sense. Summit Carbon Solutions' main intention is to secure a long-term, stable market for the corn crop in the Midwest by decarbonizing the ethanol and agricultural industries.

This carbon capture pipeline will benefit the ethanol plants by allowing them to sell their ethanol for a premium price in low-carbon fuel markets. It will also help any farmer that sells corn to ethanol plants. The increased demand for ethanol from Summit Carbon Solutions' ethanol plant partners will raise the price of corn and, in turn, benefit farmers.

Additionally, the ethanol industry accounts for nearly 23,000 jobs in Minnesota and $2.1 billion annually towards our state's GDP. The ethanol industry is essential to farmers, rural communities, and our economy. In addition, Redwood County, my home county, will receive nearly $2 million dollars per year in new property taxes paid by Summit.

Markets prioritizing low-carbon fuel are the way of the future and will likely continue growing. Summit's proposed carbon capture pipeline allows the Minnesotan ethanol industry to remain one of the strongest in the nation and keep the ethanol industry viable for the foreseeable future. I'm glad ethanol plants can take this next step early on regulatory requirements and have the chance to impact the industry.

After spending most of my life working in agriculture and can see the need for this project, I sincerely hope my fellow Minnesotans will eventually agree.

Michael Irlbeck

Sanborn