Patrick Thibault letter: People must join together to keep the peace

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists has set the Doomsday Clock to 90 seconds before midnight: a measure of how close our world is to nuclear war. This is the closest it has ever been to midnight, and the Clock hands have been moved ahead 17 times since its inception in 1947.

Left to our primal fears, we can expect the escalation of tensions between China, Russia, North Korea and the U.S.'s own military complex to grow. It is a foregone conclusion according to war hawks and the media that China and the U.S. will be at war in 2025.

World nuclear powers are trapped in an age-old mindset based on dominance, leading to the accumulation of individual wealth and power, while possessing weapons they cannot control. Only nine people hold the button to armageddon.

Do the people of the world need nuclear annihilation held over their heads to maintain peace? Citizens must join together to demand the removal of nuclear weapons as weapons of war.

The clock is ticking.

Patrick Thibault

Willmar