Rep. Dave Baker: Time to remember law enforcement officers and their sacrifices

This week is National Police Week, a time for our nation to take a moment and remember the brave men and women of law enforcement who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

An undated photo of Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen and his K9 dog Karma. Deputy Josh Owen died after being shot while responding with other officers on Saturday, April 15, 2023, to a domestic incident in Cyrus, Minn. Contributed / Pope County Sheriff's Department

National Police Week was established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962 in honor of those who, through courageous deeds, have lost their lives or have become disabled in the line of duty. This week of remembrance came after President John F. Kennedy declared May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day that same year.

Recently, we have been reminded of the dangers that members of law enforcement face every day in service of our communities with the tragic death of Pope County Deputy Sheriff Josh Owen being the latest reminder. Please remember to keep Deputy Owen’s family in your prayers and may he rest in peace.

To date, 276 officers in Minnesota have given their lives to protect and serve their communities. This week, I encourage you to pause and think about those brave men and women and reflect on their sacrifices.

To the 10,625 peace officers currently serving across Minnesota, thank you. Your service, commitment, and dedication to keeping our neighborhoods safe do not go unnoticed.

In Kandiyohi County, I could not be prouder of our local law enforcement leaders, and officers and how they work so closely with the community to build relationships and trust. I have seen this work first-hand on my periodic “ride-a-longs” with officers. I am constantly amazed at how professional and focused they are — especially the work that our K-9 officers do to keep us safe from fentanyl and drug dealers.

Join me this week in honoring the service given by the men and women who, night and day, stand guard in our midst to protect us. Thank you for your service.

Rep. Dave Baker (R-16B)

Willmar