Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Shelley Hedlund: One-party rule is harming Minnesota

From the letter: We are shocked at how quickly a radical Leftist program has been advanced through the Minnesota Legislature with support from the governor.

Close-up of Minnesota Capitol dome
Don Davis / Forum News Service file photo
By Shelly Hedlund
Today at 11:10 AM

With our trifecta DFL-controlled government in St. Paul, we Minnesotans are finding out what it is like to live under a one-party dominated system. Many Democrats, especially those on the far Left, are probably celebrating. Those of us on the Republican side, both legislators and voters alike, are feeling very left out of the process.

WCT.OP.ReaderOpinion.Woman.03.jpg
Reader Opinion letter
More letters:
Electric vehicles come and go from a Tesla Supercharger station in Santa Monica.
Letters
Duane Hickler letter: Are electric cars really in our future?
The letter writer reminds people about the evolution of transporation.
May 03, 2023 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Duane Hickler, Litchfield
Seniors in living room
Letters
First surname letter: Will Senior Swagger be the next social movement to sweep the United States?
From the letter: The Silver Tsunami does not have to be a dreaded event. Let’s change our attitudes and create the foundations for Senior Swagger.
May 03, 2023 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Moen, Willmar
2585960+marijuana.JPG
Letters
James Swenson: Legalizing marijuana is not family-friendly
The letter writer raises family concerns about legalizing marijuana.
May 03, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  James Swenson, Willmar
Load More

We are shocked at how quickly a radical Leftist program has been advanced through the Minnesota Legislature with support from the governor. Here are examples:

  • Abortion until the time of birth.
  • So-called gender-affirming care that allows minors to have life-altering, irreversible surgery without parental involvement or consent. Parental rights could be terminated if parents don’t support a child’s “decision” to transition. 
  • A completely unrealistic plan for Minnesota to be carbon-free by 2040, called the “blackout bill” by some.
  • Free school lunches for every public school student, even for those whose families could afford to pay.
  • The rejection of a proposal from Republicans to no longer tax people’s social security income.
  • The largest state budget in history. A two-year budget of $70 billion, with $17.5 billion in new spending.
  • More funding for schools that will come with mandates that school districts will have to continue to fund themselves through property taxes. 
  • New gun laws. Why not enforce the 41 we already have on the books? 
  • Proposal for Minnesota to be a sanctuary state for illegal aliens. That means Minnesota will refuse to work with federal immigration authorities.
  • A family leave/sick time bill that will place big burdens on struggling businesses that are already understaffed. 

Minnesota residents, including moderate Democrats, are you happy with the radical political agenda that is being made into law by our DFL majority in St. Paul? The Democrat Party is being controlled by far-Left activists harming our state and people. If you don’t like what is happening, consider carefully how you vote in the next election. Your vote is crucial!

Shelly Hedland
Willamr

More opinion content:
Bonus editorial cartoon for May 3, 2023
Columns
Cal Thomas: The debt limit: Same old song
From the commentary: According to the Congressional Budget Office, Clinton had "budget surpluses for fiscal years 1998-2001, the only such years from 1970 to 2023.
May 03, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: In AI, life or something like it
Artificial intelligence can be helpful when looking for directions or recommendations, but the implications for the military and beyond are worthy of scrutiny, columnist Winona LaDuke writes.
May 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke
U.S. Supreme Court
Editorials
American Opinion: Supreme Court gets what it deserves as public approval plummets
From the editorial: If justices truly value the public’s acceptance, they must work harder to enforce a rigorous ethics policy and find a balance in legal interpretation that better resonates with the population that must cope with the consequences of their rulings.
May 03, 2023 06:28 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for May 3, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 3, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Monte Wolverton. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
May 03, 2023 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Monte Wolverton
U.S. Supreme Court building
Columns
Noah Feldman: Sorry senators, but kids have free speech rights too
From the commentary: The precise rights of the platforms when recommending content are currently before the Supreme Court and may be clarified by the end of its term in June, so it is too soon to be absolutely sure.
May 02, 2023 12:51 PM
 · 
By  Noah Feldman / Bloomberg Opinion
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)
Columns
Joe Battenfeld: Democratic Party pols squelch dissent and opponents
From the commentary: These are the kinds of moves you’d see in totalitarian states where they don’t allow any opposition.
May 02, 2023 12:37 PM
 · 
By  Joe Battenfeld / Boston Herald
Harry Belafonte
Editorials
American Opinion: Harry Belafonte’s ‘rebellious heart’
From the editorial: “Without the rebellious heart, without people who understand that there’s no sacrifice we can make that is too great to retrieve that which we’ve lost,” he said with poetic grace in 2017. “We will forever be distracted with possessions and trinkets and title.”
May 02, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for May 2, 2023.
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 2, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the upcoming coronation of King Charles of the United Kingdom.
May 02, 2023 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
Screenshot of a GoFundMe site.
Columns
Jody Armour: How self-defense laws can allow violent racism to go unpunished
From the commentary: A major problem arises, however, when anti-Black bias is so typical, ordinary and commonplace in American society. And because it is, actions taken that kill or maim Black people are, in that sense, “reasonable.”
May 01, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Jody Armour / Los Angeles Times
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with his Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Editorials
American Opinion: President Biden limps into his re-election campaign
From the editorial: Not since Jimmy Carter in 1980 has an incumbent president had such a dismal record on which to campaign.
May 01, 2023 08:36 AM
 · 
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Board

What To Read Next
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
030323 Warroad2.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota education bills, which include ban on American Indian nicknames, move to conference committee
May 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Sartell Sabres sweep Willmar Cardinals, 7-0
May 02, 2023 11:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals girls 4th at Brainerd meet
May 02, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar's Tyler Evans clears the bar in the pole vault during the Alexandria Relays on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Alexandria.
Prep
Track and field roundup: Willmar Cardinals compete at Alex Relays
May 02, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott